When Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell announced Pro Bowl results to the team at Wednesday’s practice, he injected some drama. O’Connell started by announcing nine alternates, going from third alternates to first ones. Then he worked his way through the five players to make the Pro Bowl Games, going from tight end T.J. Hockenson to quarterback Kirk Cousins to starters at outside linebacker in Za’Darius Smith and at wide receiver in Justin Jefferson. Then he finally got to Andrew DePaola, named the long snapper for the NFC.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO