W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 14TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, Plaintiff, v. STACY R. SIMMONS A/K/A STACEY R. SIMMONS, ET …

On Monday morning, Destin Fire Control District, along with multiple other departments, responded to a kitchen fire at Bonefish Grill on Emerald Coast Pkwy in Destin. According to the report from Destin Fire, the fire started in the kitchen and pushed into the attic space. Early-arriving crews were able to put an aggressive stop to the fire before it extended into neighboring businesses.

DESTIN, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO