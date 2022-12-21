W0013568 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS BID NAME: City of Chipley City Hall & Library Mitigation Project BID Number.: 2023-01 Notice is hereby given to all interested persons or firms that sealed …

Read full article on original website
Related
washingtoncounty.news
Chipley CP is investigating a Thursday night shooting
Chipley Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred late Thursday night. Chief Scott Thompson confirmed the incident occurred around 10 p.m. in the area of Kay Avenue in Chipley. Thompson said an argument erupted in which the gunman shot the victim once in the abdomen. The victim has been...
washingtoncounty.news
Suspect apprehended in Thursday night shooting
A Chipley man was charged in connection to a shooting incident late Thursday night. Chipley Police Department responded to the call at 1317 Kay Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim around 10 p.m. when an altercation occurred between 51-year-old Stan F. Williams and the victim. CPD investigators determined Williams...
