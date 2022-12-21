(BPT) - Just because winter's here doesn't mean you have to put household DIY projects requiring grout on hold. As long as you take precautions, indoor projects like setting tile can go smoothly and easily. And whether you’re a novice DIYer, seasoned home decorator or hiring a professional contractor, your decisions don’t stop at what kind of tile to use — selecting the best grout also makes a huge difference for the look and wear of your space, as well as how easy it is to apply.

