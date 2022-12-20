A drug which thins the blood and has been given to many patients recovering from severe Covid can cause serious bleeding and does not work, research has shown.The anticoagulant Apixaban is given to patients being discharged from hospital following a bout of moderate to severe Covid, but a UK government-funded study has found that it can have serious side-effects.The findings have led to calls for doctors to stop prescribing the drug because it does not stop people from ending up back in hospital and can have dangerous side-effects. It is currently being widely used by NHS hospitals.The UK government-funded...

27 DAYS AGO