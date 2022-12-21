Read full article on original website
Who Could Be the Next Commit for Georgia?
It has been a busy past couple of days for the Bulldogs recruiting-wise. They wrapped up early national signing day with 25 players signing their letter of intent. The day after, the Bulldogs reeled in both Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett from the transfer portal. Two wide receivers that will be ...
dawgnation.com
No easing into Georgia football culture for early signees, it’s not supposed to be easy
ATHENS — There’s no easy way into the Georgia football program, and that’s probably why relatively few end up wanting out. After all, the more you invest in something, the harder it is to abandon it. It’s an important concept to consider with early signing day arriving...
The legend of the Northside Tavern lives on through film
Everyone loves to go somewhere everybody knows your name. And no, I’m not talking about “Cheers.” I’m talking about Northside Tavern. What started out as a small grocery store in the 1940s has become a staple of the Atlanta music scene. From Frank Edwards, to Beverly “Guitar” Watkins, to Cora Mae Bryant, the legends of […] The post The legend of the Northside Tavern lives on through film appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
"Exciting" early signing day for Langston Hughes
The Langston Hughes Panthers football team added another significant moment to their outstanding 2022 football season as six recruits sign NLI’s on early signing day.
STEM contest honors six Georgia schools
The six middle and high schools include several in metro Atlanta.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kayin Lee, 4-star CB out of Georgia, flips from Ohio State to SEC West program
Kayin Lee, who’d been committed to Ohio State since June 27, decided to flip to the SEC on Wednesday. Lee, who is from Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Georgia), committed to Auburn. Lee is listed at 5-11, 185 pounds and at the time of his commitment was rated the No. 13 Peach State product, No. 18 cornerback and No. 145 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2023 on the 247Sports Composite. He was recruited to Auburn by Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Cobb County high school marching band headed to Sugar Bowl
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County high school’s marching band is headed to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Pebblebrook High School will perform at the Sugar Bowl Parade and Game thanks to a $15,000 donation from Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. The donation will cover travel, accommodations, food, beverages, and experiences such as Jackson Square, The French Quarter and The World War II Museum for 104 Pebblebrook students.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford High School holds signing ceremony for seven football players
Seven senior football players were celebrated in a signing ceremony Tuesday evening, Dec. 20, at the Buford High School Performing Arts Center. During this ceremony, each athlete signed a national letter of intent to play for a college selected from scholarship offers they have received during their high school careers.
Zoo Atlanta’s Giant panda predicts winner of the Peach Bowl
Zoo Atlanta is getting excited for the Peach Bowl as the Georgia Bulldogs get ready for their game in downtown Atlanta. Every year, Giant panda Yang Yang predicts the winner of the bowl game. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. He picks between two boxes of...
atlantafi.com
These Atlanta Restaurants Will Be Open For Christmas
Christmas Day is going to be cold in Atlanta, but that’s no reason why your belly shouldn’t be fat. Here are the Atlanta restaurants open on Christmas Day. If you’re not cooking and none of your friends or family are either, don’t fret at all. Here is where to eat in Atlanta on Christmas Day.
pmg-va.com
Georgia’s No. 2 team snaps Carroll’s 30-game streak
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Carroll County’s 30-game winning streak came to a grinding halt Wednesday at the hands of Georgia’s No. 2-ranked team as Hebron Christian Academy dashed to a 75-45 win in the semifinals of the Smoky Mountain Classic. ROUND-UP Hebron Christian, located northwest of Atlanta in...
secretatlanta.co
Georgia’s Largest Boat Show Returns To Atlanta To Kick Off The New Year
If you’re fanatic about all things boating, then you don’t want to miss Georgia’s largest boat show hitting up the Georgia World Congress Center in January. Explore an endless amount of boats, new boating technology, events, seminars, and more, at the return of this adored convention meets boat show, featuring fun for all the family.
Our Favorite Outdoor Stops for Enjoying a Natural Georgia High and Getting Holiday Visitors Outside
We love hosting family and friends in the Greater Atlanta area at the holidays, but let's be honest: sometimes, you just have to get out of the house. So when the indoors gets a little too crowded after some of the holiday cheer has worn off, we usually suggest an outdoor outing that blends unique Georgia stops, a natural high and space to roam.
‘Breakdown’ Episode 21: The Final Presentment
The latest episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's podcast "Breakdown The Trump Grand Jury" looks at the report that the Fulton County special grand jury will issue, and what District Attorney Fani Willis' next move will be.
WMAZ
38-year employee of UPS leaves a legacy of encouragement
ATLANTA — Stefond Harris went from seasonal employee with UPS to a president of Human Resources during a 38-year-career that nearly didn’t happen. A seasoned security supervisor gave his time and attention to 20-year-old Harris in 1984. Harris calls it the most important hour and fifteen minutes of his life.
Fred Blankenship highlighted for serving up joy on your timelines every morning
ATLANTA — WSB-TV’s very own Fred Blankenship is being highlighted for his enthusiasm and motivating videos online. In an article by Lonnae O’Neal on Andscape.com, she calls Fred’s videos “a testament to the power of affirmation and old-school dance moves.”. Every morning, just before he...
Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’
Rental prices in Atlanta have decreased slightly the past six months ago, according to a new study from QuoteWizard by LendingTree. The average rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in the city now stands at $1,379, according to an estimate from Apartment List. This estimate is down one percentage point from this past June, but […] The post Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
wrbl.com
Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
Confiscating loads of guns at funerals 'it's getting very bad' says Atlanta funeral director
In the 40 years that Willie Watkins has had his funeral home business in Atlanta, he’s seen plenty, good and not so good. As Atlanta police and others wrestle with how to deal with the increase in gun violence, Watkins says “it’s getting very bad.”
Watkinsville’s new Downtown Authority has its first director
There is a director for the new Downtown Development Authority in Watkinsville: Watkinsville City Manager Sharyn Dickerson says the job goes to Kate Patterson. Patterson has worked in education and in real estate. From the City of Watkinsville…. Patterson, 43, is an experienced organizational executive, non-profit leader, has real estate...
