Competitive Salaries and School Bus Tracking Software Among Investments in Superintendent’s Recommended $3.2 Billion Operating Budget

WTOP
Fairfax County Public Schools didn’t notify TJ’s National Merit ‘Commended Students;’ school system says working to remedy situation
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Fairfax County public school system is acknowledging a problem after a Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology parent accused school administrators of deliberately withholding National Merit commendations.
mocoshow.com
Community Message From MCPS Medical Officer
Today, I am sharing about MCPS’ efforts in reducing the potential impact of respiratory illnesses on the school system, in line with our commitment to wellbeing and learning. These efforts focus on reducing respiratory virus transmission, continuing COVID-19 mitigation to reduce spread in schools, and minimizing interruptions to learning. We continue to work closely with the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to monitor health trends and provide resources and support for our community.
Fairfax Times
Fairfax County seniors struggle with living costs
Senior citizens are struggling to live and retire in Fairfax County, facing difficulties that include rising taxes, increased cost of living, and isolation. Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity raised the issue faced by senior citizens in his newsletter late last month. He referred to concerns voiced by residents at a Springfield SHAPE the Future of Aging focus group, meant to act as a platform for residents to voice the needs and challenges of seniors as well as recommended solutions. Herrity is chairman of the Board of Supervisors’ Older Adults Committee and has been working with county staff on a follow-up to the 50+ Community Action Plan.
NBC Washington
Anacostia High Educator Earns Master's Degree While Encouraging Kids to Stay in School
A D.C. educator just received his Master of Science in Education he earned while encouraging young people to stay in school. The degree is a symbol of where Lavon Surratt is going but also where he’s been. For two years, he’s been grinding seven days a week working as...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Developer who wants to buy Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church said he’s willing to sell his contract to the local community association
The developer who has a contract to purchase Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church says he is willing to sell that contract to a local community association, if its members want to buy it. Joseph Novoseller, the head of Aria Legacy Group of Lakewood, New Jersey, said in a phone...
WJLA
New report shows almost half of DC students are chronically absent, 42 percent are truant
WASHINGTON (7News) — A new report shows chilling chronic absenteeism across the board in Washington, D.C schools. About half of DC students were chronically absent and 42 percent of students were considered truant, according to the District of Columbia Attendance Report for School Year 2021-2022. Here’s a snapshot of...
newsfromthestates.com
Miller says she sought camaraderie when joining Prince George’s school board, but encountered ‘discourse’
Prince George's County Board of Education Chair Juanita Miller at a meeting Thursday. Screen shot. On the final day of testimony in her eight-day disciplinary hearing, Prince George’s County Board of Education Chair Juanita Miller spoke for herself Wednesday. A state administrative judge will determine whether Miller should be...
Washington City Paper
Fresh Off a Leading Role in the DCHA Debate, Robert White Wins Housing Committee Chair Over Anita Bonds
At-Large Councilmember Robert White spent the past few weeks out front on public housing issues, taking an unusually vocal stand in support of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s plan to overhaul the D.C. Housing Authority. It’s starting to look like an audition for a much bigger job. White is now...
Bad Policy Could Be Driving Maryland’s Emergency Room Wait Times
Maryland’s hospital emergency rooms have the longest wait times in the country, according to a Dec. 21 investigation by Meredith Cohn in the Baltimore Banner. That’s a bad distinction for our state to have at any time, and especially when multiple winter viruses are slamming ERs nationwide. Cohn...
WMDT.com
Anton’s Law faces first legal challenge in lawsuit filed by Montgomery County FOP, with the potential to impact the law’s scope state wide
MARYLAND- The Maryland Coalition for Justice and Police Accountability (MCJPA) has filed a motion to intervene in a Fraternal Order of Police of Montgomery County case with the potential to limit the scope of state’s law to unseal police records, known as Anton’s Law and is asking the Montgomery court to unseal proceedings and to reject the FOP lawsuit, which they could lead to the law being weakened across the state.
State agencies to move to downtown Baltimore after final leases gets approved
The Maryland Board of Public Works approved the final set of leases to move 12 state agencies to downtown Baltimore.
Temporary Closing of Landfill Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Recycling Program
Provided by Prince William County Communications Office. The Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) and Electronics Recycling program at the Landfill will be temporarily closed. The Prince William County Solid Waste Division anticipates that the program will be closed to residents in January and February and will reopen in March 2023 with a new contractor.
Loudoun school board member locked out of Facebook after explosive meeting
One of the newest members of the Loudoun County School Board said she has been locked out of her Facebook account.
Nottingham MD
Amtrak service between Baltimore, Washington suspended due to power outage
BALTIMORE, MD—Amtrak rail service in Maryland was disrupted on Friday night. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on December 23, the company said that all traffic between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. had been stopped due to a powerline outage. “We will be sure to provide updates as we get more information,”...
Nottingham MD
Two biotech company presidents indicted in Maryland for securities fraud schemes
BALTIMORE, MD—Two biotech company presidents have been indicted in Maryland in connection with a securities fraud scheme. A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Nader Pourhassan, 59 of Lake Oswego, Oregon, and Kazem Kazempour, 69, of Potomac Maryland, for their roles in schemes to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Vancouver, Washington.
WJLA
Holiday travel: Hundreds of flights from DMV airports canceled; roads endure deep freeze
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — After a rough day Thursday, things turned disastrous Friday for air travelers in the D.C. area, as local airports saw hundreds of cancelations and delays on what was expected to be one of the busiest days of the year. Some travelers tell 7News Saturday will...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Multiple power outages in Arlington as winds ramp up
Update at 3:05 p.m. — Numerous small, scattered outages have been reported around Arlington. The number of Dominion customers in the dark is now down to just over 800, with the larger earlier outage since largely resolved. Earlier: Today’s frigid wind storm is just getting underway — complete with...
Maryland County School Officials Sued by Victim’s Family for Not Preventing School Shooting
In response to a school shooting in January, the family of a Maryland high school student has filed a civil lawsuit against Montgomery County and its board of education. The lawsuit, which was reported by Bethesda Beat, holds Maryland county school officials and leaders responsible for not preventing the shooting of DeAndre Thomas, who suffered life-threatening injuries at Col. Zadok Magruder High School and has since undergone multiple surgeries. It specifically cites the removal of resource officers from county schools during “a significant increase” in gun violence across the county as one of the reasons the shooting took place.
bethesdamagazine.com
Head of Germantown biotech firm charged with fraud
A Potomac biotech company president was arrested Tuesday and accused in a scheme to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Washington state. Kazem Kazempour, 69, and Nader Pourhassan, 59, of Oregon, are charged with 14 counts involving conspiracy and schemes to defraud investors through...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County student finally granted safety transfer after missing 3 months of school
Baltimore County, Md. (WBFF) — A Baltimore County student who left Perry Hall High School because of the violence finally has a new school. “Completely ecstatic, because he needs his education,” said Tiffany Moyd, describing how she feels now that her son is back in class. “That's the only way that you're going to prosper in life.”
