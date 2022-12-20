ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bossip

Pure Positivity: Restaurateur Ebony Austin Enlists Yandy Smith & ATL Mayor Andre Dickens To Bless Families For The Holidays

We’ve got some pure positivity to report and it involves ATLiens being gifted fully furnished homes, presents, and scholarships. Philanthropist, restaurateur, and community leader Ebony Austin alongside Ladonna Thomas of Kalisoul Events blessed more than 3,100 Atlanta area families during her annual toy drive. Every year, Austin through her Hiz Creations Foundation and her Nouveau […]
ATLANTA, GA
Kimberly Bond

Make the holidays bright with these festive local lights displays in and near Forsyth County

Many Forsyth County homes put up elaborate holiday decorations, like this one in Ashebrooke.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) Families in Forsyth County are filled with holiday spirit this week as students start their winter break from school, relatives are planning visits, and there’s an undeniable chill in the air. While this time of year brings plenty of excitement, there’s also pressure to provide holiday joy for children and entertain out-of-town guests, which gets even more challenging as the temperatures drop.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wrbl.com

Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
HOGANSVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County School District is hiring in food services, nurse substitute, more…

The Walton County School District has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Dec. 23, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
WJCL

Georgia signs 24 student-athletes to 2023 signing class

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia football team announced the signing of 24 student-athletes to its 2023 signing class Wednesday. The complete roster of signees, as well as biographic information is included below:. 2023 Georgia Football Signees. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School. Joenel Aguero DB 5-11...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Winter Storm to Bring Arctic Air to Athens

Much of the nation is bracing for bitterly cold temperatures this week and over the holidays, thanks to very cold Arctic air masses descending on the lower 48 states. Georgia will not be spared. Pam Knox is an Agricultural Climatologist and Director of the University of Georgia Weather Network. She tells us what we can expect in Athens.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy