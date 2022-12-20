Gov. Mike DeWine joined Chabad rabbis from throughout Ohio to celebrate Chanukah at his residence Dec. 20. Chabad Columbus’ Rabbi Areyah Kaltmann said in a statement provided to the Columbus Jewish News, “the difference between us today in Columbus, Ohio and when the Chanukah story occurred is that Judah the Maccabee was alone in his fight against bigotry and antisemitism. We are so blessed to have our Governor DeWine as our champion for our Jewish community. He was the first governor in the nation to condemn antisemitism on college campuses and continues to show his unwavering support for the Jewish community and Israel.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO