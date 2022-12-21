Read full article on original website
Columbia Star
SCWF—dedicated to protection and propagation of game, fish, and forests in S.C.
On October 28, 1931, a group of 150 sportsmen gathered to establish the South Carolina Game and Fish Association. This meeting was the result of several conversations between two men. Local writer Harry Hampton with The State newspaper in Columbia and Zan Hayward of the Game Conservation Dept. of E.I. duPont de Nemours in Columbia.
How long will $1 million last you in South Carolina?
Exactly how far does a dollar — or rather a million of them — go in South Carolina?
This Is The Biggest House In South Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in South Carolina.
South Carolina was 3rd-fastest growing state in 2022, Census data shows
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina was the third-fastest growing state in 2022, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. South Carolina’s population grew 1.7% from 2021 to 2022, behind only Florida and Idaho, according to the data. On July 1, South Carolina’s population was estimated at 5,282,634, which is 89,368 more residents […]
Hearing aids could soon be covered by insurance in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sen. Greg Hembree (R-District 28) has proposed a bill that would require insurance companies in South Carolina to cover hearing aids. The proposed bill would also include replacements for hearing aids every three years. “Hearing aids, which you know are very common, and lots of people like me and others […]
wfxb.com
New Bill Proposed Insurance To Cover Hearing Aids
A new bill has been presented that would require insurance company’s in South Carolina to cover hearing aids. The legislation also includes replacements for hearing aids every three years. The proposed bill is backed by the fact that eyeglasses are covered by insurance because they are a necessity for...
live5news.com
SC senator asks state to probe gun range after lawsuit, Live 5 Investigation
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As residents say their properties continue to be hit with bullets, a South Carolina senator is calling on the Hampton County Sheriff and the Yemassee Police Chief, as well as the state, to conduct a joint investigation into a Lowcountry gun range. In a letter...
abccolumbia.com
SBA Economic Injury Loan applications deadline is Jan. 20
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters have until Jan. 20 to apply for the Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans says the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The disaster declaration is available to residents in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties who experienced damage due...
Bill would create lottery to send South Carolinians to space on a Blue Origin flight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A state lawmaker wants to establish a lottery that would send a South Carolinian to space — or at least near space. State Rep. Neal Collins (R-Pickens) pre-filed a bill earlier this month to establish the South Carolina Blue Origin Flight Lottery Commission to create an annual lottery to send a […]
live5news.com
State senator blames early resignation of Department of Disabilities and Special Needs director on problematic commission
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If it weren’t for the seven-person commission that helps to run the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, the department would still have a director, one state senator says. Dr. Michelle Fry resigned from her position after only 14 months on Tuesday. Fry announced her...
live5news.com
6K without power across SC ahead of falling temperatures
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Electric utility companies across the Palmetto State reported more than 6,000 power outages as of 6:30 p.m. Friday, down from 73,000 earlier in the morning. The gusty winds are accompanying an unusually strong Arctic cold front that will drive temperatures into the teens and wind chill...
Why SC has one of the lowest labor force participation rates in the country
According to data shared by the state Department of Employment and Workforce, South Carolina's labor force participation rate is at about 56% despite experiencing record low unemployment.
kiss951.com
Visit One of the Best & Sweetest Christmas Attractions in South Carolina
Merry Christmas! It’s the most wonderful time of the year, so why not enjoy it? This Christmas, you should think about enjoying some great activities in your state or just a road trip away. Finding the activities that bring out the true holiday spirit can be the most fun and enjoyable. From Christmas light shows to holiday fairs, there are so many random activities that get put on during the holidays. There is one unique attraction in South Carolina that is a must-visit during the Christmas season.
live5news.com
Director of the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs resigns after 14 months
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After only 14 months on the job, State Director Dr. Michelle Fry is calling it quits with the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN). Fry, an attorney and civil rights advocate according to her biography on SCDDSN’s website, wrote to staff on Tuesday...
Columbia Star
24 Hour Pickleball acquires first land site for largest indoor pickleball facility in South Carolina
24 Hour Pickleball has announced the recent purchase of its first land site located at 4590 Augusta Road in Lexington. The site will be home to the largest indoor facility in the state dedicated to pickleball. This inaugural location of the 24 Hour Pickleball Club will consist of 12 pickleball...
yourislandnews.com
Harbor River Bridge project wins award
As mentioned by the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce in it’s weekly newsletter, the S.C. Department of Transportation’s (SCDOT) Harbor River Bridge project has won a 2022 America’s Transportation Award, sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. The $70 million project won in...
Thousands without power in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of customers were without power Friday morning in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area is impacted by winds and cold weather. About 2,400 Horry Electric customers in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 were without power Friday morning, according to the company outage map. […]
greenvillejournal.com
Letter to the Editor: It’s beyond time for Greer to go smoke-free
It’s a policy others in South Carolina and around the country have taken for granted: the right to breathe smoke-free air. And despite many thinking it’s an action of the past, not all Americans are protected, including Greer residents. The latest American Cancer Society cancer prevention report noted...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina’s Booze It or Lose It Kicks Off to Curb Impaired Driving
As we get closer and closer to the holidays, safety is becoming a main priority for the state. From Christmas drinking to New Year’s parties, North Carolina is wanting all of its residents to remain smart and safe. The North Carolina statewide campaign, “Booze It or Lose It” is officially underway.
southarkansassun.com
Up To $800 Tax Rebates To Arrive In South Carolina In 10 Days
Up to $800 tax rebates will be received by the residents of South Carolina this December 31. These rebates are intended to help the residents bear the rising costs of living, says Blake. Direct payments of up to $800 will be received by the residents of South Carolina by the...
