Monty Williams is fed up. The Phoenix Suns head coach lit into his team after Friday’s 125-100 loss to the Grizzlies to end a four-game homestand, a game Memphis led by as many as 34 points before a sellout crowd of 17,071 at Footprint Center. “Our edge in these games, whether it’s Boston, Memphis, these teams who are big and physical and want to put their hands on us, we don’t have the pre-game edge that we’ve...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 14 MINUTES AGO