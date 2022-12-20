Read full article on original website
6 Most Charming River Towns in New Mexico
New Mexico is a mountainous state that flaunts raw wilderness and all things outdoors. Among its biggest features are the Rocky Mountains, which contribute water runoff to some of the state's most spectacular waterways. Some of the US' most well-known rivers like the Rio Grande and the Gila call New Mexico home.
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 23 – 29
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 23 – December 29. Albuquerque Dec. 23 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 […]
Freezing Friday across the eastern part of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dangerously cold wind chills continue across the east this morning. With wind chill values 25 to 5 degrees below zero. Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories remain in effect through 11 AM this morning. Temperatures will not get above freezing this afternoon east of the Central Mountain Chain. Cooler than average air will […]
What were the top 2022 baby names in New Mexico?
It's the end of the year, so that means we can start looking at trends from the last 12 months.
Made in New Mexico
Advanced manufacturing thrives in New Mexico. Some of the world’s most advanced and in-demand products are designed and built in New Mexico. New Mexico’s advanced manufacturing sector is at the leading edge of innovation, from furniture and value-added agriculture products to cutting-edge aerospace and space manufacturing. The state’s...
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas reflects on his two terms
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Attorney General Hector Balderas never thought he would serve New Mexicans the way he has for the past eight years. “People from Wagon Mound aren't wealthy. We aren't political. And so not only was I the first attorney in my community, but to go from the first attorney, to attorney general really tells you what a long shot I was,” Balderas said.
SNAP Participation Was Highest in These 11 States Last Year
One in 4 people in New Mexico received food benefits in 2021. Over 10% of American households had trouble putting food on the table last year. SNAP assistance varies wildly from state to state, with New Mexico topping the list with a 25% participation rate. Double-up programs and cash back...
This school district is ground zero for harsh discipline of Native students in New Mexico
One chilly March afternoon, dozens of Navajo children spilled out of their middle school to play in the snow before heading home. Students in jackets and parkas can be seen on grainy security camera footage chasing and pushing one another to the ground. The next day, the principal called one...
Here Are 10 Exciting New Coffee Shops in the Southwest
The good times in desert climes continued this year with a variety of inspired cafes opening throughout Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and Nevada. Some of these new hotspots invite guests to share in exciting direct connections to places far outside the United States — such as Eritrea, Brazil or Australia — while some are dazzling right where they are, with adventurous design and multifaceted services.
‘We’ve always been surplus’: Individual tragedy and collective trauma from COVID
When the COVID pandemic started, Luis Peña had a lot of time to mourn and reflect on rituals and practices his people have practiced for centuries. “Everything came to a standstill, and these customs around birth and death, none of that happened in that time,” he said. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM)
With a national EV charging network on the horizon, can New Mexico keep up?
Billions of dollars for electric vehicle infrastructure is making its way into communities across the country –– with an emphasis on tribal and rural areas. While this is a crucial first step for equitable access to modern technology, much more needs to be done to make EVs in New Mexico a feasible reality.
Rare Moose Spotted in New Mexico Causes Onlooker’s Jaw to ‘Hit the Floor’
Not something you see every day in New Mexico, some bystanders were left in shock when they spotted a rare moose walking around in the southwestern state. According to The State, a moose was walking around the southern portion of New Mexico. The large animal was considered the first known moose to venture that far south. Those who saw the animal were at the Santa Fe ski resort. They captured a video of it just walking around the road. “That thing’ll kill you,” the driver, identified as Adam Ronan, is heard saying as the moose passed by his vehicle.
Arctic plunge arrives in eastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures continue to plummet this morning across the far northeastern portions of the state. Raton dropped 25 degrees in just an hour. Winds are picking up as well, with gusts up to 40 mph in those same areas, making wind chill values down to -20 in Clayton already this morning.
2022 Christmas: What’s open and closed in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the Christmas holiday, the following offices and services will be altering their normal operating hours. Below is a list of what’s closed and open on Christmas, Dec. 25, in New Mexico. Albuquerque:. ABQ Ride bus & Sun Van. ABQ Ride will run...
New Mexico State Police increases enforcement for Christmas holiday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With Christmas just three days away, the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is encouraging drivers to make safety a top priority this holiday season. As part of the nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative, NMSP will be increasing patrols beginning Friday, December 23rd, through Monday, December 26th. Law […]
Eastern New Mexico cold blast begins Thursday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today is the first official day of winter, and it is turning out to be a lovely first day of the season. Seasonable to above average temperatures are forecast across the state, along with plenty of sunshine. Downslope warming will allow temperatures east to warm 5-10 degrees above yesterday. Winds will begin […]
Bitter cold temps east, stronger winds push west
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Well it’s here! The arctic blast of frigid temperatures and bitter wind chills is now slamming all of eastern New Mexico this afternoon. Wind chills are between -15° to -30° for Clayton, Raton, and Clovis. Highs will stay in the single digits all afternoon there as the front banks along the central […]
Over $10M funded to fight housing issues in New Mexico
“For 25 years, Crossroads for Women has served justice-involved women who exemplify the true meaning of resilience by working every day to improve their own lives and the lives of their children,” said Crossroads for Women in Albuquerque Executive Director Cory Lee, “We appreciate Gov. Lujan Grisham for recognizing this important work and we are grateful to be a recipient of the Casa Connection Grant, allowing us to grow our capacity and serve more women who are working to break cycles and build their lives.”
Three Towns in The Four Corners — A Cultural Insight Into Colorado’s Border Communities
Using wheelbarrows to transport the merchandise, Maria’s Bookshop moved into its current location in an old building in downtown Durango in 1992. Last year, it sold 100,000 volumes, many of them hardbacks. Tourists constitute about half the customers of Maria’s, a higher percentage during summer when the Durango &...
Bitterly cold weather continues through Friday
An arctic air mass has brought dangerously cold temperatures to eastern New Mexico. The bitterly cold air and wind chills will stick around through Saturday morning. A strong arctic cold front has brought dramatically colder temperatures across eastern New Mexico Thursday. Air temperatures fell into the single digits in Clayton today with wind chills as low as -35°. Temperatures have now fallen below freezing across the entire eastern half of the state Thursday evening. Winds will relax somewhat overnight, but wind chills will still be below zero all across eastern New Mexico though Friday morning. Some of the cold air will seep into the Rio Grande Valley tonight too, bringing a slight drop in temperatures Friday. The biggest drop will be down in the Mesilla Valley. A band of light snow and rain may develop early Friday morning in central New Mexico. This could bring a few flurries to the metro and even some very light snow Friday evening to southeast New Mexico.
