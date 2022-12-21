ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Secret Chicago

A Decadent Whiskey Inspired Restaurant Is Now Open In River North

Two beloved restaurants have come together to create something great. Roka Akor, a Japanese-style restaurant specializing in sushi and steak, is partnering with The Macallan, a world-renowned Scotch distillery to create a one-of-a-kind experience in River North. Located right next door to Roka Akor, the new space is dedicated to providing selections of whiskies and cocktails while also bringing Roka selections to the table! With a ten-course tasting menu made to highlight the ingredients and flavors of the Macallan whisky making process, this dining experience works closely with the culinary team in Aberlour, Scotland to bring flavors like native barley,...
CHICAGO, IL
jsfashionista.com

Dining at the Spectacular Alinea Chicago Restaurant

This past summer I was able to visit the famous Alinea Chicago Restaurant and it was everything I expected and more. Follow along as I share my experience Dining at the Spectacular Alinea Chicago Restaurant. Alinea. If you happen to be in the Chicago area, Alinea Restaurant is one you...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

The 10 Hottest Restaurants in Chicago Right Now

What:A breezy Bucktown café and wine bar from a trio of industry pros who met working at Wood. Why:It’s open all day for French- and Italian-inspired fare, so get going with a brown butter Dutch baby or a yogurt parfait with honey and Stellar granola. Or head in for dinner, when Aaron Patten serves charcuterie boards, crab croquettes, and seared scallops with kohlrabi-fennel salad alongside Old World natural wines.
CHICAGO, IL
LIFE_HACKS

5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of

Chicago is a city with a rich history and a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and attractions. While the city is well-known for its iconic landmarks and popular tourist destinations, there are also many underrated and lesser-known places that are well worth exploring. Here are five underrated places in Chicago that even natives may not have heard of:
CHICAGO, IL
bestattractions.org

Heartbreaking places to visit in Chicago, Illinois

Chicago is a dynamic city with many things to do and places to visit. These include museums, parks, and other entertainment sites. Located on Lake Michigan, it’s a popular vacation destination. The Art Institute of Chicago features more than 300,000 works in its permanent collection. It also has the...
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

What’s the Best Sledding Hill in Chicago?

Where are the best places to go sledding in Chicago?. Time Out did the leg work and found The 12 Best Sledding Hills In Chicago. Strangely they only listed 11 though…. The website went into detail for each hill. These are the 11 they highlighted…
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

This Chicago Pizza Is Among the Best in the World, Ranking Says

A Chicago pizzeria has been dished a slice of global acclaim, landing on a list that gave a shout out to the best pizzas in the world. Global travel site Big 7 Travel released a 50-spot ranking that analyzed pizzas of all shapes and sizes, weighing factors like crust, sauce, cheese, value for money, location and more to determine the ones that take the grub to a "whole new level."
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Winter Storm: snow totals from Thursday and Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While Chicagoland will remain in a deep freeze through the Christmas weekend, the snow has stopped falling, with most of the city and suburbs getting only 1 to 3 inches of snow. As expected, the highest snow totals are in northwest Indiana, where La Porte got more than 8 inches of snow, and other parts of the region got 4 to 5 inches of snow.Here are the snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of Friday morning:11:58 pm CST - 12/22/20221 WNW LA PORTE, IN8.707:00 am CST - 12/23/2022PORTER, IN5.406:30 am CST - 12/23/20222 E CHESTERTON,...
CHICAGO, IL
planetdetroit.org

As flooding increases, Chicago looks to make basement housing safer

This story is part of a collaborative series, from the Institute for Nonprofit News, Borderless Magazine, Planet Detroit and four other news partners, examining climate resilience across the Great Lakes. This reporting was made possible with support from the Joyce Foundation. Chicago has experienced more frequent and severe storms in...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Museums, Zoos and More: Chicago Attractions Announce Closures Due to Weather

An oncoming major winter system is expected to complicate travel plans, forcing a flurry of closures. The National Weather Service has placed the entire Chicago area under a winter storm warning. According to the warning, "falling and blowing snow will result in white out conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel extremely difficult, if not impossible."
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

‘He does an awesome job’

Officer Raymond Tracy was working overtime, on his day off, when he learned he is the Midway Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Police Officer of the Year. That was no surprise to MCC board member Al Cacciottolo, who nominated him for the award. “Even when he’s working his regular shift,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: CBS 2's Dave Savini investigates the cold conditions in Naperville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's dangerously cold.Wind chills are between -30 and -40 degrees early Friday. Frost bite can happen in as little as ten to 20 minutes, so you will want to limit outdoor exposure.    CBS 2's Dave Savini was reporting live in Naperville with updates on the frigid conditions. He investigated the cold temperatures with a cup of water and his hot tea in his "Dave" cup. When he place a cup of water on his car, it froze almost instantly!Luckily, Savini has a Bears blanket in his car to help him fight the cold. Savini talked with employees working Friday morning who said roads are slick in Naperville. "Going from Aurora to Naperville, the roads were definitely difference, so thank you Naperville," Alaina Witkowski of Amber Waves said. "It's very cold, a misrable time."Savini said Naperville officials confirmed over 100 vehicles were on the road clearing snow and salting roads. 
NAPERVILLE, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Your Chicago Star Subscription goes digital

As we reported in our last two print issues, in 2023 Chicago Star is moving away from delivering news on paper to allow us to focus on the many ways our readers reach us online. With our new emphasis on connecting with subscribers digitally through our website, e-edition, weekly City...
CHICAGO, IL
newsy.com

Cats Are Curtailing Chicago's Rat Problem

Out of all things Chicago is known for, its rat problem is not exactly a source of pride for the city's residents and businesses. For eight years in a row, the pest control company Orkin has ranked Chicago as the number one rattiest city in U.S., prompting a series of efforts to exterminate that title.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy