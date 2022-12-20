Many Forsyth County homes put up elaborate holiday decorations, like this one in Ashebrooke.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) Families in Forsyth County are filled with holiday spirit this week as students start their winter break from school, relatives are planning visits, and there’s an undeniable chill in the air. While this time of year brings plenty of excitement, there’s also pressure to provide holiday joy for children and entertain out-of-town guests, which gets even more challenging as the temperatures drop.

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO