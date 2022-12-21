W00000000 HIGHWAY 79 CORRIDOR AUTHORITY REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR RFP 22-2 BOARD CLERK SERVICES Proposal Due Date/Time: January 18, 2023 @ 3:00 PM EST The Highway 79 Corridor …

Read full article on original website
Related
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Commission of the City of Port St. Joe, Florida, at its meeting on the 3rd day of January 2023, at 12 Noon EDST, in the regular …
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Commission of the City of Port St. Joe, Florida, at its meeting on the 3rd day of January 2023, at 12 Noon EDST, in the regular Commission Chamber at the Ward Ridge Building, 2775 Garrison Avenue, Port St. Joe, Florida, will have the Final reading and consideration of adoption an Ordinance with the following title:
holmescounty.news
Holmes County awarded beautification grants
Two beautification project grants were awarded to the Holmes County Board of County Commissioners when they met in regular session Dec. 20. Tim Parsons of Liberty Partners, advised the board of awards for two separate projects to enhance the attractiveness of U.S. 79 with $50,125 and State Road 81 with $30,375 at the Alabama state line.
Gov. DeSantis appoints three to Mid-Bay Bridge Authority
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The main thoroughfare between Niceville and Destin will remain under similar management for the upcoming year. Gov. DeSantis appointed three people to the Mid-Bay Bridge Authority board on Dec. 21. “Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Dewey “Parker” Destin and the reappointment of James Neilson Jr. and Kim Wintner to the Mid-Bay […]
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 POTENTIALLY INELIGIBLE REGISTERED VOTER'S NOTICE The Gulf County Supervisor of Elections has received information the person(s) listed below is potentially ineligible to be registered …
The Gulf County Supervisor of Elections has received information the person(s) listed below is potentially ineligible to be registered to vote. Failure to contact this office within 30 days after this notice is published may result in a determination of ineligibility by the supervisor of elections and removal of the registered voters' name from the statewide voter registration system. You should contact this office by calling 850-229-6117 to receive information regarding the basis for the potential ineligibility and instructions on how to resolve the matter or request.
fosterfollynews.net
City of Chipley, Florida Announces Mitigation Project Bid for Fire and Police Station on December 20, 2022
Notice is hereby given to all interested persons or firms that sealed bids, submitted in triplicate, will be accepted by the City of Chipley, located at the Chipley City Hall, 1442 Jackson Avenue, Chipley, Florida 32428, until 2:00 p.m., local time on January 18, 2023. Bids will be opened in...
Project to expand Griffitts Parkway continues
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners are making plans to alleviate traffic in Panama City Beach. On Tuesday, they moved forward with plans for a design phase to expand Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway. The county is looking to expand the parkway from North Clara Avenue to Chip Seal Parkway. This is the third […]
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE …
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2005-3CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-3CB Plaintiff(s),. vs. KAREN ELIZABETH JOHNSON;. Defendant(s). CASE NO.:19000341CAAXMX. NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE.
wdhn.com
Coffee County’s longtime E911 coordinator is retiring
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN) — On New Year’s Eve, a public servant for a half-century will officially retire. WDHN caught up with Coffee County E911 coordinator, Marvin McIlwain, and the man chosen. to succeed him at the end of the year. At 80 years old, McIlwain is calling...
Emergency warming shelters opening in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are teaming up with local non-profits to provide cold weather shelter for those who need it. Pastors United and Rebuild Bay County, Inc. are working in conjunction with Bay County Emergency Management and the city of Panama City to open an emergency warming shelter Thursday evening. It […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County Utility Services offers freezing pipe prevention tips
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the panhandle braces for freezing temperatures, Bay County Utility Services is cautioning people to protect their pipes. Pipes can burst during freezing temperatures which can result in costly repair bills, but utility services officals say there are some tips that you can take to make sure you do not end up in that situation.
wdhn.com
Temporary road closure in Enterprise may cause traffic delays
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — On Tuesday, the Enterprise City Council approved the temporary closure of portions of three roads near the new Recreation and Aquatic Center construction site on East Lee Street. Sections of East Brunson Street, Hollis Street, and Swenson Street will be closed effective immediately. Those streets...
WJHG-TV
Available cold weather shelters in the Panhandle
PANHANDLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Various locations across the Panhandle will be offering shelter in time for the upcoming cold weather. The following areas will be available for sheltering throughout the holiday weekend. We plan to update this list as more are announced:. In Bay County, a shelter will be available...
Several structures involved Santa Rosa Beach fire
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE 12:30 PM: The South Walton Fire District is actively trying to contain a fire that ignited near Oasis and Bramble lanes and rapidly spread to neighboring structures. Officials say 3 structures were involved in the blaze. No injuries to humans or pets have been reported. The cause of the […]
Florida Cities, Counties File Suits Over Opioid Epidemic
Local governments in Northwest Florida and Miami-Dade County have filed lawsuits seeking damages from the global consulting firm McKinsey & Company over its past work in helping market opioids. Eight Northwest Florida counties and four cities, stretching from Tallahassee to Pensacola, filed a lawsuit Monday
mypanhandle.com
Severe weather across the county causes cancelations, delays at local airport
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —The Panhandle isn’t being directly impacted by the severe weather that’s plaguing most of the nation but local air travel is still feeling the impact. It was nearly 11 a.m. on Friday before a flight took off from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.
mypanhandle.com
Lynn Haven corruption defendant affirms guilty plea
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — A local teacher and former Lynn Haven city commissioner once again affirmed that he was guilty of a felony count of fraud and told a federal judge he did not want to fight the charge at trial. Antonius Barnes was once accused of being bribed...
WJHG-TV
St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Joe company announced it purchased three properties in Bay and Walton Counties, according to a news release from the company. St. Joe closed on the sale of The Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach. It’s a 55-room hotel in the 30A corridor. The company now owns three hotels on 30A with two additional hotels under construction, set to open up in 2023.
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven Body Found
Multiple crews are on the scene of a rapidly growing fire that is engulfing multiple homes in South Walton County. Last minute Christmas shopping at the Panama City Farmers Market. Updated: 11 hours ago. Shopping for last-minute gifts at your local farmers market. Deck the halls with NewsChannel 7 Today.
Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new dogs
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Canines and convicts are being locked up together. Bay County Animal Control has a new partnership with the State Department of Corrections. Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new inmates Thursday. “They’re going to take dogs from our facility and they’re going to train them basic obedience and manners and […]
Panama City shelter remains open due to cold weather
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With dangerously cold temperatures throughout the Panhandle this weekend, shelters will remain open. The shelter at A.D. Harris was originally scheduled to be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. But organizers said, with county officials’ help, they’ll be able to stay open 24 hours a day until […]
Comments / 0