Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
gomarquette.com
Molly Berezowitz signs with Marquette
MILWAUKEE – Marquette University head women's volleyball coach Ryan Theis has announced the addition of libero Molly Berezowitz for the 2023-24 academic year. "We are excited to add Molly Berezowitz to our program and for the impact she will have on our group of passers," Theis said. "Molly comes from a family of athletes and has been a winner at every level. We expect that to continue at Marquette and are happy she has chosen to stay in southeastern Wisconsin for her college career."
ABC6.com
Cumberland Welcomes Back & Honors Kolek Brothers Thursday
Tyler Kolek, fresh off a 29-point performance for Marquette against PC, and brother Brandon Kolek were welcomed back to Cumberland High School Thursday. The brothers were honored for their standout high school careers before the Clippers game against East Providence.
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune away
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston's Chief Rainone Gym resurrected
Few towns or cities in Rhode Island have human resources like Johnston, who always band together, especially when it comes providing first class sports and recreational facilities. Which is why people of all ages turned back the hands of time Saturday morning and reminisced about their younger years of playing...
ABC6.com
New Englanders bracing for mix of winter weather
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Ahead of a severe storm with strong winds and rain set to hit Rhode Island and the rest of Southern New England Thursday night, many people at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport hoping to reach their holiday destinations in time before the storm brings damaging winds across New England.
johnstonsunrise.net
Rhode Island whitetail harvests on-track for year packed with venison feasts
His sparkling white tail bounced up and down a Warwick city street like the lone working tail light of a small vehicle hitting speed humps at nearly 40 miles per hour. The spike buck avoided the steady traffic on Warwick Avenue, bolted down Wayne Street, through a backyard, finding safety in the grassy field surrounding the quiet Vernon Street Playground.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Cranston, RI
Cranston in Providence County is the second largest city in Rhode Island. Located in the Providence metropolitan area, it was previously known as Pawtuxet as it sits on the northern portion of the Pawtuxet River. The Town of Cranston was originally established in 1754 as part of Providence, eventually becoming...
GoLocalProv
PHOTO: Before and After
Heavy rain and high winds overnight into Friday have wreaked havoc in low-lying areas in Rhode Island. At Changing Tides Gift Shop in Warwick, it was the most flooding owner Judy Hummel said she has seen in her almost 25 years of owning the store. “It’s definitely the highest since...
Heavy rain and windstorm causes flooding along Conn. shoreline
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — All along the Connecticut shoreline, Friday’s storm brought unwanted water into parking lots and roads including several in downtown Mystic and onto homes in Old Saybrook along Great Hammock Road. Cosey Beach in East Haven saw waste high water in some spots. This all happened during the morning’s extra high tide. […]
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
Eversource, coastal communities prepare for storm
As many as 125,000 Eversource customers could be without power as a major storm is expected to bring damaging wind and heavy rain to Connecticut ahead of the holiday weekend.
How will the oncoming storm affect driving conditions?
A winter storm is making its way across the country, and we're expecting widespread rain and strong wind gusts to be the primary local impacts late Thursday night into Friday.
ABC6.com
VIDEO: Storm conditions at Scarborough Beach in Narragansett
Narragansett, R.I. (WLNE) – ABC6 Reporter Natalie Noury reports that portions of Ocean Road in Narragansett are closed, after water began spilling over the sea wall during Friday’s storm. A coastal flood warning is in effect until 2 p.m. Meteorologist Nick Morganelli says minor flooding for vulnerable shoreline...
This CT Diner Serves Best French Toast In State, Report Says
A Connecticut diner was named the eatery that serves the best French toast in the state thanks to its banana-bread-inspired dish, according to a new report from Eat This, Not That.O'Rourke's Diner, located in Middletown in Middlesex County, serves the best French toast in Connecticut, according to …
Eyewitness News
Wind, rain from storm impact New London area
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Rain and wind impacted the City of New London on Friday morning. An Early Warning Weather Alert was in place at Channel 3 for both. Of particular concern was the potential for coastal flooding. High tide at its worst was expected around 8:45 a.m....
Watching Snow Fall From This One Resort In Rhode Island Is Basically Heaven
The Ocean House in Westerly, Rhode Island is a luxurious seaside resort that has been welcoming guests for over 150 years. Located on a stunning stretch of coastline, the Ocean House offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and easy access to the area's many beaches and attractions.
New London County braces for 24-hour storm; line crews in place to respond
NORWICH, Conn. — Rain began falling across New London County Thursday afternoon. The complex storm is expected to intensify overnight into Friday morning when temperature drops could create problematic black ice. In Norwich, people scrambled to complete last-minute shopping before hunkering down for the night. “I’m prioritizing. What’s more...
Woman’s body recovered from Coventry pond
The woman's death has been deemed suspicious and is being investigated by the Rhode Island State Police.
Warwick mayor hopes to meet girl who left heartfelt note in holiday donation box
Mayor Frank Picozzi is asking for help connecting with a young girl who recently visited his holiday lights display and left him a heartfelt letter.
