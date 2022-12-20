Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
World’s first ‘artificial womb facility,’ will let parents design child’s height, strength, intelligence
BERLIN — A biotechnologist in Germany is developing the world’s first artificial womb facility, and it lets you choose baby’s characteristics from a menu. EctoLife, able to grow 30,000 babies a year, is said to be based on over fifty years of groundbreaking scientific research. The concept...
studyfinds.org
Smokers more likely to develop mid-life memory loss and confusion
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The harmful respiratory and cardiovascular consequences of smoking are no secret, but new research finds smokers may also be putting themselves at greater risk of cognitive decline as well. Scientists at The Ohio State University report middle-aged smokers are much more likely to experience memory loss and confusion than nonsmokers.
studyfinds.org
Can’t hear words at noisy parties? Too many brain cells may be firing at once
BALTIMORE — This time of year, it’s common to find yourself in a crowded room filled with voices competing for dominance. Many older adults struggle to hear words in these loud environments. Now, researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine appear to have discovered why this happens on a neurological level. Their study found that older adult mice were less capable of “turning off” certain actively firing brain cells when confronted with ambient noise.
studyfinds.org
‘Better picker-upper’: Scientists create gel sheet 3 times better than paper towels
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Usually for kitchen spills, a rag or paper towel will clean up everything just fine. Now, scientists have developed an even better “picker-upper” that absorbs three times more water-based liquids using hydrogel, a gelatin-like material in the form of a dry sheet. Both...
studyfinds.org
Transparent frogs? These creepy see-through amphibians may hold secret to treating blood clots
DURHAM, N.C. — Scientists have discovered the mechanism which allows glassfrogs to become transparent. The breakthrough could lead to new treatments for blood clots. The amphibians blend into the background when they become see-through as they sleep. Now, researchers have discovered they do it by hiding 90 percent of their red blood cells in their liver — which is mirror-coated! Their beady eyes, bones, and internal organs are all that remain visible.
studyfinds.org
Children better understand world’s plastic pollution problem when they write their own stories about it
HESLINGTON, United Kingdom — Writing stories about plastic litter in the ocean can help children understand how they contribute to the problem, a new study finds. Researchers from the University of York say they found a change in perception when children were encouraged to write about the marine plastic litter surrounding Latin American countries.
studyfinds.org
One special probiotic may be key to preventing brain degeneration, curing ALS
MONTREAL, Quebec — A certain probiotic can prevent neurodegeneration in a species of worm that is critical to the study of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), according to a team of researchers from Canada’s CHUM Research Centre (CRCHUM). Almost 3,000 people in Canada have ALS, which doctors characterize as...
Comments / 0