Read full article on original website
Related
triad-city-beat.com
COVID hospitalization levels for NC’s oldest old exceed pre-vaccine period
This story was originally published by NC Health News on Dec. 22. Story by Thomas Goldsmith, North Carolina Health News. During the first week of December, hospitals were once again admitting hundreds of North Carolinians for COVID and other respiratory diseases. But while much of the media coverage has focused...
North Carolina’s Work First Program for needy families: Up to $521 financial assistance available
You can get in touch if money is needed. According to a report published by the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee, the most recent unemployment rate in North Carolina is 3.9%.
triad-city-beat.com
New incentives aim to move the needle on blood donations
This story was originally published by North Carolina Health News on Dec 19. Story by Michelle Crouch. Co-published with Charlotte Ledger. Last month, my daughter Rosie got an urgent email from The Blood Connection, one of three organizations that collect blood in Charlotte. “BONUS $50!!! BLOOD DRIVE URGENT NEED!!” screamed...
WCNC
Lawsuit calls for changes to better protect children in North Carolina's foster care system
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Advocates are leaning on legal action with the hopes of turning the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) foster care into a place for treatment instead of trauma. A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Disability Rights North Carolina and the state's...
beckerspayer.com
North Carolina Medicaid disenrollment settlement could be model for other states
A settlement to prevent North Carolina Medicaid beneficiaries from being unfairly disenrolled could be a roadmap for other states, as they brace for mass Medicaid disenrollment, NC Health News reported Dec. 21. In 2017, the state became overwhelmed with Medicaid reapplications, and many people's applications expired before state workers could...
ashevillefm.org
#2 story for 2022. The latest news on expanding Medicaid in North Carolina
RALEIGH, NC – October 3, 2022 – By the close of the 2022 North Carolina General Assembly legislative session, there was one bill in each chamber that favored expanding Medicaid. Medicaid expansion would increase health care access to about 600,000 North Carolinians, including almost 17,000 people in Buncombe County.
Residents in North Carolina Now Have Until May 7, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver License to Be Able to Board a Flight
Residents in North Carolina now have an extension until May 7, 2025, instead of the earlier deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This is a 24-month extension that the Dept. of Homeland Security recently granted to all U.S. drivers and states offering a REAL ID.
More than 1/3 of NC counties now orange or yellow on CDC’s COVID-19 map
More than one-third of North Carolina’s counties have either high or medium levels of COVID-19 in their communities, according to the numbers used to create a key color-coded federal map.
WRAL
Vet carefully before investing in home solar panels
The solar industry asks for a big investment and promises big returns, but there's little regulation in North Carolina to make sure those promises are kept. The solar industry asks for a big investment and promises big returns, but there's little regulation in North Carolina to make sure those promises are kept.
jocoreport.com
Opinion: Patients Deserve More Choice Of Hospitals
RALEIGH — Asheville’s Mission Hospital will soon have a new competitor in Western North Carolina. That’s good news: when a single hospital system dominates a market, that rarely works to the advantage of patients, employers, or physicians. The bad news here, however, is that it was a...
Have labor shortages at NC’s nursing homes finally hit rock bottom?
The persistent staffing shortages at North Carolina’s nursing homes may have hit rock bottom.
Critics say $42.3M in North Carolina housing grants will have 'limited impact'
(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce awarded $42.3 million in neighborhood revitalization grants this week for low- and moderate-income housing, though some believe a better approach may be more fruitful. The North Carolina Department of Commerce on Dec. 19 announced 27 local governments will receive 30 Community Development Block Grants totaling $42.3 million, including $5 million set aside by the General Assembly for non-housing community development projects in Tier 1 and Tier 2 counties through the Rural Community Development Fund. ...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices […]
cbs17
Monoclonal antibodies no longer used to treat COVID-19; antiviral pills remain effective, UNC expert says
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise in North Carolina and a new subvariant taking over, there is one fewer option to treat COVID-19. The monoclonal antibody treatments no longer work against the virus that’s currently circulating and are no longer authorized for emergency use.
Chronicle
Though NC governor maintains veto power, activists and physicians remain wary of future of abortion access
Ahead of the midterm elections, student groups and physicians were preparing for the possibility of an abortion ban in North Carolina. But after Republicans fell just one House seat short of a supermajority, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper held onto his veto power over bills that pass the General Assembly. After all the votes were counted, Gov. Cooper still holds veto power over Republican backed bills from the legislative branch.
NC pharmacists get creative when it comes to ordering children’s medicine
"I get up sometimes at six in the morning and try to order it because if you think of all the pharmacies that open at 8 to 9, no one is ordering at six in the morning. I've also been known to stay up until midnight," a pharmacist said.
marijuanamoment.net
North Carolina Governor Says There’s ‘Opportunity’ To Legalize Medical Marijuana In 2023, Also Reiterating Support For Broader Decriminalization
The governor of North Carolina says he thinks a medical marijuana legalization bill “has an opportunity to pass” in the upcoming legislative session, and he also reiterated his support for broader decriminalization of cannabis possession, noting racial disparities in enforcement. Gov. Roy Cooper (D) briefly spoke about the...
NC has billions in federal COVID-19 money left to spend. How, and more importantly, why?
North Carolina still has billions of dollars in federal money left to spend in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new state audit released Tuesday.
North Carolina residents to receive income tax cut starting on Jan. 1
(The Center Square) — North Carolinians will be able to keep more of their money in 2023 following a scheduled income tax reduction to start the New Year. The 2021 Appropriations Act approved by North Carolina lawmakers in November 2021 will cut the state's flat individual income tax rate from the current 4.99% to 4.75% starting Jan. 1. The law will further reduce the rate to 3.99% in 2027 and...
WITN
Pediatricians warn against weighted blankets after Camp Lejeune deaths spark recall
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - We’re learning new details about the deaths of two North Carolina children back in April. A weighted blanket, sold at target is now being recalled. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is saying that blanket was tied to the death of a 4-year-old and 6-year-old girl at Camp Lejeune.
Comments / 0