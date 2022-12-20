Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Virtual reality helps reduce patient anxiety and need for sedatives during hand surgery
As an anesthesiologist, Adeel Faruki, MD, MBA, works with patients to manage not just pain, but also anxiety. It can be a particular concern for patients receiving a nerve block, rather than sedation or general anesthesia, for upper extremity procedures such as hand surgery. "If a nerve block is done...
MedicalXpress
Randomized trial finds therapies for spine pain improved quality of life but did not decrease health care spending
Pain in the back or the neck is extremely common and accounts for more health care spending than any other health condition. A study led by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham health care system, compared two non-invasive interventions for treating spine pain, assessing both how well these methods worked at reducing pain and whether either method reduced spine-related health care spending.
Avoiding Opioids, Many Patients in Pain Get Gabapentin Instead. Does It Work?
Antiseizure drugs widely used for chronic pain relief are safer than opioids, but not very effective, a new review shows. Gabapentin and pregabalin only outperform placebo by one-third to one-half, clinical trial results reveal. Despite this, the drugs are widely prescribed off-label for a multitude of pain conditions even though...
Pain relief from marijuana comes from a belief it helps, study finds
Some people suffering pain from cancer and other chronic diseases turn to marijuana to ease their suffering, but much of that relief may come from simply believing weed will help, a new study found.
KOAT 7
How are hearing aids and dementia related? A new study explains
Related video above: Doctor advises who should take advantage of prescription-free hearing aids. Hearing aids might be an important tool in the effort to prevent cognitive decline and dementia, according to a new study. Research has established that hearing loss is an important risk factor in developing dementia, but whether...
Harvard Health
Does cannabis actually relieve pain — or is something else going on?
Research suggests cannabis and placebo provide similar pain relief, but that may not be the whole story. If you’ve tried one of the various formulations of medical cannabis (marijuana) in hopes of easing your chronic pain, you’re far from alone. Treating pain is by far the most common reason offered by the many millions of Americans who use products that contain cannabinoids, the main active components in marijuana.
Popular prescription diabetes drug sees major supply shortage
It's a drug that is changing the way type 2 diabetes is treated, but it's become so popular for one of its side effects that some of the patients who need it can't get it.
6 tips for dealing with medical gaslighting, according to doctors
Medical gaslighting, or when clinicians make patients think their symptoms are all in their heads, can lead to misdiagnoses and improper treatments.
studyfinds.org
‘Teabag’ it: Just 11 minutes of walking ‘inefficiently’ provides same benefits as vigorous exercise
PHOENIX, Ariz. — Monty Python’s “Ministry of Silly Walks” may have had it right all along! A new study has found that walking inefficiently actually provides the same benefits as vigorous exercise. With that in mind, researchers discovered that “silly walking” for just a few minutes...
KARK
Managing chronic pain
(Baptist Health) – Pain isn’t necessarily a bad thing. How long would your hand rest on a hot radiator if the burning didn’t cause pain? How would you know your appendix was inflamed if it didn’t hurt?. Pain is your body’s way of telling you that...
Medical News Today
What to know about a pain management doctor
Pain management doctors focus on helping a person find relief from pain due to underlying conditions or as long-term consequences of surgical procedures. Pain management typically involves a multidisciplinary approach to care. A team of doctors and specialists may include:. pain management physicians. physical therapists. occupational therapists. other specialists who...
studyfinds.org
Best Organic Baby Formula: Top 5 Healthy Choices For Infants, Most Recommended By Experts
When it comes to baby formula, making the right decision for your infant can feel like the weight of the world is on your shoulders. Choosing the best formula, let alone a backup if your first choice is out of stock can be overwhelming. To help you in your quest for the healthiest choices, StudyFinds sought out the consensus best organic baby formula per expert reviews.
MedicalXpress
Popular folk medicine remedy known as 'The Secret' doesn't prevent bleeding after invasive heart procedures
A popular folk medicine remedy for staunching blood, known as "The Secret," doesn't stop bleeding after invasive coronary procedures used to diagnose or treat cardiac problems, finds research published in the open access journal Open Heart. But this remnant from medical practice in the Middle Ages may help to relieve...
Healthline
Weight-Loss Drug Shortages: Access Now Limited to Diabetes Medication Mounjaro (tirzepatide)
Eli Lilly is limiting access to its drug tirzepatide (brand name Mounjaro), focusing its use on people with type 2 diabetes. The decision may impact people who have been taking the drug for weight loss. Some experts say there are lifestyle changes that can effectively help people lose weight without...
KXLY
LASIK Should Carry Warnings of Possible Complications, FDA Says
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — LASIK is a common vision-correcting procedure that many Americans view as safe and effective, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now drafted guidance that warns of potential complications. Although many patients are happy with the results after surgery, the recommended...
Covid blood thinner drug is dangerous and does not work, study finds
A drug which thins the blood and has been given to many patients recovering from severe Covid can cause serious bleeding and does not work, research has shown.The anticoagulant Apixaban is given to patients being discharged from hospital following a bout of moderate to severe Covid, but a UK government-funded study has found that it can have serious side-effects.The findings have led to calls for doctors to stop prescribing the drug because it does not stop people from ending up back in hospital and can have dangerous side-effects. It is currently being widely used by NHS hospitals.The UK government-funded...
MedicalXpress
Heart health tip for older adults in 2023: Step it up a bit
The evidence-based health benefits of walking continue to accumulate, according to ongoing research by a University of Massachusetts Amherst physical activity epidemiologist, who leads an international consortium known as the Steps for Health Collaborative. Findings from the latest study led by Amanda Paluch, assistant professor of kinesiology in the School...
“Milestone” Medical Study: Treating Chronic Pain Without Opioids
The study is considered a “milestone” by some in the field due to the utilization of stem cells for this purpose. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to chronic pain to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to organizations and media outlets, includingThe National Institutes of Health, The Cleveland Clinic, and Newsroom.ClevelandClinic.org.
‘You lose your sense of self’: Kirsty Young says chronic pain condition caused her to question her own identity
Kirsty Young has spoken of how a chronic pain condition caused her to question her own identity. The veteran presenter hosted nearly 500 editions of BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs between 2006 and 2018 before she left the show to undergo treatment for fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis.Interviewed by Lauren Laverne – who took over her presenting role – in a special edition of the programme on Christmas Day, Young revealed that she is feeling “so much better”.She also described how she spent a year seeing various specialists to try to work out the nature of her condition, until...
hcplive.com
Goals of Therapy for PN
Experts in dermatology discuss treatment goals for PN and how they can differ based on severity of itching and nodules. Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD: That really leads into the next theme that I think is worth us exploring a bit. What really are our goals of treatment when it comes to prurigo nodularis [PN]? What are we looking to do? Maybe Dr Sarina B. Elmariah, you can take us through what you’re thinking about when that patient comes in with a variety of severities in terms of prurigo nodularis? You’re thinking about itch. You’re thinking about that itch-scratch cycle, and you’re thinking about sleep and pain. How do you balance all this together? What do you break down for them?
Comments / 0