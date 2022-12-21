ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Daily Mail

Congress RECEIVES Trump's tax returns: Treasury Department announces Democrat-led House committee has six years of records

The House Ways and Means Committee is now in possession of six years of former President Trump's tax returns following a three-year legal fight. The IRS, under the Treasury Department, has handed over the documents after the Supreme Court rejected Trump's plea to prevent them from giving the Democrat-led committee access to tax returns from 2013-2018 for Trump and some of his businesses.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: SCOTUS skeptical of elections theory

The big question today at the Supreme Court was how Chief Justice JOHN ROBERTS and Justices AMY CONEY BARRETT and BRETT KAVANAUGH would sound in oral arguments for Moore v. Harper. The case puts the “independent state legislature” theory to the test, with potentially monumental ramifications for elections and voting, and these three were viewed as the likeliest swing votes on the court.
