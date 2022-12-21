ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

gsabizwire.com

Northwestern Mutual Spartanburg Expands Office, New Growth and Development Director Named

Spartanburg, S.C. - Northwestern Mutual, a leading financial security company, has named Nate Samuel to serve as Spartanburg’s Growth and Development Director. Northwestern Mutual has been operating an office in Spartanburg since 2005 and recently remodeled and updated their office at 104 N Daniel Morgan Ave in downtown Spartanburg. The Spartanburg One Chamber, Northwestern Mutual advisors, clients and guests celebrated the new office improvements and growth of the Spartanburg team with a ribbon cutting and open house in October.
SPARTANBURG, SC
gsabusiness.com

Greenville firm continues buying spree with purchase of Oklahoma power service company

IPS, a Greenville-based company that offers single-source solutions for industrial and commercial power and mechanical processes, has acquired Evans Enterprises Inc. The sale includes all eight Evans locations, servicing customers across the South and central United States, according to a news release from Integrated Power Services. For IPS, these additional locations add services to underserved markets and enhance its network of 64 locations.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville business owner offers coats to homeless

Fire safety tips for the holiday season. The Salvation Army of Greenville needs your help because of the freezing temperatures they've opened their cold shelter until Monday and they're asking for donations to keep everything running. Protecting Yourself From Cold. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Health experts are giving tips...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Thousands of reported power outages in Downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE: 9:00 p.m.: According to the Duke Energy website, power is restored in the area. UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.: Duke Energy spokesperson Ryan Mosier released the following statement regarding the outages:. "A substation outage occurred around 6:45 p.m. affecting much of downtown Greenville and nearby neighborhoods. Crews...
GREENVILLE, SC
getnews.info

Upcoming Auction Announced at Richmond Auctions

Auction to Feature Vintage Advertisements on Feb 17th-18th. Dec 22, 2022 – Greenville, SC – Richmond Auctions is excited to announce their upcoming auction titled “Day 1 – Soda & General Advertising” which is set to take place on Friday, February 17th, 2023, at their auction house in Greenville, South Carolina. This auction comes upon the heels of their most recent auction, which was highlighted by a world record-breaking $1,552,500 sale of a Musco Gasoline porcelain sign.
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Millions of dollars up for grabs in 8 Buncombe County grant programs

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is taking applications for millions of dollars in grant money to help address needs in local communities. The grants are available for organizations working to support projects in eight designated areas, including affordable housing. "It's for organizations able to administer affordable housing projects...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

