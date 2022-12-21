MILWAUKEE – Marquette University head women's volleyball coach Ryan Theis has announced the addition of libero Molly Berezowitz for the 2023-24 academic year. "We are excited to add Molly Berezowitz to our program and for the impact she will have on our group of passers," Theis said. "Molly comes from a family of athletes and has been a winner at every level. We expect that to continue at Marquette and are happy she has chosen to stay in southeastern Wisconsin for her college career."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO