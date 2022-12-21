CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's dangerously cold.Wind chills are between -30 and -40 degrees early Friday. Frost bite can happen in as little as ten to 20 minutes, so you will want to limit outdoor exposure. CBS 2's Dave Savini was reporting live in Naperville with updates on the frigid conditions. He investigated the cold temperatures with a cup of water and his hot tea in his "Dave" cup. When he place a cup of water on his car, it froze almost instantly!Luckily, Savini has a Bears blanket in his car to help him fight the cold. Savini talked with employees working Friday morning who said roads are slick in Naperville. "Going from Aurora to Naperville, the roads were definitely difference, so thank you Naperville," Alaina Witkowski of Amber Waves said. "It's very cold, a misrable time."Savini said Naperville officials confirmed over 100 vehicles were on the road clearing snow and salting roads.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO