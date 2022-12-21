W00000000 HIGHWAY 79 CORRIDOR AUTHORITY REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS RFQ No. 2022-2 FOR: FINANCIAL, ACCOUNTING, AND BUDGET SERVICES Proposal Due Date/Time: January 18, 2023 @ 3:00 PM …

Read full article on original website
Related
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Commission of the City of Port St. Joe, Florida, at its meeting on the 3rd day of January 2023, at 12 Noon EDST, in the regular …
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Commission of the City of Port St. Joe, Florida, at its meeting on the 3rd day of January 2023, at 12 Noon EDST, in the regular Commission Chamber at the Ward Ridge Building, 2775 Garrison Avenue, Port St. Joe, Florida, will have the Final reading and consideration of adoption an Ordinance with the following title:
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE …
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2005-3CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-3CB Plaintiff(s),. vs. KAREN ELIZABETH JOHNSON;. Defendant(s). CASE NO.:19000341CAAXMX. NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE.
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 POTENTIALLY INELIGIBLE REGISTERED VOTER'S NOTICE The Gulf County Supervisor of Elections has received information the person(s) listed below is potentially ineligible to be registered …
The Gulf County Supervisor of Elections has received information the person(s) listed below is potentially ineligible to be registered to vote. Failure to contact this office within 30 days after this notice is published may result in a determination of ineligibility by the supervisor of elections and removal of the registered voters' name from the statewide voter registration system. You should contact this office by calling 850-229-6117 to receive information regarding the basis for the potential ineligibility and instructions on how to resolve the matter or request.
washingtoncounty.news
Chipley CP is investigating a Thursday night shooting
Chipley Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred late Thursday night. Chief Scott Thompson confirmed the incident occurred around 10 p.m. in the area of Kay Avenue in Chipley. Thompson said an argument erupted in which the gunman shot the victim once in the abdomen. The victim has been...
washingtoncounty.news
Suspect apprehended in Thursday night shooting
A Chipley man was charged in connection to a shooting incident late Thursday night. Chipley Police Department responded to the call at 1317 Kay Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim around 10 p.m. when an altercation occurred between 51-year-old Stan F. Williams and the victim. CPD investigators determined Williams...
Comments / 0