Adam Gilbert, President of The Firm Commercial Closes $100 Million in Commercial Real Estate Sales for 2022

While the Inland Empire is largely known as the home to one of the largest industrial markets in the nation, the region has also seen a number of multifamily deals take place over the last several months. In one recent deal that closed on Dec. 6, a 70-unit community in San Bernardino traded for $13.05 million, or about $186,428 per unit. According to public records, the property was sold by an entity linked to Bernardo Diaz to an entity affiliated with Neil Doshi.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO