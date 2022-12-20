ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Hill

On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal

Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress.   Welcome to On…
Vox

Sotomayor and Kagan need to think about retiring

Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. We have now lived with...
ARIZONA STATE
Vox

Sean Hannity’s damning deposition in the Fox News defamation lawsuit, explained

Nicole Narea covers state politics and policy for Vox, focusing on personalities, conversations, and political battles happening in state capitals and why they matter to the entire country. She first joined Vox in 2019, and her work has also appeared in Politico, Washington Monthly, and the New Republic. Fox News’...
The Hill

Electoral Count Act set to deliver another blow to Trump

The House isn’t the only congressional chamber taking steps this week to counteract former President Trump, as legislation to overhaul how Congress counts electoral votes is one step closer to becoming law. Less than a day after a House panel investigating Jan. 6, 2021, issued four criminal referrals for the former president, the Senate unveiled…
The Hill

Senate Democrats see risks to Trump prosecution

Senate Democrats are not calling on the Department of Justice to bring charges against former President Trump for his actions in the lead-up to and during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, despite a recommendation from the House panel investigating the unprecedented event. While members of the House Jan. 6 select committee are…
Vox

The bill to prevent Trump from stealing the next election, explained

Andrew Prokop is a senior politics correspondent at Vox, covering the White House, elections, and political scandals and investigations. He’s worked at Vox since the site’s launch in 2014, and before that, he worked as a research assistant at the New Yorker’s Washington, DC, bureau. Buried in...
GEORGIA STATE

