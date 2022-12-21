ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Personnel changes for UNM coaching staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team is expected to announce a new offensive coordinator in the coming days, and while the university has not been able to confirm, ESPN is reporting that UAB interim head coach and offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent is set to take the OC job at UNM. With the Blazers in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

National Signing Day Central

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — University of New Mexico head football coach Danny Gonzales has announced 11 signees on National Signing Day, the first official day that student-athletes can sign GIAs and NLIs to play in the 2023 football season. The NCAA approved the early signing period in 2017, which runs...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

The Best of KRQE Investigates 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE brings news to New Mexico every day, keeping informed and updated. KRQE’s Investigative Team covers news differently, sometimes taking months to uncover every detail of different issues around the state. Take a look at some of the investigative pieces from KRQE’s Ann Pierret and Gabrielle Burkhart. 1. “Take down, take down:” An […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque students win model airplane world champion title

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local students are soaring to greatness after their hard work paid off on the world stage. From Albuquerque all the way to Romania, students put their skills to the test. Three local teens competed this past week in the World Championships for Indoor Duration Model Aircraft. “We trim them very carefully to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 23 – 29

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 23 – December 29. Albuquerque Dec. 23 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

One killed in vehicle versus pedestrian crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person has died, after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash occurred in southeast Albuquerque. A spokesman for Albuquerque Police says the incident occurred near the intersection of Central Ave. SE and Wyoming Blvd. SE. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Central Ave. remains closed...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man acquitted in 2010 rape case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been found not guilty of rape charges. The alleged crime dated back a dozen years. Meanwhile, the New Mexico attorney general (AG) is calling out the judge who acquitted him. The alleged victim reported the crime back in 2010, but it was not until a few years later […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

City of Albuquerque facing lawsuit over injustice towards homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Several organizations are suing the city of Albuquerque for violating the civil rights of the homeless population. The law firm of Ives and Flores, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico, the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, and attorney Nick Davis filed a lawsuit on Monday on behalf of unhoused people living in Albuquerque. The groups said they want to stop city officials from unlawfully destroying encampments and property, jailing, and fining people.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

As brutal cold hits northeast NM, shelter stays open

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque is warning that arctic air will arrive in northeastern New Mexico Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, creating dangerously cold temperatures through Friday. A shelter in Las Vegas has extended its hours to help keep people out of the elements. Wind chills are what’s...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
arkvalleyvoice.com

Litter of Lounging Lynx Thrill a Santa Fe Couple, But Raise Questions About Whereabouts of their Mother

A Santa Fe, New Mexico-based couple with Colorado connections contacted Ark Valley Voice this week with a wildlife story readers may appreciate. Just a few days earlier they say, what appeared to be three Canadian Lynx kittens had curled up together in the sun, on their property bordering an arroyo, only ten minutes from the downtown Santa Fe Plaza.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

2022 Christmas: What’s open and closed in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the Christmas holiday, the following offices and services will be altering their normal operating hours. Below is a list of what’s closed and open on Christmas, Dec. 25, in New Mexico. Albuquerque:. ABQ Ride bus & Sun Van. ABQ Ride will run...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

