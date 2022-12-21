Read full article on original website
Nashville Mayor Calls for Delay of Kickoff for Titans vs. Texans on Christmas Eve
The mayor of Nashville has called for a delay of the game in order to accommodate the strain on the local power grid due to frigid temperatures across the area.
Texans prep to play despite call from Nashville mayor to postpone game due to stress on the grid
ABC13's Greg Bailey captured crews prepping the field for the Texans to play despite a call from the Nashville mayor to postpone the game due to stress on the grid.
'Feel like the prey': Suns seeking answers after 25-point loss to Grizzlies
Monty Williams is fed up. The Phoenix Suns head coach lit into his team after Friday’s 125-100 loss to the Grizzlies to end a four-game homestand, a game Memphis led by as many as 34 points before a sellout crowd of 17,071 at Footprint Center. “Our edge in these games, whether it’s Boston, Memphis, these teams who are big and physical and want to put their hands on us, we don’t have the pre-game edge that we’ve...
Giants personnel safe following mall shooting
Some New York Giants players and members of the team’s traveling party were inside the Mall of America Friday night
NFL Draft Profile: Nick Andrews, Interior Defensive Lineman, Bethel (TN) Wildcats
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Bethel (TN) iDL Nick Andrews
