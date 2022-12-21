B’ville honors state lacrosse champs in loss to West Genesee

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

It was a special night at C.W. Baker High School, as Baldwinsville honored the boys and girls lacrosse state championships. The Bees unveiled the two banners at halftime of the boys basketball game against West Genesee.

As for the game, West Genny rolled to a 76-45 road win at Baldwinsville.

Gary McLane was one of four Wildcat players in double figures, leading the way with 15 points.

West Genesee (4-0) returns to action Thursday at home against C-NS. Baldwinsville (1-3) will look to bounce back on Friday at Liverpool.

