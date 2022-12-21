Read full article on original website
Mariska Hargitay Shares Magical Photo From Disney World With Husband Peter Hermann and Kids
It looks like Mariska Hargitay's time at the most magical place on Earth is coming to an end. The actress has been sharing small glimpses of their vacation on Instagram over the last several days, with one post revealing that she'd been invited to host the park's Candlelight Processional, a festive event that runs through Dec. 30.
Emily R. & Pete Davidson’s Relationship Status Revealed After She Kisses Jack Greer (Exclusive)
Emily Ratajkowski is loving the single life! After she was photographed kissing artist Jack Greer earlier this week, fans are wondering where her relationship with Pete Davidson stands, considering the two seemed fairly hot and heavy in November. “Emily is exploring single life, but it has no reflection on her connection with Pete,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She thinks he’s great, she just isn’t available for a commitment right now. They’re still talking, it’s just not exclusive.”
10 movies that received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes this year
Insider rounded up the movies that got a 100% rating this year. Most of the titles are documentaries or international films that you may have missed.
Popular upcoming Virginia artist, IamDerby, is spotted out with yvngxchris. Should they collab!?
IamDerby, best known for his most recent music video “Take Me Away” feat. Rosamira & WanBob, was seen out with yvngxchris in an unspecified location; which appears to be a mall or shopping center of some sort; in Virginia. Besides his image as an artist, IamDerby is also very well known for his vocal mixing, engineering, and beat producing in all of the Hampton Roads area – in which sparks his audience when seeing this photo about a potential collaboration with the “DAMN HOMIE” rapper yvngxchris. Here’s a couple of fun facts about the two artists in which they share similarities. Both IamDerby and yvngxchris were born in Portsmouth, Virginia and they simultaneously share the same middle name “Eugene” (via online biographies).
Jason Joshua: The Golden Voice
Let’s hop right into this latest single / video, “LA VIDA ES FRIA“ — Tell me about this particular track; how did it come to fruition?. The song was originally written about my wife, haha! After an argument, I drove to the studio, demoed it, two weeks later flew to Riverside, California, and recorded it. I’ve always wanted to do a video for “La Vida Es Fría” since the fans had started getting tattoos and other forms of tributes to the song, but I just wanted to do it right. I’ve known Richie (Abbott) for some time, and have known about Estevan (Oriol) and Soul Assassins since I was a teenager, but 2 years ago I played a festival where I got to meet Estevan, and Richie sets up the next day for a little photoshoot, which we all loved and kept in touch. Last year Richie and I decided to connect and put together this idea of “La Vida Es Fria,” and make a video for it and bring Estevan in to direct it. A year later, we finalize it and we all decide to get together and bring this into life. Richie calls Chris Blauvelt, who’s an amazing cinematographer and had done a bunch of movies like Speed, so now it’s us 4 collaborating on this video. Couldn’t be happier with the end result, and the fans and friends that chipped in their time, cars, etcetera.
80,000 hopes for 2023 written at Times Square Wishing Wall so far
Among the usual wishes for health, love and happiness in the new year, one pair of bright-eyed youngsters scribbled their dreams of “making it” on slips of confetti at the Times Square Wishing Wall. “To be on Broadway” and “To be a roc[k]et,” wrote 8-year-old twins Camila and Carolina Castañeda, of Huntington Beach, CA. An annual tradition since 2007, the colorful pieces of confetti bearing people’s deepest desires will rain down on the New Year’s Eve crowd gathered in Times Square. Andriana Yatsyshyn, 17, was also among the 80,000 people who submitted their 2023 aspirations at the booth run by the Times Square...
Meet socialite and media personality, Miss Velencia Jones who’s taking Champagne to a whole new vibe.
One of the best things to come out of COVID, at least for Velencia Jones, was a podcast that keeps getting better all the time. The lockdowns in 2020 led her to try something new, simple, and fun: interview people while drinking champagne with them, starting with her friends and then inviting entertainers, musicians, and other amazing people to join her in an informal and supportive setting.
Rising Star: Vince Boussamba Oyaya Shines as Celebrity Photographer and Videographer
Self-taught Artist Bridging the Gap between French-Speaking Africa and American Industry. Vince Boussamba Oyaya, a celebrity photographer and videographer, is making a name for himself in the industry with his unique approach to portraiture and video work. Originally from Gabon in Africa, Vince is self-taught and has been working in the field since 2014. He has recently made the move to Los Angeles, where he is concentrating on building his portfolio and working with world-famous brands.
25 Jokes About Adulthood That Are So, So, So Funny, But TBH Also A Liiiiiittle Sad
"Apparently being an adult means googling phone numbers that call you rather than answering them." —@AmandaBootes
