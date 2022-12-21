W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF CURTIS ANTHONY JACKSON, File No. …

Read full article on original website
Related
mypanhandle.com
Lynn Haven corruption defendant affirms guilty plea
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — A local teacher and former Lynn Haven city commissioner once again affirmed that he was guilty of a felony count of fraud and told a federal judge he did not want to fight the charge at trial. Antonius Barnes was once accused of being bribed...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for December 22, 2022
Enoch Toole, 21, Alford, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Timothy Smith, 46, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 176 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
fosterfollynews.net
Justin Travor Harrison of Marianna, Florida Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office on Charges of Concealed Firearm
On Friday, Dec. 16, around 9:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle just south of Marianna. The front seat passenger, Justin Travor Harrison, told deputies that he held a Security Class D License issued by the Florida Department of Agriculture. A search of the vehicle was done,...
Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Jimmy Eugene Maddox for Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia on December 21, 2022
On December 21, 2022 at 6PM, Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop near Cypress, and contact was made with the driver, Jimmy Eugene Maddox. Throughout the course of the investigation, K-9 Dutch was deployed and alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics in...
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Okaloosa Co.
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old Crestview resident was booked Thursday morning for an attempted murder charge in Walton County. Kyrese Robinson is facing attempted felony murder for firing a gun from a vehicle in DeFuniak Springs within 1,000 feet of a person. The alleged crime took place on Dec. 11. DeFuniak Springs Police Chief […]
Florida Cities, Counties File Suits Over Opioid Epidemic
Local governments in Northwest Florida and Miami-Dade County have filed lawsuits seeking damages from the global consulting firm McKinsey & Company over its past work in helping market opioids. Eight Northwest Florida counties and four cities, stretching from Tallahassee to Pensacola, filed a lawsuit Monday
fosterfollynews.net
City of Chipley, Florida Announces Mitigation Project Bid for Fire and Police Station on December 20, 2022
Notice is hereby given to all interested persons or firms that sealed bids, submitted in triplicate, will be accepted by the City of Chipley, located at the Chipley City Hall, 1442 Jackson Avenue, Chipley, Florida 32428, until 2:00 p.m., local time on January 18, 2023. Bids will be opened in...
Elderly neglect investigation reveals woman stole $33k from victim: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged 42-year-old Natalie Belche of Fort Walton Beach with exploiting a disabled elderly woman. OCSO said Belche allegedly stole $33,040.72 from an elderly woman between Jan. 2021 and Mar. 2022. This is Belche’s second arrest stemming from an elderly neglect charge on the same […]
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis names 3 to Mid-Bay Bridge Authority
The Mid-Bay Bridge Authority bills the bridge as 'the quickest way to Destin.'. The Mid-Bay Bridge Authority is seeing three familiar faces return after Gov. Ron DeSantis named his appointments to the panel this week. Dewey “Parker” Destin continues his service on the Authority as a business owner and former...
Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new dogs
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Canines and convicts are being locked up together. Bay County Animal Control has a new partnership with the State Department of Corrections. Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new inmates Thursday. “They’re going to take dogs from our facility and they’re going to train them basic obedience and manners and […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for December 19, 2022
Dylan Jackson: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked- $400 cash bond. Pierre Hayden: Felony battery by strangulation, false imprisonment: $2,500 bond. Tracey Ramsey: Public assistance fraud- $10,000 bond. Christopher Curran: Driving under the influence and property damage- $2,500 bond, refusal to submit to driving under the influence test after...
Several structures involved Santa Rosa Beach fire
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE 12:30 PM: The South Walton Fire District is actively trying to contain a fire that ignited near Oasis and Bramble lanes and rapidly spread to neighboring structures. Officials say 3 structures were involved in the blaze. No injuries to humans or pets have been reported. The cause of the […]
Georgia man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at Destin driver in road rage incident: Sheriff’s Office
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Daniel Schmidt, 23, of Robins, Ga. faces an aggravated assault charge with a deadly weapon following a road rage incident in Destin on Dec. 21, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. OCSO said a driver called for help after a road rage incident around 4 p.m. The victim’s statement said […]
Contractors testify about debris pits, Finch health in Lynn Haven corruption case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — During last week’s hearing in the Lynn Haven corruption case, the defense called on several contractors to testify about the investigation and, at times, on behalf of one of the suspects. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, are accused by federal […]
wdhn.com
Farm Center purchase put on hold by the City of Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The sale of the Houston County Farm Center from the hands of Houston County to the city of Dothan has been put on hold. As new ideas are coming out on what could happen to this piece of county history. The closing of the Houston...
WCTV
GCSO: Man detained in Chattahoochee murder
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Chattahoochee and confirms a suspect has been detained pending an on-going investigation. GCSO says it happened on Rosedale Tower Road and neighbors tell us the scene was flooded with patrol cars and flashing lights...
Geneva police sued after man jailed has heart attack and dies
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)—A federal lawsuit claims two Geneva Police officers ignored the serious medical condition of a man who was taken into police custody and died. The family of Jeremy Lee Thompson, who was 34 at the time of his death, claims that he died after Geneva police officers Brandon Rogers and Ethen Hendrix refused to […]
mypanhandle.com
Bay Co. Commissioners plan to move Hiland Park fire station
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners approved the money Tuesday to buy a large tract of land that will house a new fire station. The 122 acres are located off U.S. Route 231 and Transmitter Road. Once the deal is finalized the county will pay $2.4 million. They plan to move the Hiland Park fire station from its current location on Lafayette Road.
1 dead following crash in northwest Florida
Updated at 11:45 a.m. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) —Police have confirmed a Panama City Beach man was killed in a traffic trash Tuesday morning. It happened at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Back Beach Road and Griffin Boulevard. Officers said 28-year-old David Savage was driving a black Honda sedan westbound on Back Beach […]
Comments / 0