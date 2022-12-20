ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

8,000-mile journey leads to 485 coaching wins — and counting [Star Tribune]

Thank you for checking out Basketball Across Minnesota, my weekly look at some of the state's top hoops stories, from preps to pros. — Marcus Fuller. One of Minnesota's most successful basketball coaches is known more for his unmistakable connection to players than the long journey he made to this country to fall in love with the game.
MINNESOTA STATE
Vikings rookie guard Ed Ingram improving, except for this one weird, recurring mistake [Pioneer Press]

Ed Ingram figured last Saturday night he would give Vikings fans a chance if they wanted to vent. So he took to Twitter. Earlier in the day, Minnesota’s starting right guard, accidently tripped Kirk Cousins after the Pro Bowl quarterback took a snap against Indianapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium. It was the third time the rookie has tripped Cousins this season, the first two coming Nov. 13 at Buffalo.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Vikings long snapper Andrew DePaola finds it ‘overwhelming’ being named to first Pro Bowl [Pioneer Press]

When Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell announced Pro Bowl results to the team at Wednesday’s practice, he injected some drama. O’Connell started by announcing nine alternates, going from third alternates to first ones. Then he worked his way through the five players to make the Pro Bowl Games, going from tight end T.J. Hockenson to quarterback Kirk Cousins to starters at outside linebacker in Za’Darius Smith and at wide receiver in Justin Jefferson. Then he finally got to Andrew DePaola, named the long snapper for the NFC.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

