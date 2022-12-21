Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Related
avlwatchdog.org
More coal ash work going on at the airport? ‘Tree city’ designation MIA?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: At the airport, what are they doing with that massive construction area on the airport’s property right up next to the interstate?. My answer: This will be a containment area for vehicles damaged in the long-running...
jocoreport.com
Opinion: Patients Deserve More Choice Of Hospitals
RALEIGH — Asheville’s Mission Hospital will soon have a new competitor in Western North Carolina. That’s good news: when a single hospital system dominates a market, that rarely works to the advantage of patients, employers, or physicians. The bad news here, however, is that it was a...
Smoky Mountain News
Can we slow the gentrification of WNC?
Dinner conversation last night with a young couple who live in New Zealand but are here for the holidays — he’s a native Kiwi, she’s from Haywood County — came around to how it seems this area is getting so many newcomers from all over the country. As 2022 draws to a close, you gotta wonder just how many more people will be moving to this region over the next few years, and subsequently, how it will change this place we call home.
This Is The Biggest House In North Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in North Carolina.
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
Smoky Mountain News
Two months after Lambert Wilson’s death, officials remain silent
Update: Shortly after press time Dec. 20, the Jackson County Clerk of Court released an order sealing the 911 records for an additional 30 days. The order was filed at 3:18 p.m. Dec. 20, 31 hours after the previous sealing order had lifted and The Smoky Mountain News had submitted a renewed request to obtain them. The order, which this time was released as a public document, places both the 911 records and the state’s petition to seal them under seal.
kentuckytoday.com
Encouraging others, staying active is the plan for former pastor
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (BP) – As of last Sunday, Don Wilton may no longer be the pastor of First Baptist Church. But he has no affection for a certain word. It’s one he would like to see … well, retired. “The word ‘retirement’ is very unfortunate and non-existent...
WLOS.com
EBCI medical marijuana program to begin selling in 2023 - here's what you need to know
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — In 2023, if you qualify, you will be able to buy small amounts of medicinal marijuana within 50 miles of Asheville. After more than a year of preparation, the Qualla Boundary will begin dispensing medicinal marijuana in 2023. News 13 walks you through the five...
asheville.com
Affordable Parking Program Application Window Now Open
Do you work in downtown Asheville? If so, Buncombe County’s new affordable parking program could save you hundreds of your hard-earned dollars. The program will offer 150 spots at the Coxe Ave. parking deck (located at 11 Sears Alley) for $40 per month. This new initiative, focused on service industry and retail workers, is now taking applications for people who meet some basic eligibility requirements.
asheville.com
City of Asheville Reminds Community of Resources to Help Houseless Persons in Severe Weather Conditions
Extreme cold temperatures are expected this weekend with wind chills below zero. Code Purple is now in effect and is expected to continue throughout the holiday weekend. The City of Asheville supports the Homeless Initiative Advisory Committee and Asheville-Buncombe Homeless Coalition’s Code Purple plan to meet the needs of the most vulnerable people in our community during this extreme weather event.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Cold air is moving into the region and temperatures are rapidly falling this Friday morning. The wind has already picked up and will continue to be problematic throughout the day. A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Buncombe County. Christine Moore...
asheville.com
City of Asheville Announces Winter Holiday Closures
City of Asheville offices will be closed Dec. 23, 26 and 27 in observance of the winter holiday break. City offices will also be closed Jan. 2. The following city services will be affected by the holiday closures:. ART Bus Service. Asheville Rides Transit (ART) holiday schedule will be as...
WLOS.com
Hundreds without electricity in Macon County as bitter cold envelops the area
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of Macon County residents were still without power Friday afternoon as a blast of Arctic air ushered dangerously cold air into Western North Carolina. According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, there were 34 outages in Macon County as of 4:30 p.m., leaving 1,323...
avlwatchdog.org
Transformative Fletcher project on hold now?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: What is happening with the Marathon gas station/brewpub that’s supposed to go in at the corner of Hendersonville Road and Howard Gap Road in Fletcher? I thought construction was supposed to be underway? What’s the ETA?
Arctic blast moves into Upstate, Western NC ahead of Christmas
A strong arctic cold front is moving across the United States, which means Christmas in the Upstate and Western North Carolina will feel more like Christmas, just without the snow.
getnews.info
Upcoming Auction Announced at Richmond Auctions
Auction to Feature Vintage Advertisements on Feb 17th-18th. Dec 22, 2022 – Greenville, SC – Richmond Auctions is excited to announce their upcoming auction titled “Day 1 – Soda & General Advertising” which is set to take place on Friday, February 17th, 2023, at their auction house in Greenville, South Carolina. This auction comes upon the heels of their most recent auction, which was highlighted by a world record-breaking $1,552,500 sale of a Musco Gasoline porcelain sign.
FOX Carolina
McDowell Co. deputies find missing woman last seen at her home
OLD FORT, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman who was last seen on Friday, Dec. 16 has been found. Mary Theresa Basham, 46, was last seen leaving her home on Comfy Cove Drive in Old Fort, according to deputies. Basham was described as...
WYFF4.com
Co-owner of Greenville's Two Chefs Café restaurants dies, husband says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The co-owner of one of Greenville's longtime favorite restaurants has died. Judy Balsizer, who owned Two Chefs Café and Market with her husband Bill, died Friday as a result of multiple organ failure due to congenital heart disease, he said. "She had been battling illness...
WLOS.com
Suspect caught, arrested in Franklin after town put on CodeRed alert
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department said a man has been caught and arrested after a CodeRed emergency alert was issued Tuesday night, Dec. 20, for Franklin residents. Police warned residents near Bidwell Street to be on the lookout for a suspect who could be armed and dangerous.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 12/16 – 12/20/22
(Press Release from Yancey County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Michelle Margaret Simmers Of West Main Street Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 12/17/2022 And Charged With Possession Of Methamphetamine, Failure To Appear On Felony Charges Was Issued A $40,000.00 Bond. Jeremy Brandon Huskins Of Bailey...
Comments / 0