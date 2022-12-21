Russian forces have fired some 33 rockets at civilian targets in Kherson as fighting in the strategically important city intensifies, Ukraine’s military has said.The Kremlin has also deployed more tanks and armoured vehicles to the front line, it added.Earlier, president Volodymyr Zelensky said next year will be “crucial” in Ukraine’s battle against Russia’s invasion, As the war fast approaches its second year, Mr Zelensky said that his troops are already planning for the months ahead.“We continue to prepare the defence and security forces of Ukraine for the next year,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.“It must be a...

1 HOUR AGO