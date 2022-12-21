Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
4 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: We Need To Fix The Mental Health Crisis In CaliforniaMatt LillywhiteCalifornia State
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed near Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES – A man who died in a two-vehicle crash in the Griffith Park area was identified Friday. Paramedics were sent to the 6300 block of West Forest Lawn Drive about 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Igor Khanenko, 64, of North Hills, died...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed on LA freeway
LAKE VIEW TERRACE, Calif. – A man who was killed in a six-vehicle collision on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Lake View Terrace was identified Friday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:29 a.m. Thursday to the freeway at Paxton Street just east of the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway where they found one person trapped inside a vehicle, the CHP said.
South LA crash involving Metro train leaves 2 injured, car split in half, LAFD says
Two people were injured and an SUV was split in half following a horrific crash involving a Metro Blue Line train in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon.
1 injured, car split in half after train crash in South Los Angeles
One person was injured after a train slammed into their car in South Los Angeles on Thursday. The crash occurred in the 1600 block of East Vernon Avenue at around 3:45 p.m, when a Metro Blue Line train heading through the area slammed into a car, splitting it in half. A woman inside of the vehicle was trapped due to the force of the impact, and firefighters had to extract them from inside before rushing them to a nearby hospital.It was unclear if anyone onboard the train was injured.According to firefighters, a pedestrian was also hurt during the incident. Their injury is considered to be minor.As crews cleaned up the area and investigated the circumstances surrounding the crash, tracks 1 and 2 of the Metro Blue Line were temporarily shut down.For information on how this may impact traffic in the area, visit CBSLA's Traffic Page.
Pedestrian Struck by Multiple Vehicles Dies on Freeway
Los Angeles, CA: A pedestrian was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles Thursday morning on the I-10 eastbound at San Pedro in the Downtown area of Los Angeles. The incident was initially reported at 3:37 a.m., Dec. 22, when witnesses saw a pedestrian crawling in lanes on the freeway.
LAPD chases armed suspect through LA streets
A wild and dangerous police through West Los Angeles came to an end under a Studio City underpass.
10 injured, 1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim
A fatal multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim has left one person dead and 10 people injured. Paramedics took one of the injured to the hospital. According to the Anaheim Police Department, the eight-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road at about 2:15 p.m. on Thursday. While one of the victims was hospitalized, the remaining others suffered only minor injuries.
palisadesnews.com
Deceased Person Found on Pacific Palisades Trail
A hiker Thursday encountered a deceased person on a Pacific Palisades trail. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported Thursday around 3 p.m. around 17981 W Surfview Lane, around the Los Liones trailhead, when a hiker encountered a deceased person on a trail. LAFD crews...
Authorities pursued suspect in Los Angeles County
Authorities were pursuing a suspect in Los Angeles County on Thursday night. The suspect was possibly armed and wanted for brandishing or threatening someone with a weapon, although details remain limited. The vehicle traveled at high speeds on freeways before exiting onto side streets and residential areas. After a short time, authorities decided to terminate […]
2 Fatal Overdose Victims Found in MacArthur Park
Westlake, Los Angeles, CA: Two fatal overdose victims were located Thursday night in MacArthur Park near the intersection of Alvarado Street and Wilshire Boulevard within the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded along with the Los Angeles Fire Department to the location for reports of...
Woman wounded in car-to-car shooting in San Bernardino
Authorities are searching for a driver who reportedly opened fire on another vehicle while driving in San Bernardino on Thursday. The incident occurred around noon in an unincorporated part of San Bernardino known as Rosena Ranch, when a woman and a passenger in her car were involved in some sort of dispute with another vehicle near Sierra Avenue, just south of the 15 Freeway in Fontana. According to investigators, the suspect followed the victim to Rosena Ranch, shooting into her vehicle and fleeing from the scene. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies dispatched to the scene located the woman suffering from a gunshot wound, and administered medical aid before she was rushed to a nearby hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening. Deputies were still searching for the suspect, and have no additional information available. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact authorities at (909) 356-6767.
Armed man shot dead by deputies during barricade identified
An armed man who barricaded himself in his Lancaster mobile home with a year-old infant following a high-speed pursuit was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies when he allegedly pointed a gun at the child’s head was identified Friday. The fatal shooting occurred about 9 p.m. Wednesday, and the...
Body found on Pacific Palisades hiking trail
A person was found dead on a hiking trail in Pacific Palisades Thursday afternoon. The body was discovered around 3 p.m. in the 17900 block of Surfview Lane, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A hiker encountered the deceased person on the trail and alerted authorities. It was unknown how the person died or […]
2urbangirls.com
Woman killed in eight-vehicle crash in Orange County
ANAHEIM – A woman died in a suspected DUI crash involving eight vehicles Thursday in Anaheim. The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. at Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road, according to Anaheim police Lt. Shane Carringer. The identity of the fatal victim was not immediately released. Another victim with moderate...
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Sheriff's Department Mourns K9 Jack Killed in Gardena Standoff
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is mourning a department K-9 killed during a deadly standoff that went on for two days at a Gardena condo. The department shared of photo of K-9 Jack, who was shot and killed by a man holed up in the residence in the 1800 block of West 145th Street. The sheriff’s department dog and SWAT deputies entered the residence Thursday night and the man inside opened fire on Jack, the sheriff’s department said.
2 arrested in Torrance mall smash-and-grab burglary
Two suspects were captured during a smash-and-grab burglary at a Torrance shopping mall on Tuesday. Torrance Police responded to the Del Amo Fashion Center on reports of several masked suspects armed with hammers allegedly seen burglarizing a jewelry store. When officers arrived at the scene, the two male suspects attempted to flee, but bystanders and […]
onscene.tv
Car Plows Into Hair Salon Damaging Two Businesses & Narrowly Missing Customer | Garden Grove
LOCATION: 8939 Garden Grove Blvd (GG Hair and Myungrang Hot Dog) Orange County Fire Authority responded to a vehicle into a structure. When they arrived, they found one vehicle that had plowed into a wall at GG Hair Salon and that impact blew out the wall at Myungrang Hot Dog restaurant.
1 Injured in 2-Vehicle Whittier Traffic Collision
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision early Friday morning in the city of Whittier. Los Angeles County Fire Department and multiple police agencies received a call at 12:45 a.m., Dec. 23, for a vehicle collision initially reported with fire and possible ejection on Lambert Road and Gunn Avenue.
orangeandbluepress.com
54-Year-Old Los Angeles Woman Found Guilty Of Fatally Poisoning Boyfriend in 2015
BATON ROUGE, L.A. – 54 yrs. old woman, 7 years after she allegedly murdered a family friend, was plead guilty in a trial this week. After a 2-week trial, a judge found Meshell Hale guilty of poisoning Damian Skipper, her boyfriend, with barium acetate, according to WVLA-TV. Advocates convey that Hale chose a bench trial over a jury trial. Hale made her 3 purchases of her poison digitally paid for it with her credit card and delivered it to her home.
Man who escaped LA County conservation camp arrested in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — A man who escaped from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County was found and arrested in Modesto after weeks on the run. Juan Avina, 39, walked away from the camp Dec. 2 and was arrested without incident around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was a "minimum-security incarcerated person," according to officials.
Comments / 0