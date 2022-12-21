Read full article on original website
msn.com
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
McCarthy said Republicans could cede control of the House in January if they aren't unified. While on Newsmax, the Californian warned against the GOP playing "games" on the House floor. McCarthy is working to round up votes among GOP members that he'll need to lead the lower chamber. House Minority...
Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich warns Republicans to stop 'underestimating' Biden
"Conservatives' hostility to the Biden administration on our terms tends to blind us to just how effective Biden has been on his terms," he wrote.
Mitt Romney Doesn't Have To Think Twice About Where He Stands On Trump
"He's simply not a person who ought to have the reins of the government of the United States," the Utah senator declared.
Shutdown showdown: Democrats return to Congress with big spending bill to pass
As lawmakers return to Capitol Hill for the final three weeks of the 117th Congress, they face a December deadline to pass a government funding deal in order to avert a shutdown before Christmastime.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries says there's 'a real risk' that the new GOP majority in the chamber will be 'hijacked by the extremists'
"They have not articulated a vision for addressing the economic concerns of the American people," Jeffries said of House Republicans to CNN.
Congress gets pay hike, cost-of-living boost under bills from retiring Democrat
A retiring House Democrat has three proposals for raising the salaries of lawmakers, which have been frozen since 2009, including one that would link to judicial salaries.
Senate Republicans, stuck in minority, frown on House GOP calls for impeachment against Biden, Mayorkas
Senate Republicans are dismissive of a House GOP-led effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, being mindful that such an effort has no chance of success.
Kyrsten Sinema once ripped then-Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman for trying to win over Republican voters: 'What kind of strategy is that?'
Sinema, now a US senator, announced Friday she was quitting the Democratic party and said she "never really fit into a box of any political party."
Washington Examiner
'Puppies and rainbows': Democrats' post-election high soured by Sinema party switch
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's decision on Friday to leave the Democratic Party and register as an independent is perhaps the only thing close to a sour note this season for congressional Democrats. The party is closing out 2022 riding a high after a much-anticipated red wave failed to materialize for...
Congress RECEIVES Trump's tax returns: Treasury Department announces Democrat-led House committee has six years of records
The House Ways and Means Committee is now in possession of six years of former President Trump's tax returns following a three-year legal fight. The IRS, under the Treasury Department, has handed over the documents after the Supreme Court rejected Trump's plea to prevent them from giving the Democrat-led committee access to tax returns from 2013-2018 for Trump and some of his businesses.
Schumer reelected Senate leader after Dems expand majority
Sen. Chuck Schumer has been elected for another term as Democratic leader in the Senate
Jeffries to replace Pelosi as top House Democrat
Rep. Katherine Clark was elected Democratic Whip, and Rep. Pete Aguilar will take over as caucus chair.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook PM: SCOTUS skeptical of elections theory
The big question today at the Supreme Court was how Chief Justice JOHN ROBERTS and Justices AMY CONEY BARRETT and BRETT KAVANAUGH would sound in oral arguments for Moore v. Harper. The case puts the “independent state legislature” theory to the test, with potentially monumental ramifications for elections and voting, and these three were viewed as the likeliest swing votes on the court.
Ami Bera wants to head Democrats’ campaign committee. Is he headed for political stardom?
Sacramento Rep. Ami Bera faces a challenge from another California congressman to hold an important party position that has been a stepping stone.
