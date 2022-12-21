Read full article on original website
Georgia Lands Star Missouri Transfer Dominic Lovett
Georgia has added another dynamic wide receiver from the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season.
BREAKING: Another Elite SEC WR Transfer Commits to Georgia
Shortly after adding Mississippi State WR transfer Rara Thomas, the Dawgs have tapped back into the transfer portal to add another big-time SEC WR transfer. This time, it's Dominic Lovett from Missouri.
Georgia Tech football signs 25 players in new head coach Brent Key's first recruiting class
Georgia Tech signed 25 football players on Wednesday in coach Brent Key’s first signing class as he looks to rebuild a team that has failed to become bowl-eligible for four straight seasons. The class, which is made up of 19 current high school seniors — all of whom are...
Jennifer Lopez Debuts Hair Transformation in Time for the Holidays
Jennifer Lopez Debuts Hair Transformation in Time for the Holidays

Jennifer Lopez embraced the "new year, new me" attitude a little early this year, debuting a new hairstyle right before the holidays.
Rockdale County mother and entrepreneur acknowledged for efforts to empower women
CONYERS —A sisterhood that is genuine, safe and judgement free. These were the foundations that Conyers resident Khari Mightly hoped to achieve as she launched her first gift-giving ceremony aimed at empowering women throughout Rockdale County.
Newton High student Zyon Trevai Byrd charged with bringing knife to school
COVINGTON — An 18-year-old Newton High School student is facing charges after he allegedly brought a knife to school. Zyon Trevai Byrd of Covington was arrested and charged Dec. 19 after another student alerted Principal Shannon Buff that a male student had a weapon on campus.
Newton County adoptable animals - week of December 23
Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name.
Despite obstacles, temporary warming shelter opens in Covington
COVINGTON — After plans fell through for a warming shelter at Garden of Gethsemane Homeless Shelter, Newton County and Covington have stepped in to facilitate a shelter at Wolverine Gym at R.L. Cousins School. The temporary shelter opened Wednesday at 5 p.m., just ahead of some of the coldest...
Newborn resident William Joseph Clark charged in fatal wreck
COVINGTON — A Newborn man has been charged in connection with a September accident that claimed the life of a Mansfield woman. William Joseph Clark, 33, has been charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving and speeding in the two-vehicle accident that took place shortly after 4 p.m. on Sept. 25 in front of Blackwell’s Grocery Store on County Road 213. Killed in the accident was 27-year-old Brianna Megan Luti.
Republicans Want to Make a Major Banking Change
Republicans Want to Make a Major Banking Change

The US Federal Reserve has historically taken pride in being independent from political influence.
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20:. • Linda Kaye Aikens, 56, Hillside Drive, Covington; probation violation.
Scratch-off Lotto Ticket Wins Large Sum at Office Holiday Party
Scratch-off Lotto Ticket Wins Large Sum at Office Holiday Party

Looks like someone got the surprise of a lifetime this holiday season—a Christmas miracle, if you will.
