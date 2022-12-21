ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, FL

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 14 TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF DARLENE A. MADDEN-ADAMS aka DARLENE A. MADDEN Deceased. File No. …

 3 days ago
mypanhandle.com

Lynn Haven corruption defendant affirms guilty plea

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — A local teacher and former Lynn Haven city commissioner once again affirmed that he was guilty of a felony count of fraud and told a federal judge he did not want to fight the charge at trial. Antonius Barnes was once accused of being bribed...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for December 22, 2022

Enoch Toole, 21, Alford, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Timothy Smith, 46, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 176 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Jimmy Eugene Maddox for Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia on December 21, 2022

On December 21, 2022 at 6PM, Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop near Cypress, and contact was made with the driver, Jimmy Eugene Maddox. Throughout the course of the investigation, K-9 Dutch was deployed and alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics in...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis names 3 to Mid-Bay Bridge Authority

The Mid-Bay Bridge Authority bills the bridge as 'the quickest way to Destin.'. The Mid-Bay Bridge Authority is seeing three familiar faces return after Gov. Ron DeSantis named his appointments to the panel this week. Dewey “Parker” Destin continues his service on the Authority as a business owner and former...
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Elderly neglect investigation reveals woman stole $33k from victim: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged 42-year-old Natalie Belche of Fort Walton Beach with exploiting a disabled elderly woman. OCSO said Belche allegedly stole $33,040.72 from an elderly woman between Jan. 2021 and Mar. 2022. This is Belche’s second arrest stemming from an elderly neglect charge on the same […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Okaloosa Co.

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old Crestview resident was booked Thursday morning for an attempted murder charge in Walton County. Kyrese Robinson is facing attempted felony murder for firing a gun from a vehicle in DeFuniak Springs within 1,000 feet of a person. The alleged crime took place on Dec. 11. DeFuniak Springs Police Chief […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new dogs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Canines and convicts are being locked up together. Bay County Animal Control has a new partnership with the State Department of Corrections. Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new inmates Thursday. “They’re going to take dogs from our facility and they’re going to train them basic obedience and manners and […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Several structures involved Santa Rosa Beach fire

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE 12:30 PM: The South Walton Fire District is actively trying to contain a fire that ignited near Oasis and Bramble lanes and rapidly spread to neighboring structures. Officials say 3 structures were involved in the blaze. No injuries to humans or pets have been reported. The cause of the […]
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
getthecoast.com

Fundraiser launched to help Bonefish Grill employees in Destin following restaurant fire

On Monday morning, Destin Fire Control District, along with multiple other departments, responded to a kitchen fire at Bonefish Grill on Emerald Coast Pkwy in Destin. According to the report from Destin Fire, the fire started in the kitchen and pushed into the attic space. Early-arriving crews were able to put an aggressive stop to the fire before it extended into neighboring businesses.
DESTIN, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Chipley CP is investigating a Thursday night shooting

Chipley Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred late Thursday night. Chief Scott Thompson confirmed the incident occurred around 10 p.m. in the area of Kay Avenue in Chipley. Thompson said an argument erupted in which the gunman shot the victim once in the abdomen. The victim has been...
WJHG-TV

Mobile Home Park Water FOLO

Bay County is opening an emergency shelter because of this weekend's frigid temperatures. Vernon High School's Amanda Justice is our Golden Apple award winner this week. Couple recounts loss from Chipola Complex Fire.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Where there’s a need, there’s a Knight

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There are several local organizations doing their part to make sure anyone needing food this Christmas will have it. For over 35 years now Panama City Beach’s Knights of Columbus organization has been a part of making this difference in the community. Christmas Eve morning they will be preparing meals […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Joe company announced it purchased three properties in Bay and Walton Counties, according to a news release from the company. St. Joe closed on the sale of The Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach. It’s a 55-room hotel in the 30A corridor. The company now owns three hotels on 30A with two additional hotels under construction, set to open up in 2023.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

WCSO: Beware of scams pretending to be law enforcement

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lots of transactions are made during the holiday season, and local authorities are warning the public to ensure money is not sent to the wrong person. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is informing residents of a scam popping up that is impersonating deputies. “We...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County Utility Services offers freezing pipe prevention tips

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the panhandle braces for freezing temperatures, Bay County Utility Services is cautioning people to protect their pipes. Pipes can burst during freezing temperatures which can result in costly repair bills, but utility services officals say there are some tips that you can take to make sure you do not end up in that situation.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven Police find the body of a missing man

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Police said they’ve found the body of a man who’d been missing for nearly a week. They discovered it this afternoon in a retention pond off Highway 390 near Mowat Middle School. Gage Floyd was last seen at the Blue Moon Nightclub around 1:30 Saturday morning. Investigators have […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL

