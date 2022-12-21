Read full article on original website
Trump Rips Jan. 6 Final Report, Blames Pelosi, Says He Called for Peace
Trump denounced the "highly partisan" report, which describes him as the "central cause" of the Capitol riot.
Jan. 6 transcripts reveal new details on how Pa. Republicans tried to help Trump stay in the White House
Hundreds of pages of deposition transcripts released Wednesday by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack offered new insights into the roles Pennsylvania Republicans played in aiding President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The transcripts show that Mike Roman, a Kensington native and one of...
Trump Deflects on Tax Release, Redirects Fire at Biden, 'Washington Cartel'
Trump accused Biden of running a "criminal enterprise" while demanding that the soon-to-be GOP-controlled House obtain his financial records.
Trump Rails Against Omnibus 'Monstrosity' As Senators Reach A Deal on Bill
Congress is working to approve the bill before a fast-approaching deadline of Friday at midnight.
Judge to Trump: Stop Stonewalling Letitia James With ‘Frivolous’ Filings
Donald Trump’s attempts to block New York Attorney General Letitia James from reigning in the Trump business empire have been dashed after a federal judge refused a request from the former president Wednesday. In part of the lawsuit, James is also asking to have a court monitor Trump’s business empire to ensure the company’s financial activities are above board. In his ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks denied Trump’s appeal, writing: “The Trump Organization has already been found guilty by a New-York jury of several counts of tax fraud. To now impede a civil Enforcement Action by the New York Attorney General would be unprecedented and contrary to the interests of the people of New York.” Then, at the bottom of his eight-page ruling, the judge added a footnote on the last page that included a warning for the businessman and his legal team. “Plaintiff and Plaintiff’s lawyers are urged to reconsider their opposition to Defendant’s Motion to Dismiss,” it read. “This litigation has all the telltale signs of being both vexatious and frivolous.” Trump was attempting to stop James getting her hands on details about a specific trust that controls some Trump businesses.
Republicans release their own US Capitol riot report focused on security failures
House Republicans on Wednesday released a report focused on security failures at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, highlighting well-documented breakdowns in intelligence sharing, Capitol security and coordination between various law enforcement agencies that responded that day.
Steve Bannon Draws Red Line in GOP Civil War, Blasts 'Enemy' Republicans
There are 18 Republican senators who voted yes for the omnibus spending bill on Thursday in a bipartisan effort to avert a federal government shutdown.
Biden hails funding bill passage as proof GOP, Democrats can come together
President Biden on Friday hailed the passage of the $1.7 trillion government spending bill, calling it proof that Republicans and Democrats can come together. “This bill is further proof that Republicans and Democrats can come together to deliver for the American people, and I’m looking forward to continued bipartisan progress in the year ahead,” he…
As Shapiro prepares for office, Pennsylvania GOP sees chance for school choice
(The Center Square) – With Governor-elect Josh Shapiro set to assume office in January, Republicans see an opportunity to expand school choice in the commonwealth. After some success in the House of Representatives, the GOP looks to do the same in the Senate. Sen. Judy Ward, R-Hollidaysburg, announced her intention to introduce legislation to create the Lifeline Scholarship program “to give students a pathway out of failing public schools,” she...
Kari Lake to Blame for Losing Election, Ronna McDaniel Suggests
"That is a losing recipe," the RNC chair said of Republican-on-Republican attacks. McDaniel then used Lake as an example of that GOP strategy.
A GOP-dominated NC Supreme Court reflects a national push to politicize state courts | Opinion
A national effort has produced more partisan state courts
The Jan 6. committee's final report details criminal referrals against Trump
The final report released by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack details criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump and a path forward for its findings.
The bipartisan reform of the Electoral Count Act is no coincidence
While Trump is a Republican, a future Democratic president could just as easily try to overturn an election loss using the current version of the Electoral Count Act
Biden to announce six new judicial nominees
President Joe Biden will announce six new judicial nominees in his final batch of selections in 2022, a White House official told NBC News, as it looks to two more years of reshaping the federal courts under an expanded Democratic Senate majority. The nominees are for federal district courts —...
These young Republicans want the GOP to invest in Gen Z, but it's an uphill battle
Young conservative leaders are demanding changes from their party after a majority of Millennial and Generation Z voters turned out for Democrats in the midterm elections.
Trump Spokesperson Blasts 'Lameduck' Dems Celebrating Tax Records 'Triumph'
Trump's long-guarded tax records could be shared with the public days after Democrats recommended criminal charges for the former president over January 6.
What Minnesota's most diverse Legislature means for policy
Some of the newest members of Minnesota's most diverse Legislature to date say they plan to use their history-making elections to pass policies that would protect the minority communities they represent
The House Jan. 6th committee released its final report this week
House Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol has issued its full report. It's long, more than 800 pages. It includes a list of recommendations on what committee members think should happen next. And those include barring former President Trump from running for office again. NPR political reporter Deepa Shivaram has gone into the report and joins us. Good morning, Deepa.
FBI Faces Calls to be Abolished Over Twitter Files Revelations
A senior politician has called for the FBI to be abolished, claiming the agency views the First Amendment as "an annoyance."
Twitter’s ‘Pentagon Papers’, CDC puts politics above science, and other commentary
From the left: Twitter’s ‘Pentagon Papers’ “Twitter executives have claimed for years that the company” fights government propaganda, reports Lee Fang at The Intercept. But Twitter “provided direct approval and internal protection” by “whitelisting” the US military’s “network of social media accounts” that push the Pentagon line. “The accounts in question started out openly affiliated with the U.S. government. But then the Pentagon appeared to shift tactics and began concealing its affiliation”— a clear “move toward the type of intentional platform manipulation that Twitter has publicly opposed.” “The effect of the ‘whitelist’ tag essentially gave the accounts the privileges of Twitter...
