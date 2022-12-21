ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

New Bill Proposed Insurance To Cover Hearing Aids

A new bill has been presented that would require insurance company’s in South Carolina to cover hearing aids. The legislation also includes replacements for hearing aids every three years. The proposed bill is backed by the fact that eyeglasses are covered by insurance because they are a necessity for...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
SBA Economic Injury Loan applications deadline is Jan. 20

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters have until Jan. 20 to apply for the Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans says the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The disaster declaration is available to residents in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties who experienced damage due...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
6K without power across SC ahead of falling temperatures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Electric utility companies across the Palmetto State reported more than 6,000 power outages as of 6:30 p.m. Friday, down from 73,000 earlier in the morning. The gusty winds are accompanying an unusually strong Arctic cold front that will drive temperatures into the teens and wind chill...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Visit One of the Best & Sweetest Christmas Attractions in South Carolina

Merry Christmas! It’s the most wonderful time of the year, so why not enjoy it? This Christmas, you should think about enjoying some great activities in your state or just a road trip away. Finding the activities that bring out the true holiday spirit can be the most fun and enjoyable. From Christmas light shows to holiday fairs, there are so many random activities that get put on during the holidays. There is one unique attraction in South Carolina that is a must-visit during the Christmas season.
GREENVILLE, SC
Harbor River Bridge project wins award

As mentioned by the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce in it’s weekly newsletter, the S.C. Department of Transportation’s (SCDOT) Harbor River Bridge project has won a 2022 America’s Transportation Award, sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. The $70 million project won in...
BEAUFORT, SC
Thousands without power in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of customers were without power Friday morning in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area is impacted by winds and cold weather. About 2,400 Horry Electric customers in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 were without power Friday morning, according to the company outage map. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Letter to the Editor: It’s beyond time for Greer to go smoke-free

It’s a policy others in South Carolina and around the country have taken for granted: the right to breathe smoke-free air. And despite many thinking it’s an action of the past, not all Americans are protected, including Greer residents. The latest American Cancer Society cancer prevention report noted...
GREER, SC

