Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Denver man’s ‘hunka hunka burning love’ steals the show

DENVER – There’s a new “Master Distiller” in town. Nick Calo, who lives in Denver with his wife and daughter, started his foray into fermenting with Welch’s grape juice which he turned into wine. He kept experimenting and started exploring distilling spirits, a/k/a moonshine. As so many did in that era, his grandfather distilled moonshine to help make ends meet. He joined a Facebook group geared towards home brewers and last year, producers of “Moonshiners: Master Distiller,” a reality television show on the Discovery Channel, posted that they were looking for competitors. Calo applied and was accepted. The show aired last Wednesday night. The challenge was for the three moonshiners to make 20 gallons of mash (corn wine which is filtered and put in a still to be condensed into moonshine) for $30.
DENVER, NC
Washington Examiner

Madalina Cojocari missing: Haunting last footage of 11-year-old girl released by FBI

The FBI Charlotte office released footage of missing girl Madalina Cojocari, 11, where she was last seen exiting a school bus two days before her mother said she saw her last. Cojocari was last seen on Nov. 23 at her home in Cornelius, North Carolina. However, the 20-second footage shared on Tuesday afternoon shows the girl exiting a school bus with three other students at 4:59 p.m. on Nov. 21.
CORNELIUS, NC
WFAE.org

A coffee shop in west Charlotte preserves Black history and culture

Archive CLT is a Black-owned coffee shop in west Charlotte that opened a few months ago to preserve Black history and culture. In addition to the coffee, patrons can grab sandwiches, pastries, and a variety of hot teas. The store also has an array of ephemera items, vintage posters, books, and photography to connect and inspire the community.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Experts warn about burst pipes as frigid temperatures move in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With frigid temperatures on the way, many people are already taking the first steps to get their homes ready. Replacing a burst pipe is something most can’t do and calling in someone to fix it could cost big bucks. “It’s going to get cold. I...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Greyhound Offering Free Rides To Runaway Youth

CHARLOTTE, NC — Greyhound Bus is offering free rides to help people in need this holiday season. It’s apart of their “Homefree” program. For 35 years, Greyhound has helped runaways, homeless people and exploited youth reunite with their families or legal guardian. Greyhound started the free...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Investigation into Charlotte City Councilmember sent to DA’s Office

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The investigation into a Charlotte City Councilmember’s potential conflict of interest has completed by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Now it’s up to the District Attorney to decide if a crime is being committed. James “Smuggie” Mitchell stepped down from Charlotte City...
CHARLOTTE, NC

