FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unraveling the Mysterious Disappearance of Anthonette Cayedito: A Cold Case AnalysisLord GaneshAlbuquerque, NM
This City in New Mexico Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensAlbuquerque, NM
Albuquerque Welcomes National UFO Historical Records CenterBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Sports Desk: Personnel changes for UNM coaching staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team is expected to announce a new offensive coordinator in the coming days, and while the university has not been able to confirm, ESPN is reporting that UAB interim head coach and offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent is set to take the OC job at UNM. With the Blazers in […]
golobos.com
National Signing Day Central
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — University of New Mexico head football coach Danny Gonzales has announced 11 signees on National Signing Day, the first official day that student-athletes can sign GIAs and NLIs to play in the 2023 football season. The NCAA approved the early signing period in 2017, which runs...
The Best of KRQE Investigates 2022
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE brings news to New Mexico every day, keeping informed and updated. KRQE’s Investigative Team covers news differently, sometimes taking months to uncover every detail of different issues around the state. Take a look at some of the investigative pieces from KRQE’s Ann Pierret and Gabrielle Burkhart. 1. “Take down, take down:” An […]
Albuquerque students win model airplane world champion title
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local students are soaring to greatness after their hard work paid off on the world stage. From Albuquerque all the way to Romania, students put their skills to the test. Three local teens competed this past week in the World Championships for Indoor Duration Model Aircraft. “We trim them very carefully to […]
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 23 – 29
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 23 – December 29. Albuquerque Dec. 23 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 […]
MMAmania.com
Barefoot, gun-wielding UFC fighter thwarts attempted home invasion in Albuquerque
Chasing after bad guys in your bare feet sounds like something out of Die Hard but for UFC veteran Lando Vannata, it was a fight-or-flight situation at his residence in Albuquerque, New Mexico, thanks to a “little cockroach” who attempted to break into his neighbor’s house. Sound...
Northeast Albuquerque neighbors fed up with ‘junk house’
Some neighbors want the people living at the home on the corner of Layton and Concordia to clean up their mess.
KOAT 7
One killed in vehicle versus pedestrian crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person has died, after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash occurred in southeast Albuquerque. A spokesman for Albuquerque Police says the incident occurred near the intersection of Central Ave. SE and Wyoming Blvd. SE. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Central Ave. remains closed...
Albuquerque spa owner losing faith after business suffers fire damage
A walkthrough of the building shows smoke and water damage.
Historic Albuquerque Neighborhoods: Huning Highlands, Princess Jeanne, North Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s easy to drive through the neighborhoods of Albuquerque and not think much of what you’re passing. Houses and communities have been here for decades, if not over 100 years. Here are just a few of the stories behind some historic Albuquerque neighborhoods. Princess Jeanne After World War II, Albuquerque saw a […]
Albuquerque man troubled after home shot up in middle of night
The retired mail carrier has no idea why someone would shoot up his home.
New Mexico man acquitted in 2010 rape case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been found not guilty of rape charges. The alleged crime dated back a dozen years. Meanwhile, the New Mexico attorney general (AG) is calling out the judge who acquitted him. The alleged victim reported the crime back in 2010, but it was not until a few years later […]
KOAT 7
City of Albuquerque facing lawsuit over injustice towards homeless
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Several organizations are suing the city of Albuquerque for violating the civil rights of the homeless population. The law firm of Ives and Flores, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico, the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, and attorney Nick Davis filed a lawsuit on Monday on behalf of unhoused people living in Albuquerque. The groups said they want to stop city officials from unlawfully destroying encampments and property, jailing, and fining people.
Native American man files lawsuit after tased by ranger at Petroglyph site
KRQE reached out to the NPS, but they will not comment on ongoing lawsuits.
kunm.org
As brutal cold hits northeast NM, shelter stays open
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque is warning that arctic air will arrive in northeastern New Mexico Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, creating dangerously cold temperatures through Friday. A shelter in Las Vegas has extended its hours to help keep people out of the elements. Wind chills are what’s...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Litter of Lounging Lynx Thrill a Santa Fe Couple, But Raise Questions About Whereabouts of their Mother
A Santa Fe, New Mexico-based couple with Colorado connections contacted Ark Valley Voice this week with a wildlife story readers may appreciate. Just a few days earlier they say, what appeared to be three Canadian Lynx kittens had curled up together in the sun, on their property bordering an arroyo, only ten minutes from the downtown Santa Fe Plaza.
Albuquerque chief targets uptick in shootings by officers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The police chief in New Mexico’s largest city wants to address an increase in shootings by his officers by better defining Albuquerque’s policy on the use of less-lethal force. Chief Harold Medina made the announcement Thursday. He said his department has been working...
Video shows moment missing girl is found on Albuquerque bus
Children, Youth, and Families Department will not say who the girl is living with now, but a spokesperson said that she is 'safe.'
KRQE News 13
2022 Christmas: What’s open and closed in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the Christmas holiday, the following offices and services will be altering their normal operating hours. Below is a list of what’s closed and open on Christmas, Dec. 25, in New Mexico. Albuquerque:. ABQ Ride bus & Sun Van. ABQ Ride will run...
