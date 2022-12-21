Read full article on original website
Conductor Xu Zhong Honored by French Government
Conductor Xu Zhong has been awarded the Officier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French government. He was previously named Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 2010. Zhong is the Principal Director of Fondazione Arena di Verona, the General Director of Shanghai...
Master At Work – Watching Joyce DiDonato Help Young Artists During Master Classes
(Photo Credit: Chris Lee) December 11, 2022, saw acclaimed mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato return to Carnegie Hall for a series of master classes with five emerging artists. Over the following three days, DiDonato and students worked on a variety of musical and dramatic techniques catered to each artist’s particular strengths and current place in their career, giving the audience an intimate view into the process behind the performance.
Q & A: Baritone Ben McAteer On His Current Role As Malatesta For INO’s Production Of ‘Don Pasquale’ & His Approach To Performing Opera
Only a matter of weeks ago, OperaWire reviewed Wexford Festival Opera’s production of Félicien David’s neglected opera “Lalla-Roukh,” in which the Northern Irish baritone Ben McAteer caught the attention with a beautifully sung and brilliantly acted performance in the role of Baskir. The review noted that he had “a real flairfor the comic, with his timing invariably spot on. Likewise, the vocal depth and subtlety that he brought to the role also captured its comic nature, as he accented and exaggerated his singing to good effect.”
UNESCO Commission Enters Salzburg Festival’s Audio-Visual Collection in the ‘Memory of the World’ Registry
Since 2014, the Austrian UNESCO Commission has maintained the National Austrian Documentary Heritage Registry, comprising a collection of highly important documents for Austrian history. In-house recordings of the Salzburg Festival span 80 years of music and theater history and have been cataloged and digitized in collaboration with the Austrian Media...
Aldeburgh Festival Unveils 2023 Edition
England’s Aldeburgh Festival has announced its 2023 edition. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal and operatic performances. On the opera front, audiences will get a chance to experience Sarah Angliss’ “Giant,” which tells the story of Charles Byrne, “a man whose corpse was stolen to order and put on public display.” The work will star Karim Sulayman as Charles Byrne, Gweneth Ann Rand as Rooker, Jonathan Gunthorpe as John Hunter, Héloïse Werner as Madame DuVal, Melanie Pappenheim as Sister Maryand, and Steven Beard as Howison.
Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Dialogues des Carmélites’
The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its upcoming production of “Dialogues des Carmélites.”. The company noted that Christine Goerke will replace Eva-Maria Westbroek in the role of Madame Lidoine. Goerke is currently set to perform Ortrud in “Lohengrin” later this season. She is also set...
Seattle Opera to Present Huang Ruo’s ‘Bound’
Seattle Opera will present “Bound” starting on June 9, 2023. The opera by composer Huang Ruo and librettist Bao-Long Chu, is based on the true story of Diane Tran, a 17-year-old student of Vietnamese descent who had to spend a night in jail after missing too many days from school. The reason? She was working two jobs to support her family.
Chicago Opera Theater to Present ‘Albert Herring’
The Chicago Opera Theater is set to present the comic opera “Albert Herring” on Jan. 26 – 29, 2023 at the Athenaeum Center. The Britten opera will be presented under the direction of Dame Jane Glover, and stars Miles Mykkanen, in his company debut as Albert Herring. Other cast members include Whitney Morrison as Lady Billows, Leah Dexter as Mrs. Herring, Justin Berkowitz as Mr. Upfold the Mayor, Bill McMurray as Mr. Gedge the vicar, Teresa Castillo as Miss Wordsworth, Wilber Pauley as Superintendent Budd, Alissa Anderson as Florence Pike, Vince Wallace as Sid, Veena Akama-Makia as Nancy, Boya Wei as Cis, and Corinne Costell as Emmie.
Ira Antelis & Rabbi Charles Savenor to Present ‘We Are Here’ Songs from the Holocaust at Carnegie Hall
Carnegie Hall is set to host “We Are Here,” a collection of songs from the Holocaust written in the ghettos and concentration camps of Nazi-occupied Europe. The concert is slated for Jan. 26, 2023, at the Stern Auditorium and will feature music and readings by over 30 stars and cantors, including Harvey Fierstein, Chita Rivera, Andrew Lippa, Shoshana Bean, and Brenda Russell.
Eleonora Buratto Postpones Butterfly Gala
Eleonora Buratto has postponed her Butterfly Gala at the Teatro Comunale di Modena. The soprano took to social media and said, “Dear friends, I am very sorry that I have to move the Butterfly Gala to next February 6th, always at Teatro Comunale di Modena. Tickets for the December 22 concert can be used as passes for the new event. Spectators who have purchased their ticket on vivaticket.it will be contacted by email by the vendor, with instructions for requesting a refund online.
Aida Garifullina Cancels Staatsoper Berlin ‘Bohème’ Performances
(© Decca / Simon Fowler) Soprano Aida Garifullina has announced that she is canceling her next two appearances at the Staatsoper Berlin on Dec. 27 and 29. The soprano took to social media to make the announcement, noting “My dear friends….This is my absolute favorite time of the year, even though it is a period where we are exposed to all kind of flu and viruses, which we (Artists) are not protected from, especially with all the trips going on. With heavy heart I had to cancel two shows of La Boheme at my beloved @staatsoperberlin ….I am very sad about it.”
Anna Pirozzi & Yusif Eyvazov to Headline Opéra National de Paris’ ‘Il Trovatore’
The Opéra National de Paris is set to present Verdi’s “Il Trovatore” starting on Jan. 21, 2023. The opera, which will run through Feb. 17, 2023 for nine performances, will be conducted by Carlo Rizzi. It will star Anna Pirozzi as Leonora with Yusif Eyvazov as Manrico. In the role of Il Conte di Luna, audiences will see Étienne Dupuis. Judit Kutasi takes on Azucena (in her Paris debut) and Roberto Tagliavini rounds out the cast as Ferrando.
Sherezade Panthaki Lead ‘The Isle of Delos’
Chatham Baroque is set to perform ‘The Isle of Delos” in February with soprano Sherezade Panthaki. The program will feature the sublime music of Èlisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre, a keyboard prodigy in the court at Versailles turned composer extraordinaire. The performance will include Jacquet de la Guerre’s bucolic cantata for chamber ensemble and solo voice which sets a sensual, Arcadian scene that evokes pastoral birdsong, shepherds, musettes, and dance.
ArtDesk Magazine Announces Inaugural ArtDesk 100
ArtDesk Magazine has announced its inaugural ArtDesk 100, comprising artists from across the creative disciplines. Published to mark the magazine’s 10th anniversary, the Art Desk 100 celebrates the next generation of artists and their future as leaders in their respective fields. “Everyone included in the ARTDESK 100 has clear,...
