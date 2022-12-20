Read full article on original website
Related
New Kirwan Institute director shares goals in her 'dream job'
Ange-Marie Hancock remembers her father’s excitement when the Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnicity was founded in 2003 at Ohio State University. Named for former university president William English "Brit" Kirwan, the research organization focuses on furthering justice and inclusivity. ...
Do small businesses really need non-compete clauses? Not really
Once upon a time a business would hire an employee and make them sign an employment agreement which would include a “non-compete” clause – a pro-business protection that serves one objective: prohibiting an employee from working for a competitor. But in a period when employers are fighting...
Hedge funds' favorite public college
Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web: Credit card headaches abroad Chase's highest-end credit card declines a distressing number of overseas transactions, said Seth Kugel in The New York Times. On a trip to Brazil, I "had dozens of transactions declined" with my Chase Sapphire Reserve and a Delta-branded American Express card. This isn't supposed to happen, especially with the Chase card, which is touted as "one of the best travel cards out there," with a $550 annual fee. A reader wrote to say that she had the same thing happen with her...
Comments / 0