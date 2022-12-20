ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Competitive Salaries and School Bus Tracking Software Among Investments in Superintendent’s Recommended $3.2 Billion Operating Budget

By MCPS Communications
montgomeryschoolsmd.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Fairfax County Public Schools didn’t notify TJ’s National Merit ‘Commended Students;’ school system says working to remedy situation

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Fairfax County public school system is acknowledging a problem after a Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology parent accused school administrators of deliberately withholding National Merit commendations.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Community Message From MCPS Medical Officer

Today, I am sharing about MCPS’ efforts in reducing the potential impact of respiratory illnesses on the school system, in line with our commitment to wellbeing and learning. These efforts focus on reducing respiratory virus transmission, continuing COVID-19 mitigation to reduce spread in schools, and minimizing interruptions to learning. We continue to work closely with the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to monitor health trends and provide resources and support for our community.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Fairfax Times

Fairfax County seniors struggle with living costs

Senior citizens are struggling to live and retire in Fairfax County, facing difficulties that include rising taxes, increased cost of living, and isolation. Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity raised the issue faced by senior citizens in his newsletter late last month. He referred to concerns voiced by residents at a Springfield SHAPE the Future of Aging focus group, meant to act as a platform for residents to voice the needs and challenges of seniors as well as recommended solutions. Herrity is chairman of the Board of Supervisors’ Older Adults Committee and has been working with county staff on a follow-up to the 50+ Community Action Plan.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
newsfromthestates.com

Miller says she sought camaraderie when joining Prince George’s school board, but encountered ‘discourse’

Prince George's County Board of Education Chair Juanita Miller at a meeting Thursday. Screen shot. On the final day of testimony in her eight-day disciplinary hearing, Prince George’s County Board of Education Chair Juanita Miller spoke for herself Wednesday. A state administrative judge will determine whether Miller should be...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Anton’s Law faces first legal challenge in lawsuit filed by Montgomery County FOP, with the potential to impact the law’s scope state wide

MARYLAND- The Maryland Coalition for Justice and Police Accountability (MCJPA) has filed a motion to intervene in a Fraternal Order of Police of Montgomery County case with the potential to limit the scope of state’s law to unseal police records, known as Anton’s Law and is asking the Montgomery court to unseal proceedings and to reject the FOP lawsuit, which they could lead to the law being weakened across the state.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Amtrak service between Baltimore, Washington suspended due to power outage

BALTIMORE, MD—Amtrak rail service in Maryland was disrupted on Friday night. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on December 23, the company said that all traffic between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. had been stopped due to a powerline outage. “We will be sure to provide updates as we get more information,”...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Two biotech company presidents indicted in Maryland for securities fraud schemes

BALTIMORE, MD—Two biotech company presidents have been indicted in Maryland in connection with a securities fraud scheme. A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Nader Pourhassan, 59 of Lake Oswego, Oregon, and Kazem Kazempour, 69, of Potomac Maryland, for their roles in schemes to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Vancouver, Washington.
MARYLAND STATE
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Multiple power outages in Arlington as winds ramp up

Update at 3:05 p.m. — Numerous small, scattered outages have been reported around Arlington. The number of Dominion customers in the dark is now down to just over 800, with the larger earlier outage since largely resolved. Earlier: Today’s frigid wind storm is just getting underway — complete with...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Black Enterprise

Maryland County School Officials Sued by Victim’s Family for Not Preventing School Shooting

In response to a school shooting in January, the family of a Maryland high school student has filed a civil lawsuit against Montgomery County and its board of education. The lawsuit, which was reported by Bethesda Beat, holds Maryland county school officials and leaders responsible for not preventing the shooting of DeAndre Thomas, who suffered life-threatening injuries at Col. Zadok Magruder High School and has since undergone multiple surgeries. It specifically cites the removal of resource officers from county schools during “a significant increase” in gun violence across the county as one of the reasons the shooting took place.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Head of Germantown biotech firm charged with fraud

A Potomac biotech company president was arrested Tuesday and accused in a scheme to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Washington state. Kazem Kazempour, 69, and Nader Pourhassan, 59, of Oregon, are charged with 14 counts involving conspiracy and schemes to defraud investors through...
GERMANTOWN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy