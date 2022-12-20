ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Well+Good

From Hoka to Brooks, Shop These Podiatrist-Approved, Best-Selling Sneaker Deals at the Zappos Year-End Sale

I love receiving fun statement shoes or a comfy pair of slippers as a gift. However, when it comes to shopping for supportive everyday shoes, I have found that it needs to be a journey between me, myself, and I (and occasionally a really helpful article or enthusiastic salesperson). Because I live in a walkable city and love to exercise, I am always looking to snag a deal on my next pair of sneakers, knowing I will inevitably have to replace my current pair.
Well+Good

This Workout Shows Why Strength and Mobility Training Go Together Like PB&J

Our workouts are so often segmented and separated: There are stretch sessions, strength workouts, mobility routines, and cardio days. But really, these components are all part of the same system that keeps our body strong and healthy. Why don’t we combine them more often?. Strength training and mobility go...
Well+Good

50 Best Beauty Launches of 2022 That Are Actually Worth It

This year brought us so many beauty goodies. Brands like Iris & Romeo and True Botanicals delivered tinted, smart sunscreens to help us protect our skin while adding a little glow. Top board-certified dermatologists like Joshua Zeichner, MD and Shereene Idriss, MD launched their own skin-care lines. And brands like Davines and Olaplex brought new meaning to the words "hair treatment."
Well+Good

Okay, How Gross Is It Really To Not Wipe Down Shared Gym Equipment?

When the pandemic first began to ease up a bit, and gyms reopened their doors to eager fitness enthusiasts, it was obvious just how imperative it was to wipe down every piece of gym equipment after you used it. No one wanted to share germs, and we’d all become super conscious of doing what we could not to leave our droplets behind.

