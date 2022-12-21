Eleonora Buratto has postponed her Butterfly Gala at the Teatro Comunale di Modena. The soprano took to social media and said, “Dear friends, I am very sorry that I have to move the Butterfly Gala to next February 6th, always at Teatro Comunale di Modena. Tickets for the December 22 concert can be used as passes for the new event. Spectators who have purchased their ticket on vivaticket.it will be contacted by email by the vendor, with instructions for requesting a refund online.

