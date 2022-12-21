ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Isabella, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

School district sued over crash that killed siblings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The parents of a man and girl killed by an alleged impaired driver are suing Greenfield Union School District, alleging the area where the two were standing when hit was used as a bus stop despite being located “on a high-speed, heavily-traveled roadway.” The suit filed earlier this month by the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police investigating report of fight in SW Bakersfield neighborhood

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a disturbance in a neighborhood near Sing Lum Elementary. A Bakersfield police spokesperson said officers were dispatched to the area of Coulter Court and Chaney Lane just before 8:30 p.m. for a report of a large fight and possibly firearms being involved. Several people have […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy