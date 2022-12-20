Read full article on original website
On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal
Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress. Welcome to On…
A Georgia GOP congressman who backed Trump's election lies voted in the wrong county, but his spokesman insists it wasn't a 'devious ploy'
Rep. Drew Ferguson reportedly voted in the wrong county — where he previously lived — in the 2022 primary, general election, and a runoff election.
Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks plans for Ukraine's president to visit Congress, calling Zelenskyy the 'shadow president' and Ukraine the '51st state'
Far-right Republicans have opposed billions of dollars of aid the US has sent Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been vacationing in Costa Rica during one of the most consequential legislative weeks of the year
The congresswoman left the country on Sunday, skipping an address by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the $1.7 trillion omnibus vote.
Congress passes bill to ensure no vice president could unilaterally decide an election 2 years after Trump pressured Pence to reverse his loss
Trump or a future president's bid to create mischief when Congress formally counts the votes is gonna be a lot harder.
Sotomayor and Kagan need to think about retiring
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. We have now lived with...
Sean Hannity’s damning deposition in the Fox News defamation lawsuit, explained
Nicole Narea covers state politics and policy for Vox, focusing on personalities, conversations, and political battles happening in state capitals and why they matter to the entire country. She first joined Vox in 2019, and her work has also appeared in Politico, Washington Monthly, and the New Republic. Fox News’...
These 5 House Republicans voted for the presidential tax audit bill following Trump revelation
Five House Republicans joined Democrats in voting for a bill on Thursday that would require yearly audits of the sitting president’s tax returns, which was brought up in the chamber after a congressional committee found that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) did not examine former President Trump’s returns for two years of his tenure in…
Biden hails funding bill passage as proof GOP, Democrats can come together
President Biden on Friday hailed the passage of the $1.7 trillion government spending bill, calling it proof that Republicans and Democrats can come together. “This bill is further proof that Republicans and Democrats can come together to deliver for the American people, and I’m looking forward to continued bipartisan progress in the year ahead,” he…
Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz stayed sitting and looked at their phones while Congress gave Zelenskyy a standing ovation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was given multiple standing ovations when he addressed Congress about Russia's invasion on Wednesday.
Electoral Count Act set to deliver another blow to Trump
The House isn’t the only congressional chamber taking steps this week to counteract former President Trump, as legislation to overhaul how Congress counts electoral votes is one step closer to becoming law. Less than a day after a House panel investigating Jan. 6, 2021, issued four criminal referrals for the former president, the Senate unveiled…
Senate Republicans block CROWN legislation again. But advocates aren’t deterred.
For the second time, Senate Republicans blocked a bill that would ban race-based discrimination of hair, specifically natural, textured hair and protective hairstyles typically worn by African Americans. The Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act aims to protect individuals from unjust treatment in the workplace,...
DeSantis Ignites Firestorms with Plan to Pass Permitless Gun Carry Law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing for the passage of a bill that would allow gun owners to carry a weapon in public without a permit. However, since DeSantis took office, gun violence has been on a vertical rise. Will adding more guns to the mix make the situation any better? Who even cares?
Senate Democrats see risks to Trump prosecution
Senate Democrats are not calling on the Department of Justice to bring charges against former President Trump for his actions in the lead-up to and during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, despite a recommendation from the House panel investigating the unprecedented event. While members of the House Jan. 6 select committee are…
The bill to prevent Trump from stealing the next election, explained
Andrew Prokop is a senior politics correspondent at Vox, covering the White House, elections, and political scandals and investigations. He’s worked at Vox since the site’s launch in 2014, and before that, he worked as a research assistant at the New Yorker’s Washington, DC, bureau. Buried in...
America’s Trumpiest court doesn’t care if your right to a fair trial was violated
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Federal law explicitly authorizes federal...
Internal memo reveals how Kyrsten Sinema instructed staffers to handle grocery runs and make sure she gets her WiFi fixed: report
The 37-page memo seen by The Daily Beast included a request to make sure the senator always has "a room temperature bottle of water."
A Pennsylvania county delayed certifying the midterms. That has scary implications for 2024.
Nicole Narea covers state politics and policy for Vox, focusing on personalities, conversations, and political battles happening in state capitals and why they matter to the entire country. She first joined Vox in 2019, and her work has also appeared in Politico, Washington Monthly, and the New Republic. More than...
Rep. Suzan DelBene Is House Democrats' New No-Drama Campaign Chief
In addition to her electoral record and fundraising skills, DelBene is known for getting along well with others and keeping a low profile.
House Republican Division Could Leave Florida High and Dry in Congress
With Republicans having won the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, and Texas Rep. Kevin Brady (R) announcing his retirement from the lower chamber, the chairmanship in the House Ways and Means Committee is vacant and Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan (R) could be in a position to head up the powerful position.
