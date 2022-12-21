Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Reason Why WWE Removed D-Von Dudley From ECW Reunion Event
D-Von Dudley was nearly fired by WWE recently due to a recent booking that the company did not want him to be a part of. During his WWE Hall of Fame career, D-Von Dudley was part of the legendary tag team known as The Dudley Boyz. Together, D-Von and his “brother” Bubba Ray Dudley had a career that led to many people considering them as one of the best tag teams of all time.
tjrwrestling.net
Athena Reveals WWE Hall Of Famer Helped Her Perfect The O-Face
AEW star Athena has given props to a WWE Hall of Famer who gave her the motivation and confidence to take her O-Face finisher to the next level. Athena recently claimed the first gold of her time in AEW when she defeated Mercedes Martinez at ROH Final Battle for the Ring of Honor Women’s Championship. The former Ember Moon has shown off a more aggressive side in recent weeks in the ring but one thing has remained the same from her time in NXT to the WWE main roster, to now and that is Athena’s impressive O-Face finishing move.
tjrwrestling.net
Major Sign Former WWE Star Could Be Set For Return
There has been a major indication that a former WWE Superstar could be set for a return to the company almost two years after they were released. Since Triple H took over the WWE mantle from Vince McMahon in July 2022, the Chief Content Officer has set about boosting the numbers on the roster after two years of huge cuts made under McMahon. Stars such as Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, and Dakota Kai among many others have returned – however reports have suggested that The Game has been “severely underwhelmed” by some of his returning stars.
tjrwrestling.net
Kenny Omega Names Top WWE Star As “The Real Deal”
Kenny Omega has some strong words of support for one of the biggest names in WWE today. As a former AEW and IWGP (New Japan) World Champion, Kenny Omega is considered one of the best wrestlers in the world that has competed at the highest levels outside of WWE. However, he’s not afraid to share his opinions on people that work for WWE.
tjrwrestling.net
Update On Why WWE Postponed Big International Live Event
An update has been provided as to why WWE decided to cancel an event that was going to take place in India in January. There was going to be a WWE live event taking place in India on January 18th featuring some of WWE’s biggest stars from India like the Indus Sher tag team (Veer & Sanga) in NXT along with former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. However, the company has postponed the event.
tjrwrestling.net
Identity Of Keith Lee’s Mystery AEW Dynamite Attacker Revealed
Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland attempted to solve their issues with mediation on AEW Dynamite but instead, Lee was the victim of Strickland’s new group. Swerve In Our Glory apparently fell to pieces during their Full Gear match with The Acclaimed as Keith Lee walked out on his partner after Swerve Strickland got physical with him. They reunited briefly at ROH Final Battle but this time it was Strickland that walked out on his partner with Keith Lee still able to overcome Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Gives Sneak Peek Of New Look For Dynamite & Rampage
AEW has given fans a sneak peek of what the highly-anticipated new look for Dynamite and Rampage will look like in the new year. AEW made headlines recently when they hired former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production and the man considered the “heir apparent to Kevin Dunn,” Mike Mansury. Mansury is AEW’s new Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer and began in the role on the 14th of December edition of Dynamite Winter Is Coming.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Vice President Explains Why He Quit WWE
A former WWE executive has explained why he left the company as he embarks on a new vice president role with Tony Khan’s AEW. Mike Mansury spent eleven years with WWE, climbing through the ranks of the company and achieving the role of Vice President of Global Television Production before he left of his own accord in 2020.
tjrwrestling.net
The John Report: AEW Dynamite (Holiday Bash) 12/21/22 Review
This week’s AEW Dynamite featured Jamie Hayter facing Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Title in the main event, plus the Best Of 7 Series between Death Triangle and The Elite continued. This will be a condensed review. That means I’m not going to be doing detailed recaps...
tjrwrestling.net
AEW “Being Cautious” With Injured Star
AEW isn’t taking any risks with one of their injured main-eventers. Adam Cole hasn’t wrestled a match in AEW since Forbidden Door back on June 26th. He has appeared in a non-wrestling segment since then, but hasn’t actually been in a match. This is because he has...
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Lays Down Post-Wrestle Kingdom IWGP World Championship Challenge
Someone in AEW wants to take on the winner of the Wrestle Kingdom 17 main event. On January 4th, 2023, New Japan Pro-Wrestling will host its biggest show of the year in the Tokyo Dome. The main-event will see Jay White defend his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Reacts To Top Dolla’s Terrifying WWE Smackdown Dive Botch
There was a scary missed dive on WWE television recently, so Jim Cornette has given his unique take on what happened when Top Dolla tried to dive over the top rope. A tag team match took place on the December 16th edition of Smackdown between Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante “Thee” Adonis), The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) and Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde). The winners of that match would go on to challenge The Usos for the WWE Tag Team Titles this week on Smackdown.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Writer Criticizes Uncle Howdy Appearance On Smackdown
The look of the mysterious character known as Uncle Howdy on WWE Smackdown has been criticized by a former WWE writer. Ever since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE in October at Extreme Rules, there have also been appearances from a new character named Uncle Howdy. For the past two months, Uncle Howdy only appeared on the video screen often issuing warnings about who Bray Wyatt really is and also warning LA Knight, who Wyatt is feuding with.
tjrwrestling.net
Kurt Angle Recalls Neck Injury Derailed Plans For Lengthy WWE Title Reign
SmackDown’s 2003 main event scene would’ve been very different had Kurt Angle been healthier. Back then, WWE was going full steam ahead with the notion of a brand split. RAW and SmackDown were as distinct as possible and both shows had separate world champions. When the year started,...
tjrwrestling.net
The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns Match Is “Not Off The Boards” For WrestleMania 39
There is yet another update on the possibility of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson competing against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 next April. As we head toward the end of 2022, there are a lot of rumors about the Royal Rumble and of course, WrestleMania 39 on April 1st and 2nd in Los Angeles. Ever since the Los Angeles WrestleMania event was announced, the rumored main event has been Roman Reigns facing his distant cousin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Nearly Fired Writer Due To Not Knocking On A Door
The temper of Vince McMahon is well-known and it even led to a time when he almost fired a writer that forgot to knock on his door before going to talk to him. Vince McMahon ran WWE for over 40 years as the Chairman, CEO and the man that owns most of the company’s stock. In July, the 77-year-old McMahon retired after it was reported that he had made several “hush money” payments to various women over the last 20 years due to secret affairs that he had.
tjrwrestling.net
Dax Harwood Hopes To Work With Cody Rhodes Soon
Something Cody Rhodes once said about Dax Harwood still bothers him to this day. Dax Harwood didn’t join AEW until 2020. By that point, Cody Rhodes’ position in the company and his relationship with the Young Bucks were both firmly established. And that latter relationship appears to still cut deep with Harwood.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Happy Holidays Video Features Bray Wyatt QR Code
The annual WWE Happy Holidays video featured yet another QR Code related to Bray Wyatt. Every year in late December as Christmas approaches, WWE puts out Happy Holidays videos. Sometimes they feature the WWE Superstars singing songs and other times, like in recent years, they go with an animated. They went with an animated video this year as well.
tjrwrestling.net
Kurt Angle Comments On Ric Flair & Eric Bischoff’s Issues
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has had his say on the ongoing issues between Ric Flair and former WCW boss, Eric Bischoff. Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff’s uneasy relationship stretches back to the two men’s time together in WCW. Bischoff perceived that Flair had no-showed an event and launched a lawsuit against The Nature Boy that saw Flair miss five months of television. When Flair returned, their real-life drama was turned into a storyline that played out on Nitro.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Believes ROH Is In A Strong Position
Tony Khan thinks that Ring of Honor is in a strong position to grow as a brand thanks in part to the exposure they have gotten on AEW TV. Following the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event on December 10th, it was announced by AEW-ROH Owner Tony Khan that the weekly ROH television show will air on ROH Honor Club at some point in 2023.
Comments / 0