Spartanburg, S.C. - Northwestern Mutual, a leading financial security company, has named Nate Samuel to serve as Spartanburg’s Growth and Development Director. Northwestern Mutual has been operating an office in Spartanburg since 2005 and recently remodeled and updated their office at 104 N Daniel Morgan Ave in downtown Spartanburg. The Spartanburg One Chamber, Northwestern Mutual advisors, clients and guests celebrated the new office improvements and growth of the Spartanburg team with a ribbon cutting and open house in October.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO