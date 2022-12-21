AEW star Athena has given props to a WWE Hall of Famer who gave her the motivation and confidence to take her O-Face finisher to the next level. Athena recently claimed the first gold of her time in AEW when she defeated Mercedes Martinez at ROH Final Battle for the Ring of Honor Women’s Championship. The former Ember Moon has shown off a more aggressive side in recent weeks in the ring but one thing has remained the same from her time in NXT to the WWE main roster, to now and that is Athena’s impressive O-Face finishing move.

