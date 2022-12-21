(© Decca / Simon Fowler) Soprano Aida Garifullina has announced that she is canceling her next two appearances at the Staatsoper Berlin on Dec. 27 and 29. The soprano took to social media to make the announcement, noting “My dear friends….This is my absolute favorite time of the year, even though it is a period where we are exposed to all kind of flu and viruses, which we (Artists) are not protected from, especially with all the trips going on. With heavy heart I had to cancel two shows of La Boheme at my beloved @staatsoperberlin ….I am very sad about it.”

3 DAYS AGO