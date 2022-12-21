Read full article on original website
Jaxon Smolik knew his journey to National Signing Day on Wednesday was different from most of his other peer quarterbacks in the Class of 2023. The West Des Moines (Iowa) Dowling Catholic signal-caller flew under the radar for most of the cycle because of injury, and when he finally broke out in June as a late invite to Elite 11, Smolik was a Tulane commit, and most big-time programs already had quarterbacks in the fold.
Marzoni’s Brick Oven & Brewing Co. Coming to State College Area
A central Pennsylvania-based restaurant chain is set to expand next year with a new location in the State College area. Marzoni’s Brick Oven & Brewing Co. is planning to move into the former TGI Fridays at 1215 N. Atherton St. Once it’s open in 2023, the restaurant will be the family-friendly chain’s fifth franchise in Pennsylvania.
Burglary Reported On University Park Campus
There has been a burglary reported on Penn State’s University Park campus, according to a timely warning sent out by the university Wednesday night. The alleged burglary happened between 11:02 and 11:22 p.m. on Monday, December 19, at the West Campus 2 construction site, according to the email. University Police received word of the incident at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.
A look at what the forecast holds for Centre County through the Christmas weekend
Centre County should prepare for high winds and low temperatures, and even potential power outages.
Weather Minute for Thursday December 22, 2022
This morning temperatures will be in the 20s. This morning a wintry mix and some snow will slowly move in from the south, to the northeast. Throughout the daylight hours we will continue to see a wintry mix and snowfall. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Somerset, Centre, Clearfield and Bedford counties until 3:00 PM today. Use caution while traveling, there could be some slick and icy spots.
Racial slur directed at man before assault
State College, Pa. — A dispute between coworkers turned physical at a State College hotel, propting EMS to respond. Staff at the Ramada Inn in State College had previously instructed Joshua Thomas Chaney to stay away from the victim, who was a fellow coworker, police said. Despite the warning, the 20-year-old Chaney confronted the victim on November 26 as the two worked at the hotel. ...
Firm buying Pa. mall plans to transform it into an economic center
Revitalizing the nearly empty Lycoming Mall in Lycoming County is the plan of real estate developers in State College. FAMVEST has a contract to buy the mall near Muncy and plans to transform it into a mixed-use economic center, said its president Jon Jahanshahi. The mixed use could include retail...
Santa Runs canceled, businesses closed as extreme cold, high winds move into Centre County
A wind chill warning is in effect through Saturday evening with wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero possible.
Freezing weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — Freezing weather and subzero wind temperatures are expected to cause icy roadways across Central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 23. The hazardous weather conditions could also cause motor vehicle accidents and close roads. Check the below list of counties for details on accidents and traffic conditions that will continue to be updated throughout the […]
10th Ave Fatal Accident Update
The identity of the person who died in a crash in Blair County has been revealed. Blair County Coronor Patty Ross says , 22 Year old Collie Brown was driving at a high rate of speed. On the 1100 Block of 10th Avenue In Altoona this morning. When the vehicle...
Dry today before a wintry mix develops early Thursday
This morning temperatures will start off in the mid to upper teens. Today we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 30s. Winds today will be light from the south. Tonight, clouds will thicken. Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid to upper 20s.
Driver identified in deadly Altoona crash
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person has lost their life and two were taken to the hospital after an overnight car crash in Altoona. It has been confirmed that the deadly crash happened at the 1100 block of Altoona’s 10th Avenue expressway at 1:55 a.m. The driver of the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta, later identified […]
Mama Randazzo’s
Mama Randazzo’s was established in 2000 by Paul Randazzo. The restaurant mainly serves homemade Italian food, but they also offer other food items that are not Italian. It is a hometown restaurant located at 1600 Broadway, Altoona, Pa. The restaurant has an amazing atmosphere, great service and the food never seems to disappoint! Their hours are 11a.m. – 9p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Route 322 closed between Mifflin, Centre counties
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A section of U.S. 322 westbound was closed between Mifflin and Centre counties due to a disabled commercial vehicle, PennDOT said on Thursday morning. As of around noon on Thursday, 511PA was no longer showing the road as closed. The road was closed between Milroy, Mifflin County, and Potters Mills, Centre County, […]
Altoona man charged in $7,600 home improvement fraud
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after reportedly taking $7,600 from a woman to replace her roof but never doing the job. Altoona police have charged 47-year-old Benjamin Townsend after allegedly taking a $500 cash deposit from an Altoona woman and then cashing a $7,100 check the next morning to replace […]
One killed after head-on crash on 219 in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A crash Wednesday night on a highway in Cambria County has taken the life of one person. According to dispatch, at 7:52 p.m., a head-on collision between two cars along route 219 going south at the Adam and Richland Township line had the road closed starting at the St. Michael exit. […]
