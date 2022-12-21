Adam Gilbert, President of The Firm Commercial Closes $100 Million in Commercial Real Estate Sales for 2022

Read full article on original website
theregistrysocal.com
70-Unit Townhome Community in San Bernardino Trades in $13MM Deal
While the Inland Empire is largely known as the home to one of the largest industrial markets in the nation, the region has also seen a number of multifamily deals take place over the last several months. In one recent deal that closed on Dec. 6, a 70-unit community in San Bernardino traded for $13.05 million, or about $186,428 per unit. According to public records, the property was sold by an entity linked to Bernardo Diaz to an entity affiliated with Neil Doshi.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Acrisure Arena Offers Line-Up of Local Coachella Valley Businesses
“We’re Pel’s, E Pel’s, the lemonade guy,” Nicholas Uschyk, Director of Operations for E&E Pel’s Lemonade. Whatever you call them, it’s likely you’ve had a taste of their unique Italian ice. E & E Pel’s, a local family owned and operated business, has been scooping their fan-favorite dessert in Cathedral City since 1972.
Hesperia Quick Quack Car Wash net lease selling for $3.4 Million
HESPERIA – The Hesperia Quick Quack Car wash, constructed in 2021, is available for purchase with a 20 year absolute net lease for $3.4 Million. The absolute net lease agreement allows the owner to collect an annual $160,000 net operating income while Quick Quack Car Wash will be responsible for all property related expenses including the rent, taxes, insurance, and building maintenance.
Holiday demand for tamales remains high in the Coachella Valley despite high food costs
The holidays are here and although inflation is easing, it remains the highest Americans have experienced in roughly four decades. Shoppers are paying more for gasoline, housing, and food, among other goods. The November Consumer Price Index rose by 7.1% over the past 12 months, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Rising prices The post Holiday demand for tamales remains high in the Coachella Valley despite high food costs appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
With No Response From Owner; Resolution Passes to Allow Eminent Domain Takeover of property near aqueduct
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A vote to allow the City of Hesperia to acquire a property near the California Aqueduct through eminent domain was passed on Tuesday. The 19-acre property is located north of Yucca Terrace Drive, abutting the California Aqueduct. On or about September 19, 2022, the City...
How Sherman's, a Jewish deli in Palm Springs, ended up on par with Katz’s in NYC
Frank Sinatra didn't eat lunch often, but when he did, he did it here.
Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege considering plans for house bought outside district
Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege told News Channel 3 that she is unsure what she and her husband plan to do with a house the couple recently purchased outside of the district she serves. Holstege confirmed that she and her husband had bought the house and were planning to move into it, if she had The post Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege considering plans for house bought outside district appeared first on KESQ.
ukenreport.com
Consider Little Box Canyon Trail for Holidays
Looking for a holiday day hike? Give Consider Little Box Canyon Trail some thought. Day hikers can explore a box canyon that runs to the eastern edge of the Mecca Hills Wilderness. The 4.8 miles round trip Little Box Canyon Trail is best done October to April. Summer is far...
Some of the country's neediest cities are in the Inland Empire
A survey done by the website WalletHub ranked 180 of the United States’ neediest cities. The survey used 28 metrics to determine where Americans are most economically-disadvantaged. The data set included factors like the child poverty rate, food-insecurity and the uninsured rate. San Bernardino was ranked 27. Ontario, Moreno...
thepalmspringspost.com
Palm Springs in 2023: City officials hope to turn attention toward affordability for residents
A pair of interconnected issues will likely take center stage at City Hall in the coming year. That should be welcome news, and possibly relief, for residents struggling to keep up with the cost of living in a tourist town growing more popular every year. Addressing the high cost of...
palmspringslife.com
Keedy’s Fountain & Grill Expands to the East Valley
Belly up to the soda fountain at Keedy’s Fountain & Grill, and the original yellow Formica countertop, blue vinyl chairs, and what are arguably the desert’s best pancakes and milkshakes will make you feel like you’ve swung into the 1950s. One of the Coachella Valley’s oldest hangouts,...
newsmirror.net
Oak Valley project in Calimesa gets parcel map modified
A one-year extension, along with modifications to a tentative parcel map and a vacation of property, was among the items approved at the recent Calimesa Planning Commission meeting. The modifications to conditions of approval for a tentative parcel map are for the Oak Valley Town Center, an approximate 219-acre commercial...
vvng.com
City seeks eminent domain to seize property near Hesperia Country Club and Golf Course
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com)— The City of Hesperia is seeking to pass a resolution at its next meeting on December 20, 2022, to start the process of seizing a property near the golf course through eminent domain. The 15.5-acre property is located at Buckthorn Avenue, north of the Hesperia Country...
franchising.com
Big Chicken Lands at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs
December 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // PALM SPRINGS, Ca. – Southern California’s long-awaited venue, Acrisure Arena, will soon open its doors on December 14, ready to serve fans BIG food, BIG flavor, and BIG fun with Shaquille O’Neal-owned Big Chicken. Located in the heart of Coachella Valley,...
Pursuit ends in a crash on Hovley and Washington in Palm Desert
A police pursuit ended in a crash in Palm Desert Friday evening. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Hovley Lane and Washington Street at around 5:15 p.m. Viewers called the newsroom reporting a heavy police presence in the area. Details remain limited on the pursuit. We are working with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department The post Pursuit ends in a crash on Hovley and Washington in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Judge appoints legal guardian to represent missing woman, Dia Abrams
MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. — A Riverside County probate judge will appoint a guardian ad litem to represent the interests of Lydia "Dia" Abrams, who went missing form her ranch near Idyllwild in 2020. “I'll do my best to appoint the guardian ad litem in the next two days,” said...
foxla.com
Wood burning ban extended for LA, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino counties
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Tuesday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Tuesday....
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
Indoor, Outdoor Wood Burning Prohibited In Several California Counties
These counties are experiencing high air pollution levels.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Fire Rock Burgers & Brews in Calimesa offers a variety of choices
This is a new establishment on the far end of Cherry Valley Boulevard in The Marketplace at Calimesa, offering an array of beer, both bottled and on draught, that pair exceedingly well with their assortment of burgers and shareables. While you’re chowing down, a constant stream of music from the...
