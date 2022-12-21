Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens - Mass Closures. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.Oakland, CA
Related
REPORT: Los Angeles Dodgers to Release Trevor Bauer
In the wake of starting pitcher Trevor Bauer's reinstatement to Major League Baseball and the reduction of his suspension to 194 games, the Los Angeles Dodgers plan to release Bauer, but have yet to announce a decision, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle
The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley beams by his side at Yankees introduction
Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley Rodon was beaming with pride at his introduction press conference with the Yankees on Thursday. After Rodon took the podium to put on his pinstripes for the first time, the left-hander thanked his “lovely wife,” Ashley, who received flowers from the Yankees during the event. Rodon, 30, also thanked his parents and in-laws, adding that they were handling the couple’s children: daughter Willow, 3, and son Bo, who turns 2 years old in January. Ashley, who was seen smiling in her seat near the podium, was dressed in a black ensemble with a dark green blazer. She...
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Red Sox officially release Eric Hosmer, despite only owing him league minimum salary
BOSTON -- The Red Sox officially released Eric Hosmer on Thursday, six days after designating him for assignment.Hosmer, 33, joined the Red Sox last year via trade -- one that involved the Padres paying most of the remaining salary on his contract, which ran through 2025. Yet despite owing Hosmer the league minimum salary (from $720,000 in 2023 to $760,000 in 2025), the Red Sox DFA'd the veteran first baseman to make room on the 40-man roster for pitcher Wyatt Mills. The team acquired Mills via trade with Kansas City. Now less than a week later, Hosmer has been outright released.The move would signify that the Red Sox intend to use Triston Casas at the big league level in 2023.Hosmer batted .244 with a .631 OPS in his limited action (14 games) with Boston, as he dealt with a back injury. Hosmer has four Gold Glove Awards, a Silver Slugger and one All-Star appearance on his resume, though all of those accolades came between 2013-16.The Red Sox traded pitcher Jay Groome to San Diego to acquire Hosmer and two prospects.
Red Sox Will Listen To Trade Offers For Core Player After Tumultuous Offseason
The Boston Red Sox are open to dealing outfielder Alex Verdugo in order to upgrade elsewhere if necessary.
Former Cy Young Winner Would Be Perfect Option For Red Sox To Bolster Rotation
Should the Red Sox consider a move?
Dodgers News: Trevor Bauer Speaks on Social Media
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and his agents spoke out on social media after his suspension was shortened by an independent arbitrator.
Angels News: Brandon Drury Took Less Money to Sign With Halos
He wanted to play for the Angels and manager Phil Nevin.
Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder
After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chicago Cubs Replace Willson Contreras with 2x Gold Glove Catcher
The Chicago Cubs added another catcher Thursday, agreeing to terms with veteran free agent Tucker Barnhart on a two-year contract. Barnhart previously played for the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers and is a two-time Gold Glove Award winner.
Carlos Correa’s Mets bombshell physical report sends Twitter into frenzy
Well, that’s something you don’t see every day. A couple of days ago, New York Mets fans were ecstatic when they found out that Carlos Correa was headed to their team. After a failed physical with the San Francisco Giants, the one-time World Series champ was supposed to go to Queens. However, in a not-so-shocking […] The post Carlos Correa’s Mets bombshell physical report sends Twitter into frenzy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The two former All-Stars Angels looking to add alongside Shohei Ohtani
The Los Angeles Angels are still trying to break through to the playoffs with Shohei Ohtani. The two-time phenom is only getting better and is in the final year of his contract, so the 2023 season is extremely important. The Angels are looking to add one more starting pitcher to their rotation and are looking […] The post The two former All-Stars Angels looking to add alongside Shohei Ohtani appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Why Carlos Correa to Mets isn’t dead like Giants deal
For the second time in a row, Carlos Correa has had medical concerns threaten a potential $300 million+ contract. But after the San Francisco Giants seemed to have cold feet on the star shortstop, it doesn’t seem to be the same for the New York Mets. Although not confirmed,...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
212K+
Followers
127K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 2