As we come out of another blockbuster year which saw an ongoing war in Ukraine, the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, the death of Queen Elizabeth II—all news stories overshadowed by the seemingly never-ending COVID-19 pandemic—we again find ourselves reflecting on what has changed and what has stayed the same over the last three (!) years. From the first architecture firm to successfully unionize, to an addictive online image generator, and the long delayed and awaited opening (and deconstruction) of buildings and projects, here are the top architecture news stories of 2022 (in no particular order), to peruse as you travel to visit loved ones, hunker down, or wait for the Times Square ball to ring in another year.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO