YOGA IN THE SKY 69 FLOORS HIGH GETS A FESTIVE TWIST AT SLS DUBAI
Th December. Don your festive leggings for a fun filled class!. Hosted on Ciel Spa’s terrace, the yoga session will include a 45-minute class lead by an expert instructor overlooking, the impressive city skyline. Guests will move through a series of positions designed to challenge stability, strength and increase flexibility, bringing a sense of renewal to the body, mind and soul, all the while getting yogis into the festive spirit with Christmas treats and a soundtrack of holiday tunes.
EXPERIENCE A NEW YEAR’S NIGHT IN PARIS AT COUQLEY
Across both locations, Couqley is bidding farewell to 2022 with a special New Year’s Dinner, themed “A Night in Paris”. To say. bonjour to the new year, both Couqley locations at JLT and Downtown will be embellished with glorious golden lights to transport guests to a serene spot in the heart of Paris!
THE GOOFY COW BURGER OPENS DOORS ON SECOND BRANCH IN DUBAI MARINA
Voted as one of the world’s best burgers in 2022, The Goofy Cow Burger has opened its second Dubai outlet just two months after launching in the city. Located in Dubai Marina, this branch of the casual, friendly diner complements the City Walk venue and will provide residents and visitors to the area with a fresh, tasty and diverse choice of combinations to choose from.
INDULGE IN A FESTIVE SEASON LIKE NO OTHER AT SHARJAH COLLECTION BY MYSK
Immerse in the festive spirit and experience a holiday like no other at Sharjah Collection by Mysk, a group of distinctive boutique eco-retreats under Mysk by Shaza umbrella, and purposefully located in key locations throughout the emirate of Sharjah. The collection’s retreats represent the Emirates’ hidden gems providing the right...
CATCH THE NEW YEAR’S EVE FIREWORKS AT ALLO BEIRUT’S CITY WALK CAFE
This New Year’s Eve, the family-favourite, Lebanese street food restaurant, Allo Beirut is saying. ‘allo’ to 2023 with a panoramic view of the fireworks at Burj Khalifa!. Guests can spend the evening with friends and family at Allo Beirut’s City Walk Café for a minimum spend of only AED 200 per person. While gazing at the dazzling firework show from the beautiful open terrace, guests can indulge in a curated set menu which includes a range of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Allo Beirut will also be offering flavourful hubbly bubbly to customers at an additional cost.
DOUBLETREE BY HILTON SHARJAH WATERFRONT HOTEL AND RESIDENCES UNFOLDED THE SEASON OF FESTIVITIES WITH A CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING
Kicked off the holiday season with a traditional Christmas Tree lighting, the first festive season of the hotel after celebrating its first anniversary in October. The event was attended by the children from different organizations including the families staying at the hotel. Entertainment was provided by the Hotel Team Choir who sang famous Christmas Carols and also featured Santa Claus arriving with his goodies and gifts for the kids.
INNOVATIVE PLANT-BASED DISHES CREATED BY CELEBRITY CHEF MATTHEW KENNEY AT FOLIA
Whether you’ve committed to participating in meat and dairy-free movement this January (AKA Veganuary), decided to making healthier eating habits in the new year or just in the mood to try something new Folia in Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach is the perfect place for novices and experts alike.
KEMPINSKI HOTEL MALL OF THE EMIRATES PARTNERS WITH MALL OF THE EMIRATES AND EMIRATES RED CRESENT FOR THE ANNUAL STOLLEN CHARITY SALE EVENT
Th, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates held their annual Stollen Charity Cake Sale to spread smiles at Mall of the Emirates while contributing towards a good cause. The 900m Stollen cake was proudly presented at the heart of the mall, the Central Galleria. Mall visitors were able to purchase...
AL KHOORY HOTELS MAKES TWO SENIOR MANAGEMENT APPOINTMENTS
Al Khoory Hotels, part of the Al Khoory Group’s hospitality division, has made two senior management appointments to drive the next phase of the company’s growth in Dubai. Seasoned Hotel Manager Dhiraj Bagai will utilise nearly 20 years of hospitality experience to lead the recently launched. Al Khoory...
ESCAPE TO BAHRAIN FOR THE ULTIMATE GETAWAY PACKAGE AT THE RITZ CARLTON BAHRAIN & LA TABLE KRUG BY Y
The Ritz Carlton Bahrain is launching the ultimate New Year’s Eve package deal that will capture the hearts, imaginations and taste buds of discerning guests wanting to experience the very best of Bahrain. Starting from AED 1750, the package includes a Deluxe Room that will have guests kicking off...
RING IN THE NEW YEAR WITH BRUNCH & CAKE AT THE POINTE
New Year’s Eve in Dubai is always a fancy affair and the excitement to ring in the new year with a memorable experience often gets overwhelmed with the challenge of finding a reasonable dining deal. The award-winning all-day dining restaurant and bakery, Brunch & Cake is set to ease the year-end stress by bringing forth an ultimate New Year’s Eve experience alongside a special set menu available only at The Pointe.
HOTEL-BASED CLOUD KITCHEN STARTUP MATBAKHI MARKS SAUDI ARABIA LAUNCH TO BOOST THE KINGDOM’S BOOMING HOSPITALITY SECTOR
Saudi Arabia has welcomed a novel neighbourhood-focused cloud kitchen concept with the launch of Matbakhi, a Riyadh-headquartered food technology company, which aims to meet the Kingdom’s rising demand for online food ordering. Using a two-pronged approach, Matbakhi catalyzes collaboration within culinary ecosystems by helping hotels optimize their underutilized kitchens,...
EXPERIENCE AN UNCONVENTIONAL CHRISTMAS WITH PAN ASIAN SEAFOOD DELIGHTS AT TOSHI
Toshi, one of the leading Asian restaurants in Dubai offering all you can eat buffets, set menus, ala carte menus, family style sharing set menus and live cooking stations at Grand Millennium, Barsha Heights. A variety of Pan Asian buffet cuisines are available at the outlet such as Japanese with...
