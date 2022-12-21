ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Jennifer Lopez Debuts Hair Transformation in Time for the Holidays

Henry County adoptable animals - Week of December 22. Several animals in Henry County are looking for their forever homes. Friends of Henry Animals Facebook page showcases the...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Newton County adoptable animals - week of December 23

Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name.
Despite obstacles, temporary warming shelter opens in Covington

COVINGTON — After plans fell through for a warming shelter at Garden of Gethsemane Homeless Shelter, Newton County and Covington have stepped in to facilitate a shelter at Wolverine Gym at R.L. Cousins School. The temporary shelter opened Wednesday at 5 p.m., just ahead of some of the coldest...
COVINGTON, GA
Newborn resident William Joseph Clark charged in fatal wreck

COVINGTON — A Newborn man has been charged in connection with a September accident that claimed the life of a Mansfield woman. William Joseph Clark, 33, has been charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving and speeding in the two-vehicle accident that took place shortly after 4 p.m. on Sept. 25 in front of Blackwell’s Grocery Store on County Road 213. Killed in the accident was 27-year-old Brianna Megan Luti.
NEWBORN, GA
Republicans Want to Make a Major Banking Change

Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens. Butts County adoptable cats - week of December 24.
Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20:. • Linda Kaye Aikens, 56, Hillside Drive, Covington; probation violation.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Scratch-off Lotto Ticket Wins Large Sum at Office Holiday Party

Newton County adoptable animals - week of December 23. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

