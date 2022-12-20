ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

Randomized trial finds therapies for spine pain improved quality of life but did not decrease health care spending

Pain in the back or the neck is extremely common and accounts for more health care spending than any other health condition. A study led by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham health care system, compared two non-invasive interventions for treating spine pain, assessing both how well these methods worked at reducing pain and whether either method reduced spine-related health care spending.
HealthDay

Avoiding Opioids, Many Patients in Pain Get Gabapentin Instead. Does It Work?

Antiseizure drugs widely used for chronic pain relief are safer than opioids, but not very effective, a new review shows. Gabapentin and pregabalin only outperform placebo by one-third to one-half, clinical trial results reveal. Despite this, the drugs are widely prescribed off-label for a multitude of pain conditions even though...
KOAT 7

How are hearing aids and dementia related? A new study explains

Related video above: Doctor advises who should take advantage of prescription-free hearing aids. Hearing aids might be an important tool in the effort to prevent cognitive decline and dementia, according to a new study. Research has established that hearing loss is an important risk factor in developing dementia, but whether...
Harvard Health

Does cannabis actually relieve pain — or is something else going on?

Research suggests cannabis and placebo provide similar pain relief, but that may not be the whole story. If you’ve tried one of the various formulations of medical cannabis (marijuana) in hopes of easing your chronic pain, you’re far from alone. Treating pain is by far the most common reason offered by the many millions of Americans who use products that contain cannabinoids, the main active components in marijuana.
KARK

Managing chronic pain

(Baptist Health) – Pain isn’t necessarily a bad thing. How long would your hand rest on a hot radiator if the burning didn’t cause pain? How would you know your appendix was inflamed if it didn’t hurt?. Pain is your body’s way of telling you that...
Medical News Today

What to know about a pain management doctor

Pain management doctors focus on helping a person find relief from pain due to underlying conditions or as long-term consequences of surgical procedures. Pain management typically involves a multidisciplinary approach to care. A team of doctors and specialists may include:. pain management physicians. physical therapists. occupational therapists. other specialists who...
studyfinds.org

Best Organic Baby Formula: Top 5 Healthy Choices For Infants, Most Recommended By Experts

When it comes to baby formula, making the right decision for your infant can feel like the weight of the world is on your shoulders. Choosing the best formula, let alone a backup if your first choice is out of stock can be overwhelming. To help you in your quest for the healthiest choices, StudyFinds sought out the consensus best organic baby formula per expert reviews.
KXLY

LASIK Should Carry Warnings of Possible Complications, FDA Says

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — LASIK is a common vision-correcting procedure that many Americans view as safe and effective, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now drafted guidance that warns of potential complications. Although many patients are happy with the results after surgery, the recommended...
The Independent

Covid blood thinner drug is dangerous and does not work, study finds

A drug which thins the blood and has been given to many patients recovering from severe Covid can cause serious bleeding and does not work, research has shown.The anticoagulant Apixaban is given to patients being discharged from hospital following a bout of moderate to severe Covid, but a UK government-funded study has found that it can have serious side-effects.The findings have led to calls for doctors to stop prescribing the drug because it does not stop people from ending up back in hospital and can have dangerous side-effects. It is currently being widely used by NHS hospitals.The UK government-funded...
MedicalXpress

Heart health tip for older adults in 2023: Step it up a bit

The evidence-based health benefits of walking continue to accumulate, according to ongoing research by a University of Massachusetts Amherst physical activity epidemiologist, who leads an international consortium known as the Steps for Health Collaborative. Findings from the latest study led by Amanda Paluch, assistant professor of kinesiology in the School...
Joel Eisenberg

“Milestone” Medical Study: Treating Chronic Pain Without Opioids

The study is considered a “milestone” by some in the field due to the utilization of stem cells for this purpose. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to chronic pain to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to organizations and media outlets, includingThe National Institutes of Health, The Cleveland Clinic, and Newsroom.ClevelandClinic.org.
The Independent

‘You lose your sense of self’: Kirsty Young says chronic pain condition caused her to question her own identity

Kirsty Young has spoken of how a chronic pain condition caused her to question her own identity. The veteran presenter hosted nearly 500 editions of BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs between 2006 and 2018 before she left the show to undergo treatment for fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis.Interviewed by Lauren Laverne – who took over her presenting role – in a special edition of the programme on Christmas Day, Young revealed that she is feeling “so much better”.She also described how she spent a year seeing various specialists to try to work out the nature of her condition, until...
hcplive.com

Goals of Therapy for PN

Experts in dermatology discuss treatment goals for PN and how they can differ based on severity of itching and nodules. Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD: That really leads into the next theme that I think is worth us exploring a bit. What really are our goals of treatment when it comes to prurigo nodularis [PN]? What are we looking to do? Maybe Dr Sarina B. Elmariah, you can take us through what you’re thinking about when that patient comes in with a variety of severities in terms of prurigo nodularis? You’re thinking about itch. You’re thinking about that itch-scratch cycle, and you’re thinking about sleep and pain. How do you balance all this together? What do you break down for them?

