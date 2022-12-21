W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 14 TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF DARLENE A. MADDEN-ADAMS aka DARLENE A. MADDEN Deceased. File No. …

Read full article on original website
mypanhandle.com
Lynn Haven corruption defendant affirms guilty plea
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — A local teacher and former Lynn Haven city commissioner once again affirmed that he was guilty of a felony count of fraud and told a federal judge he did not want to fight the charge at trial. Antonius Barnes was once accused of being bribed...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for December 22, 2022
Enoch Toole, 21, Alford, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Timothy Smith, 46, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 176 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
fosterfollynews.net
Justin Travor Harrison of Marianna, Florida Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office on Charges of Concealed Firearm
On Friday, Dec. 16, around 9:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle just south of Marianna. The front seat passenger, Justin Travor Harrison, told deputies that he held a Security Class D License issued by the Florida Department of Agriculture. A search of the vehicle was done,...
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Jimmy Eugene Maddox for Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia on December 21, 2022
On December 21, 2022 at 6PM, Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop near Cypress, and contact was made with the driver, Jimmy Eugene Maddox. Throughout the course of the investigation, K-9 Dutch was deployed and alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics in...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis names 3 to Mid-Bay Bridge Authority
The Mid-Bay Bridge Authority bills the bridge as 'the quickest way to Destin.'. The Mid-Bay Bridge Authority is seeing three familiar faces return after Gov. Ron DeSantis named his appointments to the panel this week. Dewey “Parker” Destin continues his service on the Authority as a business owner and former...
Elderly neglect investigation reveals woman stole $33k from victim: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged 42-year-old Natalie Belche of Fort Walton Beach with exploiting a disabled elderly woman. OCSO said Belche allegedly stole $33,040.72 from an elderly woman between Jan. 2021 and Mar. 2022. This is Belche’s second arrest stemming from an elderly neglect charge on the same […]
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Okaloosa Co.
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old Crestview resident was booked Thursday morning for an attempted murder charge in Walton County. Kyrese Robinson is facing attempted felony murder for firing a gun from a vehicle in DeFuniak Springs within 1,000 feet of a person. The alleged crime took place on Dec. 11. DeFuniak Springs Police Chief […]
Florida Cities, Counties File Suits Over Opioid Epidemic
Local governments in Northwest Florida and Miami-Dade County have filed lawsuits seeking damages from the global consulting firm McKinsey & Company over its past work in helping market opioids. Eight Northwest Florida counties and four cities, stretching from Tallahassee to Pensacola, filed a lawsuit Monday
Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new dogs
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Canines and convicts are being locked up together. Bay County Animal Control has a new partnership with the State Department of Corrections. Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new inmates Thursday. “They’re going to take dogs from our facility and they’re going to train them basic obedience and manners and […]
Contractors testify about debris pits, Finch health in Lynn Haven corruption case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — During last week’s hearing in the Lynn Haven corruption case, the defense called on several contractors to testify about the investigation and, at times, on behalf of one of the suspects. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, are accused by federal […]
Several structures involved Santa Rosa Beach fire
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE 12:30 PM: The South Walton Fire District is actively trying to contain a fire that ignited near Oasis and Bramble lanes and rapidly spread to neighboring structures. Officials say 3 structures were involved in the blaze. No injuries to humans or pets have been reported. The cause of the […]
getthecoast.com
Fundraiser launched to help Bonefish Grill employees in Destin following restaurant fire
On Monday morning, Destin Fire Control District, along with multiple other departments, responded to a kitchen fire at Bonefish Grill on Emerald Coast Pkwy in Destin. According to the report from Destin Fire, the fire started in the kitchen and pushed into the attic space. Early-arriving crews were able to put an aggressive stop to the fire before it extended into neighboring businesses.
washingtoncounty.news
Chipley CP is investigating a Thursday night shooting
Chipley Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred late Thursday night. Chief Scott Thompson confirmed the incident occurred around 10 p.m. in the area of Kay Avenue in Chipley. Thompson said an argument erupted in which the gunman shot the victim once in the abdomen. The victim has been...
WJHG-TV
Mobile Home Park Water FOLO
Bay County is opening an emergency shelter because of this weekend's frigid temperatures. Vernon High School's Amanda Justice is our Golden Apple award winner this week. Couple recounts loss from Chipola Complex Fire.
Where there’s a need, there’s a Knight
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There are several local organizations doing their part to make sure anyone needing food this Christmas will have it. For over 35 years now Panama City Beach’s Knights of Columbus organization has been a part of making this difference in the community. Christmas Eve morning they will be preparing meals […]
WJHG-TV
St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Joe company announced it purchased three properties in Bay and Walton Counties, according to a news release from the company. St. Joe closed on the sale of The Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach. It’s a 55-room hotel in the 30A corridor. The company now owns three hotels on 30A with two additional hotels under construction, set to open up in 2023.
WJHG-TV
WCSO: Beware of scams pretending to be law enforcement
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lots of transactions are made during the holiday season, and local authorities are warning the public to ensure money is not sent to the wrong person. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is informing residents of a scam popping up that is impersonating deputies. “We...
WJHG-TV
Bay County Utility Services offers freezing pipe prevention tips
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the panhandle braces for freezing temperatures, Bay County Utility Services is cautioning people to protect their pipes. Pipes can burst during freezing temperatures which can result in costly repair bills, but utility services officals say there are some tips that you can take to make sure you do not end up in that situation.
Lynn Haven Police find the body of a missing man
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Police said they’ve found the body of a man who’d been missing for nearly a week. They discovered it this afternoon in a retention pond off Highway 390 near Mowat Middle School. Gage Floyd was last seen at the Blue Moon Nightclub around 1:30 Saturday morning. Investigators have […]
