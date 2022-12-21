Read full article on original website
Local Charlotte Church’s Viral Christmas Video Is Perfect Reminder To Be Thankful – Even in 2022
With 2022 leaving many people feeling a ton of stress, anxiety, and fear, one local Charlotte church’s viral video is fighting those feelings with a simple message – be grateful for what we have. Forest Hill’s creative team originally produced the video in 2016 and released on Facebook...
WLTX.com
'Never give up on your own hopes and dreams' | Program taps into Charlotte's future filmmakers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Budding filmmakers recently gathered at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts and Culture to show off their recent hard work for family and friends. "This program definitely has shown me to trust myself and trust the process," Kalea Andrews, who goes by Lavish, said.
WLTX.com
9-year-old cancer patient collects toys for kids spending Christmas in the hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Palmer Goforth knows exactly what the patients at Hemby Children's Hospital are going through. "I didn't get to spend Christmas at home," Palmer said. "Because I had cancer." With his mom by his side, Palmer shared stories about his time at Hemby Children's Hospital. His experiences...
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
‘Emotion and joy’: Johnny Burrito’s first employee retires after nearly 25 years
CHARLOTTE — The first employee of Uptown Charlotte’s Johnny Burrito is retiring after nearly 25 years on the job. As Martha Harris greeted her customers, she was greeted with a token of appreciation Thursday for her hard work at the restaurant. “I’m going to be crying like a...
lincolntimesnews.com
Denver man’s ‘hunka hunka burning love’ steals the show
DENVER – There’s a new “Master Distiller” in town. Nick Calo, who lives in Denver with his wife and daughter, started his foray into fermenting with Welch’s grape juice which he turned into wine. He kept experimenting and started exploring distilling spirits, a/k/a moonshine. As so many did in that era, his grandfather distilled moonshine to help make ends meet. He joined a Facebook group geared towards home brewers and last year, producers of “Moonshiners: Master Distiller,” a reality television show on the Discovery Channel, posted that they were looking for competitors. Calo applied and was accepted. The show aired last Wednesday night. The challenge was for the three moonshiners to make 20 gallons of mash (corn wine which is filtered and put in a still to be condensed into moonshine) for $30.
WCNC
Video shows Charlotte driver brandishing gun in road rage incident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is thankful for their safety after a driver waved a gun at them last week during an incident of road rage in Charlotte. As the family was traveling to a Christmas party, the incident was recorded on video thanks to the cameras on their Tesla vehicle.
WBTV
Woman accused of scamming Huntersville family of terminally ill child arrested in Arizona
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police in Arizona have arrested an Iredell County woman accused of scamming a family out of thousands of dollars for their terminally ill daughter. Back in November, the family came forward saying Tammy Domenick organized a fake fundraiser for their terminally ill child before...
qcitymetro.com
Naomi Rodgers, who grew up singing in a N.C. church, talks about playing the iconic Tina Turner
Naomi Rodgers was touring with the musical “Frozen” when the text message arrived. “Hey, do you think Tina is in your wheelhouse?” her agent asked, referring to the legendary Tina Turner, winner of 12 Grammy Awards. Though somewhat unfamiliar with the Tina Turner story, Rodgers, 23, submitted...
WLTX.com
'Devastated and absolutely heartbroken': Family of missing 11-year-old girl releases statement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The family of Madalina Cojocari, the missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius, North Carolina released a statement Thursday thanking the public for their support while investigators search to find her. The statement, which was shared as a handwritten note by the Cornelius Police Department, says the family...
Washington Examiner
Madalina Cojocari missing: Haunting last footage of 11-year-old girl released by FBI
The FBI Charlotte office released footage of missing girl Madalina Cojocari, 11, where she was last seen exiting a school bus two days before her mother said she saw her last. Cojocari was last seen on Nov. 23 at her home in Cornelius, North Carolina. However, the 20-second footage shared on Tuesday afternoon shows the girl exiting a school bus with three other students at 4:59 p.m. on Nov. 21.
WFAE.org
A coffee shop in west Charlotte preserves Black history and culture
Archive CLT is a Black-owned coffee shop in west Charlotte that opened a few months ago to preserve Black history and culture. In addition to the coffee, patrons can grab sandwiches, pastries, and a variety of hot teas. The store also has an array of ephemera items, vintage posters, books, and photography to connect and inspire the community.
WBTV
‘Please don’t let her go’: Rock Hill mother faults school for role in child abduction
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The call Tabitha Carson got from staff at her daughter’s school Monday immediately set off alarm bells. An employee at Oakdale STEAM Elementary in Rock Hill was calling to tell Carson her daughter’s father was at the school to pick the girl up.
WBTV
First Alert: Freezing temps will be back Christmas morning before highs begin to climb
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have a couple of more unseasonably cold but dry days in the forecast before we start our warming trend next week. Temperatures will make it above freezing on Christmas and by midweek highs will climb into the 50s. • First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Plenty...
WBTV
Experts warn about burst pipes as frigid temperatures move in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With frigid temperatures on the way, many people are already taking the first steps to get their homes ready. Replacing a burst pipe is something most can’t do and calling in someone to fix it could cost big bucks. “It’s going to get cold. I...
wccbcharlotte.com
Greyhound Offering Free Rides To Runaway Youth
CHARLOTTE, NC — Greyhound Bus is offering free rides to help people in need this holiday season. It’s apart of their “Homefree” program. For 35 years, Greyhound has helped runaways, homeless people and exploited youth reunite with their families or legal guardian. Greyhound started the free...
WBTV
Investigation into Charlotte City Councilmember sent to DA’s Office
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The investigation into a Charlotte City Councilmember’s potential conflict of interest has completed by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Now it’s up to the District Attorney to decide if a crime is being committed. James “Smuggie” Mitchell stepped down from Charlotte City...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Residents Spending $231/month on utility bills, and $2,115/month on all household bills
As we enter into the thick of winter, a new report has been released that examines how much Americans spend on utility bills (including electric, gas, water & sewer, and waste & recycling) each month. The report, which looks at utility bills from both a local and national perspective, found the following:
Windy, freezing conditions create dangerous situation in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — As severe winter weather strikes much of the country, heavy winds and freezing temperatures are cause for concern locally. In Matthews, a massive tree came toppling down on a home in the early hours of Friday morning. “I was just waking up to get ready work, then...
WBTV
Family of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl ask for continued help in finding her
Experts warn about burst pipes as frigid temperatures move in. Updated: 13 hours ago. Burst pipes caused by the cold can turn into...
