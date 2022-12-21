ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

gomarquette.com

Molly Berezowitz signs with Marquette

MILWAUKEE – Marquette University head women's volleyball coach Ryan Theis has announced the addition of libero Molly Berezowitz for the 2023-24 academic year. "We are excited to add Molly Berezowitz to our program and for the impact she will have on our group of passers," Theis said. "Molly comes from a family of athletes and has been a winner at every level. We expect that to continue at Marquette and are happy she has chosen to stay in southeastern Wisconsin for her college career."
MILWAUKEE, WI
ABC6.com

Cumberland Welcomes Back & Honors Kolek Brothers Thursday

Tyler Kolek, fresh off a 29-point performance for Marquette against PC, and brother Brandon Kolek were welcomed back to Cumberland High School Thursday. The brothers were honored for their standout high school careers before the Clippers game against East Providence.
CUMBERLAND, RI
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston's Chief Rainone Gym resurrected

Few towns or cities in Rhode Island have human resources like Johnston, who always band together, especially when it comes providing first class sports and recreational facilities. Which is why people of all ages turned back the hands of time Saturday morning and reminisced about their younger years of playing...
JOHNSTON, RI
ABC6.com

New Englanders bracing for mix of winter weather

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Ahead of a severe storm with strong winds and rain set to hit Rhode Island and the rest of Southern New England Thursday night, many people at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport hoping to reach their holiday destinations in time before the storm brings damaging winds across New England.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Rhode Island whitetail harvests on-track for year packed with venison feasts

His sparkling white tail bounced up and down a Warwick city street like the lone working tail light of a small vehicle hitting speed humps at nearly 40 miles per hour. The spike buck avoided the steady traffic on Warwick Avenue, bolted down Wayne Street, through a backyard, finding safety in the grassy field surrounding the quiet Vernon Street Playground.
WARWICK, RI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Cranston, RI

Cranston in Providence County is the second largest city in Rhode Island. Located in the Providence metropolitan area, it was previously known as Pawtuxet as it sits on the northern portion of the Pawtuxet River. The Town of Cranston was originally established in 1754 as part of Providence, eventually becoming...
CRANSTON, RI
GoLocalProv

PHOTO: Before and After

Heavy rain and high winds overnight into Friday have wreaked havoc in low-lying areas in Rhode Island. At Changing Tides Gift Shop in Warwick, it was the most flooding owner Judy Hummel said she has seen in her almost 25 years of owning the store. “It’s definitely the highest since...
WARWICK, RI
WTNH

Heavy rain and windstorm causes flooding along Conn. shoreline

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — All along the Connecticut shoreline, Friday’s storm brought unwanted water into parking lots and roads including several in downtown Mystic and onto homes in Old Saybrook along Great Hammock Road. Cosey Beach in East Haven saw waste high water in some spots. This all happened during the morning’s extra high tide. […]
GROTON, CT
ABC6.com

VIDEO: Storm conditions at Scarborough Beach in Narragansett

Narragansett, R.I. (WLNE) – ABC6 Reporter Natalie Noury reports that portions of Ocean Road in Narragansett are closed, after water began spilling over the sea wall during Friday’s storm. A coastal flood warning is in effect until 2 p.m. Meteorologist Nick Morganelli says minor flooding for vulnerable shoreline...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Eyewitness News

Wind, rain from storm impact New London area

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Rain and wind impacted the City of New London on Friday morning. An Early Warning Weather Alert was in place at Channel 3 for both. Of particular concern was the potential for coastal flooding. High tide at its worst was expected around 8:45 a.m....
NEW LONDON, CT

