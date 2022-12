Beginning Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the Department of Transportation (DOT) is enforcing all time-limited parking spots across San José. In July 2022, we started to gradually phase in time-limited parking restrictions to ease vehicle owners back into enforcement, following a pandemic-related suspension: https://www.sanjoseca.gov/Home/Components/News/News/4222/5104. During this initial phase in July, Parking and Traffic Control Officers only enforced spaces with a limit of less than two hours. This second and final phase will include enforcement of parking spaces with a limit of two hours or more.

