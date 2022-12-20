Read full article on original website
Heart Disease Is The Biggest Killer In US
The COVID-19 pandemic has killed as many as 1.1 million Americans, making it one of the leading causes of death each year. COVID-19 deaths are not close to the leading cause of death at all. Heart disease kills many more people. According to CDC data, the death rate from heart disease per 100,000 people was […]
myscience.org
People sleep the least from early 30s to early 50s
People sleep less in mid-adulthood than they do in early and late adulthood, finds a new study led by UCL, University of East Anglia and University of Lyon researchers. Sleep duration declines in early adulthood until age 33, and then picks up again at age 53, according to the findings published in Nature Communications.
myscience.org
Much people would pay to live without food hypersensitivity
Researchers from The University of Manchester have found that people living with food hypersensitivities would be willing to pay a substantial amount of money to live without the inconvenience, anxiety and pain caused by their conditions. Over 2000 adults living with food hypersensitivities - including allergies, intolerances and coeliac disease...
myscience.org
Role of titin in muscle contraction demonstrated
On the trail of the body’s largest protein: WWU researchers prove the role of titin in muscle contraction. Münster (mfm/mew) - The term "titin" will not mean much to most people - which is actually a pity. Because titin is the largest protein in the body. With its approximately 35,000 amino acids, the muscle protein is huge, but its significance is still poorly understood. Scientists at the Institute of Physiology II of the Westphalian Wilhelms University (WWU) Münster have made it their task to expand knowledge about this special protein. In a study now published in the Journal of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA (PNAS), they were able to use an innovative approach to prove that titin plays a direct role in muscle contraction. These findings could provide a new clue to curing certain muscle and heart diseases.
myscience.org
Quantum technology grant for modelling molecular mirror images
Prof. Wybren Jan Buma of Molecular Photonics at the Van ’t Hoff Institute for Molecular Sciences will take part in research using the new Dutch quantum supercomputer. Together with Prof. Luuk Visscher of Theoretical Chemistry at VU University he has just been granted funding through the National Growth Fund programme Quantum Technology, for the quantum simulation of molecular mirror images.
myscience.org
Emeritus Richard Wurtman, influential figure in translational research, dies at 86
Longtime MIT of neuroscience led research behind 200 patents, laying the groundwork for numerous medical products. Richard Wurtman, the Cecil H. Green Distinguished Professor Emeritus and a member of the MIT faculty for 44 years, died on Dec. 13. He was 86. Wurtman received an MD from Harvard Medical School...
myscience.org
Of cancer therapy research and Mars volcanism
A special year is soon coming to an end. In 2022, much has been researched, developed and invented at ETH Zurich. ETH News looks back on an eventful past year. Robot ANYmal can walk over hill and dale - thanks to its visual perception and sense of touch, made possible by artificial intelligence.
