Why Artturi Lehkonen is ‘Mr. Clutch’ for the Colorado Avalanche
DENVER — Artturi Lehkonen grins when the question is asked. His answer, as usual, is to the point. How do you explain your reputation for scoring big goals in big moments?. “I don’t know,” Lehkonen said, surrounded by reporters Wednesday night in the Avalanche dressing room, his power-play stinger helping Colorado rally past the Canadiens. “Right place at the right time.”
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ DUCKS
FLAMES (15-12-7) @ DUCKS (9-22-3) 8:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (32) Goals - Tyler Toffoli (14) Ducks:. Points - Troy Terry (28) Goals - Troy Terry...
NHL
Top storylines that shaped NHL in 2022
History was absolutely made across the NHL in 2022. It was a year that featured frigid temperatures, women continuing to rise in NHL ranks, a 60-goal scorer, a rivalry renewed, a young defenseman filling up his trophy mantle, Slovakian history at the NHL Draft, a blockbuster trade, the ironman streak falling twice, and an 800-goal scorer.
NHL
HOLIDAY CHEER!
Flames take down the Ducks in OT, move back into a playoff spot by going 3-0-1 on pivotal road trip. Rasmus Andersson goes top shelf with a wicked shot to lift the Flames past the Ducks in OT, 3-2 00:34 • December 24, 2022. The sleigh is packed up,...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'EVERY POINT MATTERS'
What was talked about prior to tonight's road-trip finale in Anaheim. "Give the guys credit. We fought back and got ourselves back in the game and gave ourselves a chance to win. Ultimately, got to find a way to convert in overtime and get the two points." ON CHANCE TO...
NHL
Caps Host Jets
With a three-game winning streak and eight wins in their last nine, Caps finish a set of back-to-backs when Winnipeg visits on Friday night. December 23 vs. Winnipeg Jets at Capital One Arena. Time: 7:00 p.m. TV: NBCSW. Radio: Capitals Radio 24/7, 106.7 The Fan. Winnipeg Jets (21-11-1) Washington Capitals...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Hurricanes
Playing their final game before the NHL's leaguewide holiday break, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (11-16-7) are in Raleigh on Friday evening to take on Rod Brind'Amour's Carolina Hurricanes (20-6-6). Game time at the PNC Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is...
NHL
Three Wins = Seven Mustaches
Back when the Penguins were still struggling to consistently win hockey games coming out of their 0-6-1 funk that lasted from the end of October until early November, the coaches made them a deal. Heading into their three-game trip to Minnesota, Winnipeg, and Chicago from November 17-20, they told the...
NHL
Heika's Take: Johnston, Hintz push Stars to third period comeback win
Wyatt Johnston becomes the youngest player in Dallas Stars history with a goal streak of three consecutive games. The Stars have talked all season about finding different ways to win hockey games, and they discovered another on Friday. Dallas rallied back from a 2-0 deficit on the strength of three...
NHL
Palat Close to Return, Marino Week-to-Week | INJURY REPORT
Ryan Graves also injured, will be evaluated by doctors Friday night. There is both good and bad when it comes to the latest medical updates for the New Jersey Devils. The most recent trip to Carolina and Florida decimated the blueline for the Devils taking out an entire pairing. John...
NHL
Looking Forward | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Looking back at the last few days, the Devils got a glimpse of potential players of the future. It had been a long time coming, and you can be sure the energy felt great after a victory in Florida. Not only did the Devils find themselves posting a victory, but it was one of those victories where it really felt earned. There are wins that feel like maybe you didn't play your best, lucky to win, and losses where you feel like you really should have won.
NHL
Zizing 'Em Up: Stamkos' shot used to be weakness
TORONTO -- If there's an image that symbolizes Steven Stamkos' career as he approaches 500 goals, it would be the that of the Tampa Bay Lightning captain unleashing his patented one-timer from the left face-off circle. "Hard to believe that my shot was actually the weakness of my game when...
NHL
Homecoming for Mike Matheson
MONTREAL - One perk of being traded to your childhood team is getting to spend Christmas in your childhood home. Mike Matheson has fond memories of spending the holidays in the West Island. Like many kids on Christmas morning, the Pointe-Claire native woke up before the crack of dawn, anxiously...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Maple Leafs
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (11-15-7) are in Ontario on Thursday to take on Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (20-7-6). Game time at Scotiabank Arena is 2:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for December 23
* Alex Ovechkin's pursuit of Gordie Howe will have to wait, but he was still able to pass another player who skated with a New England-based team during the 1979-80 season on an all-time NHL list Thursday. * The Maple Leafs edged the Flyers in another Next Gen game at...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 23, 2022
Golden Knights try to get second home win in a row against Blues before holiday break. The Vegas Golden Knights (23-11-1) go for two consecutive home wins as they host the St. Louis Blues (16-16-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX...
NHL
Women in Hockey: Lisa McDowell
Red Wings director of sports nutrition helping improve health, performance of those she serves. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Detroit Red Wings directors of sports nutrition Lisa McDowell:
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Raty and Wotherspoon Recalled
Aatu Raty and Parker Wotherspoon recalled from Bridgeport, as Kyle Palmieri and Semyon Varlamov placed on IR. Aatu Raty and Parker Wotherspoon were recalled from the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday afternoon as Kyle Palmieri (upper body) and Semyon Varlamov (lower body) were both placed on injured reserve. Palmieri was placed on IR retroactive to Dec. 16, while Varlamov was placed on IR retroactive to Dec. 17.
NHL
Game Preview: 12.22.22 vs. CAR
PIT: 19-9-4 (42 points) | CAR: 20-6-6 (46 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena for their third of four matchups (TV: AT&T SportsNet; Radio 105.9 The X). The Penguins are 12-6-3 in their last 21 games against the Hurricanes overall dating back to Jan. 17, 2016. Pittsburgh is 7-4-1 in its last 12 home games versus Carolina. The last time the Penguins played the Hurricanes on December 22 was in 2018 when they defeated them 3-0 heading into Christmas break. Jake Guentzel scored two goals and Sidney Crosby had three assists. The Penguins are in the midst of a four-game stretch versus divisional opponents. Pittsburgh is 4-1-1 against Metropolitan Division foes this year, outscoring their opponents by a combined 21-13 margin.
NHL
Ovechkin's march to 802 goals surreal, Backstrom writes for NHL.com
Capitals forward has had front-row seat to teammate's historic career. Nicklas Backstrom has been teammates, and often linemates, with Alex Ovechkin for 16 seasons with the Washington Capitals. Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL goals list when he scored his 801st and 802nd against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.
