Newburgh, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Former city councilwoman announces candidacy

NEWBURGH – Former Newburgh City Councilwoman Gay Lee wants to get back into politics to be part of the conversation about the community’s many problems. Lee, a Democrat who holds a doctorate in social work, wants to address the city’s concerns and how they impact its residents.
NEWBURGH, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston to look at rental licensing program

KINGSTON — The city is to take a look at establishing a new licensing system for rental landlords. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Council approved a motion from Sydenham District Coun. Conny Glenn to direct staff to look at the potential of a licensing system for landlords renting property in Sydenham and Kingscourt-Rideau districts.
KINGSTON, NY
therealdeal.com

Tri-state roundup: Town approves record Westchester project

The zoning approval of a historic project leads this week’s roundup of suburban New York real estate news. Largest economic development in Westchester history. In New York’s Westchester County, the Mount Pleasant Town Board unanimously approved zoning for a 3-million-square-foot science and technology center. Fareri Associates is developing the center, which is expected to cost $1.2 billion, making it the largest economic development project in county history.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Horrific Flooding Pummels Ulster County, NY in Freak Storm

Shocking pictures have surfaced showing the road conditions in the Hudson Valley. Wow, today's weather can only be described as complete chaos. Late last night a storm made it's way into the Hudson Valley and it's brought heavy rain, flooding, high winds and freezing conditions. Warnings have been going out all day, but unfortunately the damage to the area has not been preventable. Ulster County in particular was really walloped by the storm and some of the pictures from it are just shocking.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Yvonne Flowers declares candidacy to become Poughkeepsie’s next elected mayor (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – Democratic City of Poughkeepsie 5th Ward Councilwoman Yvonne Flowers officially launched her campaign to be the next elected mayor of the city. Current Mayor Rob Rolison is leaving office a year early after being elected to the State Senate. City Administrator Marc Nelson, also a registered Democrat, will become the mayor on January 1, 2023, filling Rolison’s unexpired term. Nelson has recently hinted that he will also seek the Democratic nomination to run in 2023, setting the stage for a primary battle. City voters will head to the polls in November 2023 to elect their next mayor.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

City of Newburgh’s Annual Tree Lighting is Growing

NEWBURGH – Everywhere you looked, there seemed to be joy last Tuesday night at the Corner of Broadway and Grand Street in the City of Newburgh. Whether it was a local Councilman distributing candy to excited children, a Department of Public Works employee explaining the details of the authentic, handcrafted sleigh he helped construct, Church at the Bridge members handing out hot chocolate to warm up guests amidst the chilly temperatures, or people dancing and swaying to the ensemble of holiday carols filling the outdoor airwaves, community members were being pleasantly overcome by the imminent holiday spirit.
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store

The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Who has the best soup in Ulster County?

Long gone are the warm summer days of refreshing lite fair, dining al fresco, and enjoying summer nights. ’Tis the cold-weather season when hearty, heavy comfort meals that warm our bodies and souls. These cold winter days bring back nostalgic memories of playing in the snow and coming inside...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Neuhaus weighs in on Central Hudson billing debacle

GOSHEN – Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus has his own idea on how to solve the massive overbilling for utility usage by Central Hudson Gas and Electric Corporation. The State Public Service Commission, last week, issued a scathing report on the debacle. Neuhaus said the solution is easy. “I...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

NYS DMV Arrests Nassau County Man for Illegally Registering Stretched Limousines in New York

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles today announced that Jean Sadrack Cetoute, 60, of West Hempstead, NY was charged with two Class E Felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. The charges were filed in connection with two stretched limousines belonging to Mr. Cetoute that were registered illegally as passenger vehicles and believed to be operating for hire throughout the state.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Orange County Restaurant Opens New Location

After closing their restaurant in Chester, NY over the summer, a popular establishment has new digs. I happened to stumble upon a posting recently on Facebook from friend Stephen Keeler (Owner of Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY) where he was checking out a brand new restaurant in the area. Its always great seeing new businesses popping up around the Hudson Valley, so I decided I needed to look into it.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

“Anti-capitalist community space” and cafe opens in Kingston area

The tiny Kingston hamlet of Wilbur, where the bottom of Wilbur Avenue hits Abeel Street, has a deep history as an industrial port on the Rondout Creek. Catskills bluestone, Rosendale cement and bricks from Hudson River claybanks were once loaded onto barges here, for transport to growing cities up and down the Hudson Valley.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State issues report to redevelop Downstate Correctional Facility

ALBANY – The State Prison Redevelopment Commission has issued a 140- page report on state plans to market and redevelop all of the prisons it has closed in recent years. Among them is Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, a former maximum-security prison that served as a reception center for new inmates the prison system.
FISHKILL, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Affordable Housing-What Are You Afraid Of Rockland County?

We Can’t Keep Going This Way: Affordable Housing Is A Critical Building Block for Economic Development. Rockland, the Hudson Valley, and New York State are in an acute housing crisis. The rents are too damn high – and why? Because not enough affordable housing is being built in the region.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

