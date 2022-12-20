Read full article on original website
Our Favorite Outdoor Stops for Enjoying a Natural Georgia High and Getting Holiday Visitors OutsideDeanLandCobb County, GA
FoCo sheriff, Cumming police chief discuss plans for LESS Crime Act fundsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Real estate group setting up new office at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Popular taqueria adding new location at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourismMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Cobb couple adopts 11th and 12th children just in time for Christmas
Lisa and Wes Rager recently finalized the adoption of two biological sisters age 6 and 8.
Pure Positivity: Restaurateur Ebony Austin Enlists Yandy Smith & ATL Mayor Andre Dickens To Bless Families For The Holidays
We’ve got some pure positivity to report and it involves ATLiens being gifted fully furnished homes, presents, and scholarships. Philanthropist, restaurateur, and community leader Ebony Austin alongside Ladonna Thomas of Kalisoul Events blessed more than 3,100 Atlanta area families during her annual toy drive. Every year, Austin through her Hiz Creations Foundation and her Nouveau […]
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County mother and entrepreneur acknowledged for efforts to empower women
CONYERS —A sisterhood that is genuine, safe and judgement free. These were the foundations that Conyers resident Khari Mightly hoped to achieve as she launched her first gift-giving ceremony aimed at empowering women throughout Rockdale County.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Church’s Chicken fails with 56; Firepit earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta fast food restaurant is in some hot water this week! Church’s Chicken scored 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory on its last routine inspection. The report says there were dirty soda machine nozzles at the drive-thru window....
Make the holidays bright with these festive local lights displays in and near Forsyth County
Many Forsyth County homes put up elaborate holiday decorations, like this one in Ashebrooke.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) Families in Forsyth County are filled with holiday spirit this week as students start their winter break from school, relatives are planning visits, and there’s an undeniable chill in the air. While this time of year brings plenty of excitement, there’s also pressure to provide holiday joy for children and entertain out-of-town guests, which gets even more challenging as the temperatures drop.
‘God took care of us:’ Cobb couple unharmed after tree comes crashing through bedroom
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man sitting in a chair in his bedroom narrowly avoided a tree crashing through the roof. It happened at a home on Lake Vista Court in Kennesaw as strong winds moved through Friday morning. We first showed you the damage on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Program making a difference for at-risk youth in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A student who was expelled from school is now on the road to success, thanks to a program the Marietta City School district offers. Juan Linares was 15-years-old when he was charged with a felony. “I had a probation officer. I was on house arrest....
wrbl.com
Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
Monroe Local News
Walton County School District is hiring in food services, nurse substitute, more…
The Walton County School District has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Dec. 23, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
Positive parents making a difference at Gwinnett County High School
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A group of Gwinnett County parents are tackling school violence in their district. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned that these parents are inspiring the teens. Even before the sun is out and before South Gwinnett High School students have started...
WJCL
Georgia signs 24 student-athletes to 2023 signing class
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia football team announced the signing of 24 student-athletes to its 2023 signing class Wednesday. The complete roster of signees, as well as biographic information is included below:. 2023 Georgia Football Signees. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School. Joenel Aguero DB 5-11...
Jordan Hall Signs With Georgia
Georgia beats out Alabama, LSU, and Florida for 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall.
Clayton County appoints Victor Hill pick as interim sheriff
Convicted felon Victor Hill appears to have gotten his wish on who would follow him as interim sheriff of Clayton County...
WXIA 11 Alive
Metro Atlanta high school football stars set to join schools on National Signing Day | Streams, updates
ATLANTA — Football players around the country are making their college commitments official on Wednesday, as the National Signing Day period begins. 11Alive is planning to cover the signing ceremonies of several local stars, as well as provide updates on the recruiting classes brought in by the likes of UGA and Georgia Tech.
WMAZ
These 5 puppies were found behind a dumpster. A Gwinnett animal shelter saved them.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — It's a Christmas miracle for these 5 neglected puppies rescued just in time for the holidays and before the artic blast. The Paw Project of Georgia recently saved 5 puppies after a sweet community member found them behind a dumpster at a Gwinnett apartment complex.
WGAU
Local briefs: Oconee Co man killed in Jackson Co crash, new judge appointed in Walton Co
A man from Oconee County is killed in a crash in Jackson County: the Georgia State Patrol says 71 year-old Luis Villafane of Watkinsville died after a three-vehicle collision on Homer Road in Commerce. The accident investigation is ongoing. Library expansion work in Braselton is now scheduled for completion by...
People in Clayton County are up in arms over special ordinance
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — People are planning to flood a Clayton County board of commissioners meeting because they are upset with a specific ordinance that decides who represents you. Many people in Clayton County say the proposed ordinance is unconstitutional in that it supersedes state law. They plan to...
WXIA 11 Alive
TIMELINE | When the Georgia chill will set in & when it will be coldest
ATLANTA — Here it comes - a very frosty Christmastime in Georgia. Don't expect much in the way of snow for Christmas, but starting tonight (Thursday, Dec. 22) the temperatures are going to dip a lot lower than most of us are used to. As you look ahead to...
Residents Of This Georgia City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
wuga.org
Winter Storm to Bring Arctic Air to Athens
Much of the nation is bracing for bitterly cold temperatures this week and over the holidays, thanks to very cold Arctic air masses descending on the lower 48 states. Georgia will not be spared. Pam Knox is an Agricultural Climatologist and Director of the University of Georgia Weather Network. She tells us what we can expect in Athens.
