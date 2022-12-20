Read full article on original website
From Hoka to Brooks, Shop These Podiatrist-Approved, Best-Selling Sneaker Deals at the Zappos Year-End Sale
I love receiving fun statement shoes or a comfy pair of slippers as a gift. However, when it comes to shopping for supportive everyday shoes, I have found that it needs to be a journey between me, myself, and I (and occasionally a really helpful article or enthusiastic salesperson). Because I live in a walkable city and love to exercise, I am always looking to snag a deal on my next pair of sneakers, knowing I will inevitably have to replace my current pair.
Found: The Most Fun, Accessible Rowing Machine That’ll Make You Forget You’re Even Working Out—And It’s $300 Off
I'll be frank: I don't trust anyone who works out for fun. I enjoy moving my body for exercise disguised as fun things, like skiing or hiking or paddle boarding. But, like, signing up to run a 5K on Thanksgiving morning or doing a trendy spin class for "fun"? I'll stick to happy hour, thanks.
I Grew up in New England, and This Is by Far the Warmest Mid-Length Winter Coat Money Can Buy for Sub-Zero Temps
Even though I consider myself a certified California girl, I was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts. I’ve lived in LA for a decade now, and when winter rolls around I always joke “In LA, coats keep you warm, but in Boston, coats keep you alive.” And while it’s meant to be a joke, it’s also very much true.
This Workout Shows Why Strength and Mobility Training Go Together Like PB&J
Our workouts are so often segmented and separated: There are stretch sessions, strength workouts, mobility routines, and cardio days. But really, these components are all part of the same system that keeps our body strong and healthy. Why don’t we combine them more often?. Strength training and mobility go...
50 Best Beauty Launches of 2022 That Are Actually Worth It
This year brought us so many beauty goodies. Brands like Iris & Romeo and True Botanicals delivered tinted, smart sunscreens to help us protect our skin while adding a little glow. Top board-certified dermatologists like Joshua Zeichner, MD and Shereene Idriss, MD launched their own skin-care lines. And brands like Davines and Olaplex brought new meaning to the words "hair treatment."
The Key to a ‘Time Under Tension’ Workout That Won’t Stress Your Joints? Resistance Bands
You don’t have to pick up something heavy to get a great strength workout. Yes, there are always bodyweight exercises, like push-ups or lunges, that will challenge your muscles. But one way to take it up a notch, protect your joints, and have a workout tool you can throw in a suitcase, is by using resistance bands.
The Best-of-the-Best Skin-Care Advice Dermatologists Gave Us in 2022
Skin care "advice" is everywhere and comes from everyone. But we know that not all the information out there is factual, and the sources aren't always trustworthy—which is why we constantly turn to dermatologists to get their expert-backed insight. And this year, they gave us some amazing tips. For...
Okay, How Gross Is It Really To Not Wipe Down Shared Gym Equipment?
When the pandemic first began to ease up a bit, and gyms reopened their doors to eager fitness enthusiasts, it was obvious just how imperative it was to wipe down every piece of gym equipment after you used it. No one wanted to share germs, and we’d all become super conscious of doing what we could not to leave our droplets behind.
