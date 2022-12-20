DURHAM, N.C. — Scientists have discovered the mechanism which allows glassfrogs to become transparent. The breakthrough could lead to new treatments for blood clots. The amphibians blend into the background when they become see-through as they sleep. Now, researchers have discovered they do it by hiding 90 percent of their red blood cells in their liver — which is mirror-coated! Their beady eyes, bones, and internal organs are all that remain visible.

