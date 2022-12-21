ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, FL

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF CURTIS ANTHONY JACKSON, File No. …

 3 days ago
mypanhandle.com

Lynn Haven corruption defendant affirms guilty plea

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — A local teacher and former Lynn Haven city commissioner once again affirmed that he was guilty of a felony count of fraud and told a federal judge he did not want to fight the charge at trial. Antonius Barnes was once accused of being bribed...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for December 22, 2022

Enoch Toole, 21, Alford, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Timothy Smith, 46, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 176 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
DESTIN, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Jimmy Eugene Maddox for Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia on December 21, 2022

On December 21, 2022 at 6PM, Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop near Cypress, and contact was made with the driver, Jimmy Eugene Maddox. Throughout the course of the investigation, K-9 Dutch was deployed and alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics in...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Okaloosa Co.

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old Crestview resident was booked Thursday morning for an attempted murder charge in Walton County. Kyrese Robinson is facing attempted felony murder for firing a gun from a vehicle in DeFuniak Springs within 1,000 feet of a person. The alleged crime took place on Dec. 11. DeFuniak Springs Police Chief […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Elderly neglect investigation reveals woman stole $33k from victim: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged 42-year-old Natalie Belche of Fort Walton Beach with exploiting a disabled elderly woman. OCSO said Belche allegedly stole $33,040.72 from an elderly woman between Jan. 2021 and Mar. 2022. This is Belche’s second arrest stemming from an elderly neglect charge on the same […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis names 3 to Mid-Bay Bridge Authority

The Mid-Bay Bridge Authority bills the bridge as 'the quickest way to Destin.'. The Mid-Bay Bridge Authority is seeing three familiar faces return after Gov. Ron DeSantis named his appointments to the panel this week. Dewey “Parker” Destin continues his service on the Authority as a business owner and former...
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new dogs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Canines and convicts are being locked up together. Bay County Animal Control has a new partnership with the State Department of Corrections. Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new inmates Thursday. “They’re going to take dogs from our facility and they’re going to train them basic obedience and manners and […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

1st APPEARANCE for December 19, 2022

Dylan Jackson: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked- $400 cash bond. Pierre Hayden: Felony battery by strangulation, false imprisonment: $2,500 bond. Tracey Ramsey: Public assistance fraud- $10,000 bond. Christopher Curran: Driving under the influence and property damage- $2,500 bond, refusal to submit to driving under the influence test after...
WMBB

Several structures involved Santa Rosa Beach fire

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE 12:30 PM: The South Walton Fire District is actively trying to contain a fire that ignited near Oasis and Bramble lanes and rapidly spread to neighboring structures. Officials say 3 structures were involved in the blaze. No injuries to humans or pets have been reported. The cause of the […]
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
wdhn.com

Farm Center purchase put on hold by the City of Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The sale of the Houston County Farm Center from the hands of Houston County to the city of Dothan has been put on hold. As new ideas are coming out on what could happen to this piece of county history. The closing of the Houston...
DOTHAN, AL
WCTV

GCSO: Man detained in Chattahoochee murder

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Chattahoochee and confirms a suspect has been detained pending an on-going investigation. GCSO says it happened on Rosedale Tower Road and neighbors tell us the scene was flooded with patrol cars and flashing lights...
CHATTAHOOCHEE, FL
MyArkLaMiss

Geneva police sued after man jailed has heart attack and dies

GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)—A federal lawsuit claims two Geneva Police officers ignored the serious medical condition of a man who was taken into police custody and died. The family of Jeremy Lee Thompson, who was 34 at the time of his death, claims that he died after Geneva police officers Brandon Rogers and Ethen Hendrix refused to […]
GENEVA, AL
mypanhandle.com

Bay Co. Commissioners plan to move Hiland Park fire station

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners approved the money Tuesday to buy a large tract of land that will house a new fire station. The 122 acres are located off U.S. Route 231 and Transmitter Road. Once the deal is finalized the county will pay $2.4 million. They plan to move the Hiland Park fire station from its current location on Lafayette Road.
BAY COUNTY, FL
CBS 42

1 dead following crash in northwest Florida

Updated at 11:45 a.m. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) —Police have confirmed a Panama City Beach man was killed in a traffic trash Tuesday morning. It happened at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Back Beach Road and Griffin Boulevard. Officers said 28-year-old David Savage was driving a black Honda sedan westbound on Back Beach […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

