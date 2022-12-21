ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Judge to Trump: Stop Stonewalling Letitia James With ‘Frivolous’ Filings

Donald Trump’s attempts to block New York Attorney General Letitia James from reigning in the Trump business empire have been dashed after a federal judge refused a request from the former president Wednesday. In part of the lawsuit, James is also asking to have a court monitor Trump’s business empire to ensure the company’s financial activities are above board. In his ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks denied Trump’s appeal, writing: “The Trump Organization has already been found guilty by a New-York jury of several counts of tax fraud. To now impede a civil Enforcement Action by the New York Attorney General would be unprecedented and contrary to the interests of the people of New York.” Then, at the bottom of his eight-page ruling, the judge added a footnote on the last page that included a warning for the businessman and his legal team. “Plaintiff and Plaintiff’s lawyers are urged to reconsider their opposition to Defendant’s Motion to Dismiss,” it read. “This litigation has all the telltale signs of being both vexatious and frivolous.” Trump was attempting to stop James getting her hands on details about a specific trust that controls some Trump businesses.
NEW YORK STATE
The Center Square

As Shapiro prepares for office, Pennsylvania GOP sees chance for school choice

(The Center Square) – With Governor-elect Josh Shapiro set to assume office in January, Republicans see an opportunity to expand school choice in the commonwealth. After some success in the House of Representatives, the GOP looks to do the same in the Senate. Sen. Judy Ward, R-Hollidaysburg, announced her intention to introduce legislation to create the Lifeline Scholarship program “to give students a pathway out of failing public schools,” she...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

Biden to announce six new judicial nominees

President Joe Biden will announce six new judicial nominees in his final batch of selections in 2022, a White House official told NBC News, as it looks to two more years of reshaping the federal courts under an expanded Democratic Senate majority. The nominees are for federal district courts —...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Connecticut Public

The House Jan. 6th committee released its final report this week

House Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol has issued its full report. It's long, more than 800 pages. It includes a list of recommendations on what committee members think should happen next. And those include barring former President Trump from running for office again. NPR political reporter Deepa Shivaram has gone into the report and joins us. Good morning, Deepa.
New York Post

Twitter’s ‘Pentagon Papers’, CDC puts politics above science, and other commentary

From the left: Twitter’s ‘Pentagon Papers’ “Twitter executives have claimed for years that the company” fights government propaganda, reports Lee Fang at The Intercept. But Twitter “provided direct approval and internal protection” by “whitelisting” the US military’s “network of social media accounts” that push the Pentagon line. “The accounts in question started out openly affiliated with the U.S. government. But then the Pentagon appeared to shift tactics and began concealing its affiliation”— a clear “move toward the type of intentional platform manipulation that Twitter has publicly opposed.” “The effect of the ‘whitelist’ tag essentially gave the accounts the privileges of Twitter...
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
