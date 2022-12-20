Drugs used to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients in hospital have long-term benefits, according to new research. The study, published in JAMA , found that treating critically ill patients with the drugs tocilizumab and sarilumab reduced the risk of dying over six months by a quarter, compared to those who did not receive these treatments. The researchers also found that patients who received antiplatelet treatments - drugs like aspirin to prevent blood clots - had a higher probability of improved survival at six months compared to those who did not receive the treatments, although the effects were smaller.

1 DAY AGO