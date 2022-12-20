Read full article on original website
Related
big10central.com
Rating the bowl games: Five-star battles, Jerry Kill’s team and some to pass on [Star Tribune]
If you're someone who raises your fist at a cloud and shouts, "There are too many darn bowl games!'' you might want to stop reading. If you're someone who furrows your brow at the sight of Memphis vs. Utah State on a Tuesday afternoon between Christmas and New Year's Day, you might want to look elsewhere.
big10central.com
Erick All Jr. adds to Iowa's existing strength at tight end in 2023 [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Dec. 24—IOWA CITY — Future Iowa tight end Erick All Jr. "liked what he heard" when talking to current Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta on his official visit earlier this month, as LaPorta remembers it. "You had 53 catches this year?" All said to LaPorta. "I was like,...
big10central.com
Highest ceiling? Hidden gem? Debating the Penn State Nittany Lions' 2023 recruiting class [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]
Dec. 22—The early signing period began Wednesday, marking the first day high school football players in the 2023 recruiting class can sign with their respective universities. That means Penn State head coach James Franklin has added a new group of Nittany Lions to his football program. With 22 players...
big10central.com
8,000-mile journey leads to 485 coaching wins — and counting [Star Tribune]
Thank you for checking out Basketball Across Minnesota, my weekly look at some of the state's top hoops stories, from preps to pros. — Marcus Fuller. One of Minnesota's most successful basketball coaches is known more for his unmistakable connection to players than the long journey he made to this country to fall in love with the game.
big10central.com
How Iowa football's 'unconventionally appealing' season is helping Iowa City food bank [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Dec. 23—IOWA CITY — When Julia Winter first received a call from a man in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, she thought, "Oh, this is probably a sales call." Winter, the director of development for CommUnity Crisis Services in Iowa City, was wrong. She instead was about to learn...
big10central.com
Vikings rookie guard Ed Ingram improving, except for this one weird, recurring mistake [Pioneer Press]
Ed Ingram figured last Saturday night he would give Vikings fans a chance if they wanted to vent. So he took to Twitter. Earlier in the day, Minnesota’s starting right guard, accidently tripped Kirk Cousins after the Pro Bowl quarterback took a snap against Indianapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium. It was the third time the rookie has tripped Cousins this season, the first two coming Nov. 13 at Buffalo.
big10central.com
Giants at Vikings: Keys to game, how to watch, who has the edge [Pioneer Press]
GIANTS (8-5-1) at VIKINGS (11-3) Kickoff: Noon Saturday. TV: KMSP-Channel 9; Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth and Kristina Pink. Radio: KFXN-FM 100.3; Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber. Referee: Adrian Hill. Series: Vikings lead 17-12 Line: Giants by 4. The game could be a playoff preview. With the Vikings likely to...
big10central.com
Charley Walters: The Bears decided to rebuild. The Vikings took a different path. [Pioneer Press]
The Vikings will end their regular season on Jan. 8 against the Bears in Chicago. After Saturday’s games, the Vikings were 12-3; the Bears were 3-12. The Vikings before the season didn’t do what the Bears decided to do: rebuild. This season, Chicago decided to get rid of...
big10central.com
Vikings long snapper Andrew DePaola finds it ‘overwhelming’ being named to first Pro Bowl [Pioneer Press]
When Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell announced Pro Bowl results to the team at Wednesday’s practice, he injected some drama. O’Connell started by announcing nine alternates, going from third alternates to first ones. Then he worked his way through the five players to make the Pro Bowl Games, going from tight end T.J. Hockenson to quarterback Kirk Cousins to starters at outside linebacker in Za’Darius Smith and at wide receiver in Justin Jefferson. Then he finally got to Andrew DePaola, named the long snapper for the NFC.
big10central.com
Vikings’ Dalvin Tomlinson has a ‘little chip’ on shoulder facing former Giants team [Pioneer Press]
In March 2021, defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson said goodbye to his former New York Giants teammates. On Saturday, he will say hello to them. Tomlinson, who played for the Giants for four years before signing with the Vikings, will face his former team for the first time Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
big10central.com
Maryland men’s basketball surges past Saint Peter’s, 75-45, to end three-game losing streak [Baltimore Sun]
Eight days after Maryland men’s basketball suffered one of its worst losses inside Xfinity Center, the Terps returned to their home court with something to prove. It took awhile, but Maryland showed it won’t let one game define its season. The Terps used a 12-1 run in the...
big10central.com
Kindred: Millikin’s Bailey Coffman has appetite for hoops, and heaping helpings, after broken jaw
Bailey Coffman’s extended family was put on alert earlier this week. The Millikin senior sent out a good-natured text message regarding Christmas dinner. “I was like, ‘Everyone has to bring something because I’m going to be ready to eat,’” Coffman said. When you haven’t had...
Comments / 0