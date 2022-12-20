ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
akronjewishnews.com

Ice menorah smashed at Upper East Side Chabad

The ice-carved menorah commissioned by Upper East Side (UES) Chabad Israel Center was smashed in an apparent antisemitic attack on Wednesday night. This incident follows a previous act of vandalism that took place at the same center in October during the Sukkot holiday. “This was definitely a malicious and intentional...
akronjewishnews.com

DeWine lights menorah with Chabad rabbis

Gov. Mike DeWine joined Chabad rabbis from throughout Ohio to celebrate Chanukah at his residence Dec. 20. Chabad Columbus’ Rabbi Areyah Kaltmann said in a statement provided to the Columbus Jewish News, “the difference between us today in Columbus, Ohio and when the Chanukah story occurred is that Judah the Maccabee was alone in his fight against bigotry and antisemitism. We are so blessed to have our Governor DeWine as our champion for our Jewish community. He was the first governor in the nation to condemn antisemitism on college campuses and continues to show his unwavering support for the Jewish community and Israel.”
COLUMBUS, OH

