Read full article on original website
Related
operawire.com
UNESCO Commission Enters Salzburg Festival’s Audio-Visual Collection in the ‘Memory of the World’ Registry
Since 2014, the Austrian UNESCO Commission has maintained the National Austrian Documentary Heritage Registry, comprising a collection of highly important documents for Austrian history. In-house recordings of the Salzburg Festival span 80 years of music and theater history and have been cataloged and digitized in collaboration with the Austrian Media...
operawire.com
Miller Theatre Announces 2023 POP-UP CONCERTS
The Miller Theatre has announced the return of its POP-UP CONCERTS in the new year. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. New York-based ensemble Ekmeles will present Karlheinz Stockhausen’s “Stimmung” which the composer called “meditative music. Time is suspended…In the beauty of things sensual shines the beauty of things eternal.”
operawire.com
National Sawdust Announces New Managing Director
National Sawdust has named Ana De Archuleta as its new Managing Director. In her new role, De Archuleta will work closely co-founder, composer, and artistic director Paola Prestini. She takes over for Managing Director Brian Berkopec. “National Sawdust is one of the most impactful multidisciplinary arts organizations of the 21st...
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Dialogues des Carmélites’
The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its upcoming production of “Dialogues des Carmélites.”. The company noted that Christine Goerke will replace Eva-Maria Westbroek in the role of Madame Lidoine. Goerke is currently set to perform Ortrud in “Lohengrin” later this season. She is also set...
operawire.com
ArtDesk Magazine Announces Inaugural ArtDesk 100
ArtDesk Magazine has announced its inaugural ArtDesk 100, comprising artists from across the creative disciplines. Published to mark the magazine’s 10th anniversary, the Art Desk 100 celebrates the next generation of artists and their future as leaders in their respective fields. “Everyone included in the ARTDESK 100 has clear,...
operawire.com
Master At Work – Watching Joyce DiDonato Help Young Artists During Master Classes
(Photo Credit: Chris Lee) December 11, 2022, saw acclaimed mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato return to Carnegie Hall for a series of master classes with five emerging artists. Over the following three days, DiDonato and students worked on a variety of musical and dramatic techniques catered to each artist’s particular strengths and current place in their career, giving the audience an intimate view into the process behind the performance.
operawire.com
Eleonora Buratto Postpones Butterfly Gala
Eleonora Buratto has postponed her Butterfly Gala at the Teatro Comunale di Modena. The soprano took to social media and said, “Dear friends, I am very sorry that I have to move the Butterfly Gala to next February 6th, always at Teatro Comunale di Modena. Tickets for the December 22 concert can be used as passes for the new event. Spectators who have purchased their ticket on vivaticket.it will be contacted by email by the vendor, with instructions for requesting a refund online.
operawire.com
Chicago Opera Theater to Present ‘Albert Herring’
The Chicago Opera Theater is set to present the comic opera “Albert Herring” on Jan. 26 – 29, 2023 at the Athenaeum Center. The Britten opera will be presented under the direction of Dame Jane Glover, and stars Miles Mykkanen, in his company debut as Albert Herring. Other cast members include Whitney Morrison as Lady Billows, Leah Dexter as Mrs. Herring, Justin Berkowitz as Mr. Upfold the Mayor, Bill McMurray as Mr. Gedge the vicar, Teresa Castillo as Miss Wordsworth, Wilber Pauley as Superintendent Budd, Alissa Anderson as Florence Pike, Vince Wallace as Sid, Veena Akama-Makia as Nancy, Boya Wei as Cis, and Corinne Costell as Emmie.
Comments / 0