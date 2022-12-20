Read full article on original website
archpaper.com
Facades+ looks back on a successful 10th anniversary year
Facades+ celebrated its 10th anniversary year with 12 successful events across North America. In a year that saw increasing interest in mass timber, embodied carbon, and adaptive reuse, Facades+ covered the highest performing and most innovative building envelope designs. Facades+ began the year with events in Atlanta, Philadelphia, and San...
archpaper.com
Studio Gang’s 11 Hoyt in Brooklyn reaches completion with interiors designed by Michaelis Boyd
It’s not uncommon for a residential building to come with a host of curated amenity spaces, a gym, a coworking area, an in-house theater, but how about all that plus an elevated private park, a dog grooming spa, a children’s playground, and a music rehearsal space? With 50,000 square feet of amenities, 11 Hoyt in Downtown Brooklyn—designed by Studio Gang with interiors by Michaelis Boyd—makes one question whether it’s necessary to even bother leaving home.
archpaper.com
KPF unveils plans for a new neighborhood in Seoul
Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF) has unveiled an ambitious design for The Parkside Seoul, a new, mixed-use neighborhood in Seoul that will bring ample residential space, hotels, and retail, to the nearby Yongsan Park. The development, designed for Eleven Development & Construction, will cover 5.2 million square feet. KPF’s prior work in the South Korean capital includes the city’s tallest building, the 1,800-foot Lotte World Tower, completed in 2017, and the Bundang Doosan Tower, among other commercial, transportation, and cultural projects.
archpaper.com
Here are AN’s top news stories of 2022
As we come out of another blockbuster year which saw an ongoing war in Ukraine, the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, the death of Queen Elizabeth II—all news stories overshadowed by the seemingly never-ending COVID-19 pandemic—we again find ourselves reflecting on what has changed and what has stayed the same over the last three (!) years. From the first architecture firm to successfully unionize, to an addictive online image generator, and the long delayed and awaited opening (and deconstruction) of buildings and projects, here are the top architecture news stories of 2022 (in no particular order), to peruse as you travel to visit loved ones, hunker down, or wait for the Times Square ball to ring in another year.
