ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DawgsDaily

Who Could Be the Next Commit for Georgia?

It has been a busy past couple of days for the Bulldogs recruiting-wise. They wrapped up early national signing day with 25 players signing their letter of intent. The day after, the Bulldogs reeled in both Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett from the transfer portal. Two wide receivers that will be ...
ATHENS, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

The legend of the Northside Tavern lives on through film

Everyone loves to go somewhere everybody knows your name. And no, I’m not talking about “Cheers.” I’m talking about Northside Tavern.  What started out as a small grocery store in the 1940s has become a staple of the Atlanta music scene. From Frank Edwards, to Beverly “Guitar” Watkins, to Cora Mae Bryant, the legends of […] The post The legend of the Northside Tavern lives on through film appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kayin Lee, 4-star CB out of Georgia, flips from Ohio State to SEC West program

Kayin Lee, who’d been committed to Ohio State since June 27, decided to flip to the SEC on Wednesday. Lee, who is from Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Georgia), committed to Auburn. Lee is listed at 5-11, 185 pounds and at the time of his commitment was rated the No. 13 Peach State product, No. 18 cornerback and No. 145 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2023 on the 247Sports Composite. He was recruited to Auburn by Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff.
COLUMBUS, OH
atlantanewsfirst.com

Cobb County high school marching band headed to Sugar Bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County high school’s marching band is headed to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Pebblebrook High School will perform at the Sugar Bowl Parade and Game thanks to a $15,000 donation from Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. The donation will cover travel, accommodations, food, beverages, and experiences such as Jackson Square, The French Quarter and The World War II Museum for 104 Pebblebrook students.
COBB COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford High School holds signing ceremony for seven football players

Seven senior football players were celebrated in a signing ceremony Tuesday evening, Dec. 20, at the Buford High School Performing Arts Center. During this ceremony, each athlete signed a national letter of intent to play for a college selected from scholarship offers they have received during their high school careers.
BUFORD, GA
atlantafi.com

These Atlanta Restaurants Will Be Open For Christmas

Christmas Day is going to be cold in Atlanta, but that’s no reason why your belly shouldn’t be fat. Here are the Atlanta restaurants open on Christmas Day. If you’re not cooking and none of your friends or family are either, don’t fret at all. Here is where to eat in Atlanta on Christmas Day.
ATLANTA, GA
pmg-va.com

Georgia’s No. 2 team snaps Carroll’s 30-game streak

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Carroll County’s 30-game winning streak came to a grinding halt Wednesday at the hands of Georgia’s No. 2-ranked team as Hebron Christian Academy dashed to a 75-45 win in the semifinals of the Smoky Mountain Classic. ROUND-UP Hebron Christian, located northwest of Atlanta in...
CARROLLTON, KY
secretatlanta.co

Georgia’s Largest Boat Show Returns To Atlanta To Kick Off The New Year

If you’re fanatic about all things boating, then you don’t want to miss Georgia’s largest boat show hitting up the Georgia World Congress Center in January. Explore an endless amount of boats, new boating technology, events, seminars, and more, at the return of this adored convention meets boat show, featuring fun for all the family.
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

38-year employee of UPS leaves a legacy of encouragement

ATLANTA — Stefond Harris went from seasonal employee with UPS to a president of Human Resources during a 38-year-career that nearly didn’t happen. A seasoned security supervisor gave his time and attention to 20-year-old Harris in 1984. Harris calls it the most important hour and fifteen minutes of his life.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’

Rental prices in Atlanta have decreased slightly the past six months ago, according to a new study from QuoteWizard by LendingTree.  The average rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in the city now stands at $1,379, according to an estimate from Apartment List. This estimate is down one percentage point from this past June, but […] The post Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’  appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
wrbl.com

Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
HOGANSVILLE, GA
WGAU

Watkinsville’s new Downtown Authority has its first director

There is a director for the new Downtown Development Authority in Watkinsville: Watkinsville City Manager Sharyn Dickerson says the job goes to Kate Patterson. Patterson has worked in education and in real estate. From the City of Watkinsville…. Patterson, 43, is an experienced organizational executive, non-profit leader, has real estate...
WATKINSVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy