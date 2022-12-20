Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s Very High Flu Activity Forces Nursing Home to Stop In-Person Visits Over the Holidays
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s very high flu activity has forced a nursing home to stop in-person visits over the holidays. Residents at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in northern Missouri won’t get to have visitors in-person for Christmas. Administrator Katie Link says the change is due to an outbreak of influenza in the community, and with a few residents.
kmmo.com
WINTER STORM WARNING ISSUED IN KMMO LISTENING AREA
A winter storm warning and wind chill warning have been issued in the KMMO listening area. The winter storm warning is in effect from 12 a.m. Thursday, December 22 to 12 a.m. Friday, December 23. The wind chill warning is in effect from 12 p.m. Thursday, December 22 to 12 p.m. Saturday, December 24.
ktvo.com
2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties
LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
kchi.com
Sentenced For Non-Support
A Raytown man pled guilty Thursday in Livingston County Court, to Non-support in excess of 12 monthly payments. 34-year-old David Edward Buesing, was sentenced to 5 years probation. Judge Micheal Leamer also order Buesing to pay $277 per month for child support plus $50 a month until he is current.
ktvo.com
Missouri attorney general files lawsuit against propane supplier Gygr Gas
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against Missouri propane gas supplier Gygr Gas. The lawsuit alleges that the company abruptly closed in the cold winter months of late 2022, failed to notify its customers that it would stop making the propane deliveries they depended on and failed to refund customer prepayments for propane gas.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Green City man
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Green City man in Adair County on Thursday morning, December 22 on multiple allegations. Sixty-eight-year-old Dusty Robuck was accused of the felonies of tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine. He was also accused of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
2 injured after vehicles collide at Livingston Co. intersection
LIVINGSTON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 11a.m. Wednesday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Buick Enclave driven by Christine R. Anderson, 60, Chillicothe, was westbound on LIV 224 and a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by a 17-year-old Chillicothe girl was southbound on LIV 239. The vehicles collided at the intersection.
northwestmoinfo.com
kchi.com
kmmo.com
