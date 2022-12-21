This New Year’s Eve, the family-favourite, Lebanese street food restaurant, Allo Beirut is saying. ‘allo’ to 2023 with a panoramic view of the fireworks at Burj Khalifa!. Guests can spend the evening with friends and family at Allo Beirut’s City Walk Café for a minimum spend of only AED 200 per person. While gazing at the dazzling firework show from the beautiful open terrace, guests can indulge in a curated set menu which includes a range of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Allo Beirut will also be offering flavourful hubbly bubbly to customers at an additional cost.

1 DAY AGO