Smokers more likely to develop mid-life memory loss and confusion

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The harmful respiratory and cardiovascular consequences of smoking are no secret, but new research finds smokers may also be putting themselves at greater risk of cognitive decline as well. Scientists at The Ohio State University report middle-aged smokers are much more likely to experience memory loss and confusion than nonsmokers.
Can’t hear words at noisy parties? Too many brain cells may be firing at once

BALTIMORE — This time of year, it’s common to find yourself in a crowded room filled with voices competing for dominance. Many older adults struggle to hear words in these loud environments. Now, researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine appear to have discovered why this happens on a neurological level. Their study found that older adult mice were less capable of “turning off” certain actively firing brain cells when confronted with ambient noise.
Transparent frogs? These creepy see-through amphibians may hold secret to treating blood clots

DURHAM, N.C. — Scientists have discovered the mechanism which allows glassfrogs to become transparent. The breakthrough could lead to new treatments for blood clots. The amphibians blend into the background when they become see-through as they sleep. Now, researchers have discovered they do it by hiding 90 percent of their red blood cells in their liver — which is mirror-coated! Their beady eyes, bones, and internal organs are all that remain visible.
One special probiotic may be key to preventing brain degeneration, curing ALS

MONTREAL, Quebec — A certain probiotic can prevent neurodegeneration in a species of worm that is critical to the study of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), according to a team of researchers from Canada’s CHUM Research Centre (CRCHUM). Almost 3,000 people in Canada have ALS, which doctors characterize as...

